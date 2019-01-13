Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airlines
Published

Delta Air Lines plane skids off taxiway during landing

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
No one was reported injured after the scary incident.

No one was reported injured after the scary incident. (iStock)

A Delta Air Lines flight slid off the taxiway and onto the airfield grass early Sunday morning, the airline confirmed to Fox News.

At 5:30 a.m., Delta flight 1708 from Las Vegas landed in Cincinnati, Ohio, where it skidded off the runway.

FIVE AMERICAN AIRLINES STAFFERS HOSPITALIZED AFTER NOTICING 'ODOR' ON PLANE

In a video taken of the incident by a reported passenger and posted on Twitter, the plane is seen sitting on snowy grass.

The 120 passengers on board were quickly deplaned and placed on buses to the terminal, Delta reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to a statement to Fox News from the airline, no one was reported injured. The incident is currently being investigated by Delta teams as to what caused the plane to run off the paved taxiway.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.