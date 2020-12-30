Expand / Collapse search
Former Disney World employee accused of stealing $34G, faces misdemeanor charges

The former employee was charged with 2 misdemeanors

Daniella Genovese
By Daniella Genovese | Fox News
A former Disney World employee was handed a minimal penalty after being accused of stealing $34,000 from the company over a two-year period. 

The Magic Kingdom vacation planner wasn't charged with a felony nor does she face jail time, according to the Orlando Sentinel, which obtained records from the investigation. 

Instead, the 53-year-old employee from Davenport -- who has not been identified -- was charged with two misdemeanors. She is also no longer allowed back at Disney World.

Cinderella Castle in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on July 17, 2019.  (Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

After being fired in May 2019, the employee was investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for grand theft, court records show. The case was then sent to the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office.

In October, the former employee was then placed on probation for 12 months after pleading no contest to petit theft. 

However, as part of her sentence, she is required to complete community service, pay a $273 fine and attend a seminar on impulse control, court records show.

Representatives for Disney World, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office did not immediately responded to Fox News' request for comment. 

