Disney World sued by college athlete over alleged injury sustained from guest riding motorized scooter

A college athlete is suing Disney World for injuries he allegedly sustained at the park, which reportedly cost him a season of college basketball.

DISNEY WORLD TO START ALLOWING RESTAURANT RESERVATIONS ON JUNE 18

David Maynard filed a lawsuit against the major theme park, claiming a guest on a motorized scooter ran into him from behind while he was at Hollywood Studios in May 2018. According to his suit, the accident severed 97 percent of his left Achilles tendon, for which he had to have surgery and physical rehabilitation, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Utah resident — who plays for a school in New York, though the exact college was not disclosed — is claiming in his lawsuit that the park is responsible for the injury by allowing scooters to operate too close to pedestrians. He also alleged that Disney World is not training guests on how to properly use the Disney-owned scooters, the Sentinel reported.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Disney World did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a statement to the Sentinel, described the pending litigation as “a matter… between two guests, and we will respond to the allegations as appropriate in court.”

According to the Sentinel, Maynard’s lawsuit is the fourth scooter-related lawsuit filed against theme parks in Orange Circuit Court. However, scooters are protected as wheelchairs and cannot be banned, nor can the park limit who can drive them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maynard is seeking more than $30,000 in damages.