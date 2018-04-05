Man tackled 13-year-old girl near TSA at Armstrong airport

One 13-year-old girl was in for a fright on April 4, when a man inexplicably tackled her to the ground near security at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

Lauryn Wilson was traveling through the New Orleans terminal around 5:15 a.m. with her grandmother, Vedra Jackson, who is in a wheelchair, when the incident happened.

“I'm just walking and all of a sudden I'm on the floor and there's this man squeezing me,” Wilson told 4WWL. “I thought he was going to stab me, I thought he was going to really hurt me.”

“It was so scary. I've never been in a situation like that,” she added.

DELTA AIR LINES HACK MAY HAVE EXPOSED 'CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION'

A spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) told the outlet that a male passenger tried to walk through a metal detector with his luggage before being stopped and instructed to place his bag on the X-ray conveyor belt. By their account, the man “did as he was told, then turned and left the screening area.”

Jackson claims that things went down differently.

“When we pulled up, we heard this commotion. He was just yelling “No!” just screaming like he was losing it,” the 58-year-old said.

HOW TO RELAX BEFORE A FLIGHT IN A MINUTE OR LESS

Jackson alleges that the man then threw his bags, running away from the area. Returning to the scene five minutes later, Wilson ended up on the ground.

“He tackled her, landed on her back, squeezing her arm saying ‘Give me a hug,’” Jackson said, recalling that she burst into tears because she couldn’t help her granddaughter from her wheelchair.

Though Jefferson Parish deputies soon arrived at the scene, the grandmother and granddaughter think the scary commotion could have been avoided altogether if there had been police presence nearby.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“You can't trust things today. You can't take things lightly today, things happen too quickly,” Jackson said.

4WWL reports that the accused man has been hospitalized for mental evaluation and will be arrested on battery charges upon release.

A Louisiana representative for the TSA did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.