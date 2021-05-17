Disney World honored 92-year-old cast member who served in World War II

Walt Disney World Resort honored a special cast member for their lifetime of service ahead of Armed Forces Day.

U.S. Navy veteran Alex Stromski, 92, participated in a sunrise flag-raising ceremony in Magic Kingdom Park earlier this week, according to Disney Parks Blog.

Joined by the Magic Kingdom’s flag detail, Stromski hoisted the colors in the park’s Town Square, which is a short distance away from the newly refurbished Cinderella Castle.

Following the ceremony, Stromski and his family were recognized by Disney leadership and the company’s SALUTE Veteran diversity group.

"I’m honored and humbled," Stromski said in a statement to Disney Parks Blog. "This is something I never would have expected."

Stromski enlisted in the Navy toward the end of World War II at the age of 17, and he served his country until 1967 – where he retired from his role as a lieutenant commander.

In the 21 years Stromski served, he led a fascinating life that included a brief stint in flight school where he was classmates with Neil Armstong at Naval Air Station Pensacola. And by the 1950s, he helped keep peace in the Korean Demilitarized Zone following the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement.

Today, Stromski works as a Magic Kingdom cast member in Pinocchio’s Village Haus, a themed Italian restaurant that is located in a "quaint cottage," according to Walt Disney World. He has worked in the attraction full-time since 2013.

According to Disney’s press release, Stromski reportedly said he admired that founder Walt Disney had "great respect for the military."

While he works in the Orlando-based theme park, he takes pleasure in serving guests.

"I love helping create the experiences that families will remember for years," Stromski said, in a statement. "I especially enjoy meeting the military families and veterans who visit us."

Armed Forces Day was celebrated in the U.S. on Saturday, May 15, 2021. The national holiday was established on Aug. 31, 1949 by Secretary of Defense Louis A. Johnson, according to the Department of Defense.