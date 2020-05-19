Diamond Princess cruise ship finally leaves Japan to repatriate remaining crew after coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship has left Japan for Malaysia to repatriate its remaining crew members after being docked for months, following an early outbreak of the novel coronavirus that reportedly killed 13 people and infected 712 others.

Princess Cruises’ ship had been quarantined in Yokohama since February, and departed for Port Dickson on Saturday to repatriate the 170 employees still on board, USA Today reports.

The Diamond Princess' iill-fatef voyage first departed Yokohama on Jan. 20, but cut its sailing short and returned after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak of the viral disease spread, and ultimately claimed the lives of 13 people while infecting 712 others, among the 3,700 passengers and crew on board.

At one point, the ocean liner was "host to the highest concentration of the coronavirus cases outside China,” where COVID-19 is believed to have originated from, according to The New York Times.

Now, months later, the Diamond Princess is on the move "to finalize crew repatriation efforts and remain until operations begin,” Princess Cruises spokesperson Negin Kamali said.

Though a representative for the cruise line was not immediately available to offer further comment, the Carnival Corporation subsidiary has extended the suspension of its operations through at the least the end of the summer.

Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz cited limited flight availability and the closure of popular ports, among other travel restrictions, in making the decision.