Instagram account mocks terrible airplane food

Airline food isn’t known for its picture-perfect plates, but a new Instagram account is letting followers judge how good — or bad –an inflight meal is.

“Airplane Foodselfie” asks users to send over photos of their inflight food along with the date and flight number, and the account may repost some of them. From there, the account’s 10,000 followers will rate the dishes on a 1 to 10 scale.

The account’s feed is filled with offerings from different airlines and classes. A Brazilian airline’s dish showing a lump of overcooked pasta mixed with peas and corn received lower scores along with puking emojis. Meanwhile, followers also slammed a United Airlines dish containing a greasy chicken breast and potatoes.

“Looks like a TV dinner,” wrote one user.

But the feed isn’t all just lumpy reheated food — it also includes relatively decadent meals. Etihad Airways received rave reviews for its three-course meal served with pink champagne for first-class passengers.

Travelers also praised Malaysian Airlines’ business class offering, which included a stewed lamb shank and chicken satay.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.