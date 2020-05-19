Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Cruises
Published

Diamond Princess cruise ship finally leaves Japan to repatriate remaining crew after coronavirus outbreak

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
CDC: Coronavirus lived on Diamond Princess cruise ship for up to 17 daysVideo

CDC: Coronavirus lived on Diamond Princess cruise ship for up to 17 days

A look at a CDC study that found coronavirus lived on Diamond Princess cruise ship for up to 17 days.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship has left Japan for Malaysia to repatriate its remaining crew members after being docked for months, following an early outbreak of the novel coronavirus that reportedly killed 13 people and infected 712 others.

Princess Cruises’ ship had been quarantined in Yokohama since February, and departed for Port Dickson on Saturday to repatriate the 170 employees still on board, USA Today reports.

A general view of the Diamond Princess cruise ship. (Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

A general view of the Diamond Princess cruise ship. (Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

ROYAL CARIBBEAN MAY ELIMINATE BUFFETS WHEN CRUISING RESUMES

The Diamond Princess' iill-fatef voyage first departed Yokohama on Jan. 20, but cut its sailing short and returned after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak of the viral disease spread, and ultimately claimed the lives of 13 people while infecting 712 others, among the 3,700 passengers and crew on board.

At one point, the ocean liner was "host to the highest concentration of the coronavirus cases outside China,” where COVID-19 is believed to have originated from, according to The New York Times.

The Diamond Princess anchored off the Yokohama Port in February. (Kyodo News via AP)

The Diamond Princess anchored off the Yokohama Port in February. (Kyodo News via AP)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Now, months later, the Diamond Princess is on the move "to finalize crew repatriation efforts and remain until operations begin,” Princess Cruises spokesperson Negin Kamali said.

Though a representative for the cruise line was not immediately available to offer further comment, the Carnival Corporation subsidiary has extended the suspension of its operations through at the least the end of the summer.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz cited limited flight availability and the closure of popular ports, among other travel restrictions, in making the decision.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak