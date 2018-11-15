Disneyland Hotel sued after woman claims bedbugs ruined vacation: 'She was absolutely butchered,' lawyer says

Guests at Disneyland generally expect to find large, friendly anthropomorphic rodents during their stay, but bedbugs? Not so much.

Ivy Eldridge, who visited the park with her family in April 2018, is claiming she suffered both physical and emotional damage after waking up at Anaheim's Disneyland Hotel covered in bedbug bites, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this week, The Los Angeles Times reports.

Eldridge also claims she required medical treatment following the incident, per TMZ.

Eldridge’s attorney Brian Virag – of My Bed Bug Lawyer, Inc. – filed the lawsuit on Eldridge’s behalf, and named Walt Disney Co. and Disney Parks and Resorts as defendants in addition to Disneyland Hotel.

“People put trust in the Disney name and pay top dollar to stay at Disneyland Hotel. In this case, Ms. Eldridge’s trust was betrayed,” said Virag, per an article posted to the My Bed Bug Lawyer website.

“This was not a situation where a person sustained one or two bites. Ms. Eldridge was bitten throughout her body, including, but not limited to her face, ears, neck, arms, and back. She was absolutely butchered,” he added.

The lawsuit further claims that Disneyland was aware of the bedbug infestation, but did not take the appropriate steps to rectify it.

A spokesperson for Disneyland, who spoke with the LA Times, could not comment on the lawsuit but said the resort takes “extensive preventative measures” to keep guests safe and added that bedbug incidents such Eldridge’s alleged incident are “extremely rare.”

Virag’s lawsuit did not specify how much Eldridge was seeking in damages.

Brian Virag and a spokesperson for Disneyland Resorts were not immediately available to comment.