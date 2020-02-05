Detroit Metro Airport passenger tested for suspected coronavirus symptoms

An air traveler who recently flew into Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) has been tested for the coronavirus after showing suspected symptoms of the viral disease during an enhanced screening procedure.

On Monday, the unnamed passenger flew into the Michigan air hub and was discovered to be ill during the regulatory screening, a spokesperson for DTW confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

“The Wayne County Airport Authority’s fire department transported the passenger to a local hospital for further testing,” the spokesperson said, disclosing that they were unable to share any more information.

It remains unclear where the symptomatic passenger was traveling from.

According to Fox 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now handling the case.

On Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security added DTW to its list of airports authorized to accept incoming flights from China amid concerns over the ongoing outbreak.

To date, aircraft arriving from China are being directed to the following air hubs: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas, John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York; Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in Illinois; San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in California; Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) in Washington; Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Hawaii; Los Angeles International Airport in California; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Georgia; and Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Virginia.

The CDC, DHS, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and individual airlines are working together to identify potentially infected persons at the 11 airports receiving flights from China.

As of Wednesday morning, the viral disease has reportedly sickened at least 24,324 people across the globe. The worldwide death toll has risen to 490.

The U.S., meanwhile, reports 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and no reported deaths.

Officials at the CDC have advised Americans to avoid all nonessential travel to China. The U.S. State Department has raised its China travel advisory to "Level 4: Do Not Travel."

Meanwhile, the ongoing outbreak continues to impact international travel.

Over 5,000 passengers on two cruise ships in Asia were ordered into quarantine on Wednesday.

Major American carriers, including United Airlines, Delta Airlines and American Airlines, have suspended all service to mainland China amid the ongoing outbreak.

Fox News’ David Aaro, Michael Bartiromo and the Associated Press contributed to the report.