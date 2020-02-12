Coronavirus prank of men in hazmat suits carrying liquid on New York City subway causes spectacle

Riders on a New York City subway found themselves on the receiving end of a coronavirus prank that resulted in a bit of drama.



In a now-viral video posted on Instagram, two men are seen sitting inside of an MTA subway car while wearing white hazmat suits, masks and gloves.



Passengers on the car are seen either smiling in amusement or staring in apparent confusion as the two men casually ride the train. One of the men is holding a clear container with “warning” written on it, suggesting its liquid contents are potentially hazardous.



“Is that coronavirus?” one person appeared to say in the background.



“That’s not kool-aid,” another passenger said to the men.



As the man holding the container begins to open it, some passengers begin to move away. Within seconds, the man in the hazmat suit slightly gets up from his seat and pretends to fall to the ground -- spilling the unknown substance all over the floor.



Hysterical passengers, most of whom appeared to understand the stunt was all a hoax, began to flee the area to avoid contact with the liquid.



“Gotta love nyc!!” an Instagram user commented on the video.



“If your dumb enough to believe thats how they would travel with it you deserve to be tricked,” another person wrote.



Not all Instagrammers thought the stunt was funny.



“This was really stupid to do. Someone is looking on getting hurt. People would do anything stupid just to get views,” someone commented.



“This could of hurt someone by everyone running or someone scared enough to have a heart attack. Shame of these guys for thinking this would be a good prank,” someone else said.



As of Wednesday afternoon, the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has reached 45,171 globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). So far, there have been more than 1,100 deaths.