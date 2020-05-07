Princess Cruises, Holland America Line cancel sailings through summer, into fall

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Two of the world’s biggest cruise lines just canceled most sailings through summer, and some into fall, in response to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, both of which are owned by the Carnival Corporation, announced on Wednesday that they would be extending the “pauses” in their operations through at least the end of the summer season. Holland America, meanwhile, has extended some cancellations into the fall.

“As the world is still preparing to resume travel, it is with much disappointment that we announce an extension of our pause of global ship operations and the cancellation of cruise vacations for our loyal guests,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, in a press release. “Among other disruptions, airlines have limited their flight availability and many popular cruise ports are closed. It saddens us to think about the impact on the livelihood of our teammates, business partners and the communities we visit.”

A representative for Princess Cruises confirmed that three voyages still remain on the schedule, including a 5-day voyage to Japan and Korea out of Taipei, Taiwan; a 5-day voyage to Japan's Kyushu island out of Taipei; and an 18-day excursion from Hong Kong to Australia with stops in Vietnam and Singapore. All of these voyages will take place on the Majestic Princess.

Among the canceled cruises, Princess is nixing all Alaska cruises on the Emerald Princess and Ruby Princess through the end of summer; all Europe and Transatlantic cruises on the Enchanted Princess, Regal Princess, Sky Princess, Crown Princess and Island Princess; all Summer Caribbean Cruises on the Caribbean Princess and Sky Princess; all Canada and New England cruises on the Caribbean and Sky Princess; all cruises from Japan on the Diamond Princess, through fall; all Australia cruises on the Sapphire Princess and Sea Princess, through August; all cruises sailing from Taiwan on the Majestic Princess in July; and all Hawaii and French Polynesia cruises on the Pacific Princess through November.

Holland America Line also cited continuing travel restrictions for its decision to extend its suspension of cruises.

“As we continue to navigate through these unprecedented and challenging times, the best decision right now is to extend our pause in cruise operations into the fall,” stated Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. “While this is very disappointing and we never want to let our guests down, as soon as it makes sense we will be back cruising again, giving our guests the memorable travel experiences they continue to dream about.”

Affected cruises include all Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England voyages scheduled for 2020. A 79-day Grand Africa Voyage from Boston, planned for Oct. 3, was also canceled.

Both Princess and Holland America have provided information about how affected guests may be compensated or refunded on their websites.

Carnival Cruise Lines, which is also owned by the Carnival Corporation, has already announced a date of August 1 for resuming operations on eight of its ships, as part of the line’s first “phase-in” of service.

Meanwhile, the Carnival Corporation’s response to the coronavirus is currently being investigated by a committee with the U.S. House of Representatives.

“In order to gain a better understanding of how Carnival intends to protect passengers and crew once vessels resume sailing, we request that you provide the Committee with the information Carnival Corporation cruise lines had, and when, regarding potential infections, public health implications, and possible exposure of its passengers and crew to COVID-19,” reads a May 1 letter sent by the Committee on Transpiration and Infrastructure to Carnival CEO Arnold Donald, in part. The committee is also looking to review “the decisions made by Carnival Corporation and its various affiliated lines regarding the health and safety of their passengers and crew.”