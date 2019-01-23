Cruise line offering furloughed federal workers a day of free fun

As the longest partial government shutdown in history drags on, one small Floridian cruise line has stepped in to offer furloughed federal workers and their families a day of free fun.

In recent days, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has announced that federal employees affected by the shutdown are welcome aboard the cruise line's two ocean liners for a free buffet lunch and a few hours of fun, USA Today reports. According to the outlet, their families are welcome for the festivities, too.

In the heat of the shutdown affecting more than 800,000 federal workers, furloughed staffers can find a little levity in the activities offered out of the Bahamas Paradise’s hub located at the Port of Palm Beach in Riviera Beach.

Until Jan. 31 (with the exception of Jan. 25 and 26), furloughed federal workers can explore the 1,486-passenger Grand Celebration and 1,680-passenger Grand Classica through the special promotion, USA Today reports.

Those interested should contact Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's customer service department in advance to make a reservation, and be prepared to show a federal ID upon check-in at the port.

Reps for the cruise line did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that the Bahamas Paradise team has gone above and beyond to serve the local community in a time of need.

According to Fox 4, in September 2017, Bahamas Paradise offered victims and first responders of Hurricane Irma housing and meals a few days after the storm.

