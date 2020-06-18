FAA won't require face masks on plane, will allow airlines to enforce their own rules

Face masks won’t be a rule everywhere.

As travelers start to return to skies, airlines have been faced with figuring out how to maintain a safe and healthy environment inside the airplanes. While many airlines have shared their requirements when it comes to masks, the FAA recently stated that there will be no industry-wide rule about face masks.

The Federal Aviation Administration administrator Stephen Dickson made the statement to a Senate committee, USA Today reports. Dickson reportedly said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was the lead agency in charge of determining safety precautions to slow or halt the spread of the coronavirus.

As such, the FAA will leave the decision on whether or not crew members and passengers must wear masks to the individual airlines.

American Airlines, along with other major U.S. airlines, had previously announced that face masks would be required for all passengers and that the regulations would be more strictly enforced. American Airlines also stated that customers who refuse to comply may be denied boarding and may even be denied future travel.

While many airlines have enacted policies requiring masks during flights, there have been some claims from passengers that these rules are not being evenly enforced.

