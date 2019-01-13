Delta Air Lines plane skids off taxiway during landing

A Delta Air Lines flight slid off the taxiway and onto the airfield grass early Sunday morning, the airline confirmed to Fox News.

At 5:30 a.m., Delta flight 1708 from Las Vegas landed in Cincinnati, Ohio, where it skidded off the runway.

FIVE AMERICAN AIRLINES STAFFERS HOSPITALIZED AFTER NOTICING 'ODOR' ON PLANE

In a video taken of the incident by a reported passenger and posted on Twitter, the plane is seen sitting on snowy grass.

The 120 passengers on board were quickly deplaned and placed on buses to the terminal, Delta reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to a statement to Fox News from the airline, no one was reported injured. The incident is currently being investigated by Delta teams as to what caused the plane to run off the paved taxiway.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS