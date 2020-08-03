Expand / Collapse search
Walt Disney World Orlando
Disney World's Splash Mountain boat sinks in viral Twitter video, guest claims they were told to remain inside

Seats were reportedly submerged at the log flume ride at Magic Kingdom

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
An iconic aquatic attraction at Walt Disney World is making a different kind of splash on social media after a guest claimed that they were told to remain inside a sinking boat at Splash Mountain.

In a now-viral video that hit Twitter on Sunday, a user name Sky shared footage of submerged seats at the log flume ride at Magic Kingdom.

“So we got out of our boat because it was sinking while we were stuck there and the Disney World employee decided to tell us that we should’ve stayed in the boat but it went under as soon as we all stepped out... nice,” Sky captioned a six-second clip that has since been viewed over 130,000 times as of Monday morning.

Recalling that she and her fellow parkgoers knew to “get out quick” when the seats filled with water, Sky described the alleged incident as “not okay,” in a post that has since received over 1,100 shares.

Other Twitter users shared similar footage and photos of the sunken boats at Splash Mountain, bolstering the claims.

Disney's Splash Mountain located in Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Disney's Splash Mountain located in Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World in Orlando. (Disney)

Following a four-month closure amid the coronavirus health crisis, Orlando’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom areas welcomed visitors once again on July 11, while Epcot and Hollywood Studios followed on July 15.

The iconic Florida theme park had been closed to the public since March 14.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak

