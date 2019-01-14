Family claims airline forced them to sit on plane's floor during flight

A family on board a TUI flight from the island of Minorca, Spain to Birmingham, England, is claiming they were made to sit on the floor of the plane after paying $1,675 for three seats that did not exist.

Passenger Paula Taylor was traveling home with her husband and their 10-year-old daughter back in June after a holiday vacation when they discovered their seats – 41 D, E and F – were not on the plane, BBC reported.

"We all just looked at each other as if to say 'Where's our seats gone?'," Taylor said to BBC.

According to Taylor, after all other passengers had boarded, there was one seat left that was given to her daughter, Brooke. Taylor and her husband were both reportedly given flip-up seats in the crew section of the plane.

However, as Taylor told BBC, once the flight started and the attendants needed items stored behind the seats, she and her husband allegedly had to move to the floor.

The family reportedly alerted TUI about the incident after the flight landed, and were eventually offered about $39 from the airline.

The BBC reported that Taylor contacted "Rip Off Britain," a television program dedicated to helping consumers, after TUI would not refund the couple’s fare.

After contacting the television show, Taylor said her family was refunded for the full fare of the tickets.

TUI did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but reportedly told the BBC that a “last-minute aircraft change” was to blame for the missing seats.

The Civil Aviation Authority is reportedly looking into the matter.