'Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah' song quietly removed from Disneyland Resort music loops ahead of Splash Mountain rebrand: report

Changes may be coming to Disneyland.

A popular song from Disney’s past may no longer be in rotation in certain parts of the company’s theme parks. This change comes after it was announced that a ride associated with the song was being changed as well.

The song “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” has been removed from the musical rotation in the area around Downtown Disney near Disneyland, WDW News Today reports. Footage captured from the area appears to show the musical loop skipping past the part where the song would normally be played.

According to the news outlet, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” would play between the “Frozen Medley” and “The Ballad of Davey Crocket.” Recent footage recorded from the area, however, appears to show the loop skipping right past the song.

“Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” was featured in the 1946 film “Song of the South,” which has been criticized in recent years for its depiction of plantation life in the southern United States.

A spokesperson for Disneyland was not immediately available to offer further comment.

This is not the first change the parks have made in regards to “Song of the South.” Fox Business previously reported that Disney planned on recasting Splash Mountain so that it no longer featured any connections to the 1946 movie.

Instead, the updated ride will be based on the 2009 film “The Princess and the Frog.” The changes to the ride will occur at both Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida. The changes were made after fans called for the ride to stop promoting a movie that many consider racist by today’s standards.