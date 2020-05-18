Royal Caribbean may eliminate buffets when cruising resumes

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hey, where’s the buffet?

Royal Caribbean International might be doing away with its traditional buffet service when sailings finally resume, in light of health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruise line president and CEO Michael Bayley reportedly revealed that that the self-serve dining system will likely change, at least for a little while, when operations ultimately resume.

"I think in the beginning, there will not be a buffet…that's how I see it," Bayley said during a recent Coffee Chat call, Cruise Critic reports.

“We will utilize the space, we will utilize the Windjammer [buffet area], but in all probability, it won't be a classical buffet,” Bayley was quoted as saying. “It will be something more akin to a restaurant."

Though boundless buffets are a signature hallmark of the cruise ship experience, the CEO assured that passengers would still be provided with a plethora of dining options.

"I think the key focus on dining is making sure that our guests have plenty of choices," Bayley continued. “That choice has to be put through the lens of distancing, and safety and health."

When reached for comment on Monday morning, a spokesperson for the cruise line confirmed to Fox News that change might be in the cards for Royal Caribbean’s buffet-style fare.

“We are working through all of the food service options and buffets MAY be presented differently or go away for a while,” the spokesperson said.

As the coronavirus crisis continues, Royal Caribbean has extended the suspension of its global cruise ship operations through June 11.

As of now, the cruise line plans to return to service on June 12 with the exclusion of Alaska, Canada and New England sailings, which are slated to resume on July 1.