Amid coronavirus outbreak, Carnival Cruise Line offers on-ship credits to passengers who don't reschedule

As coronavirus concerns cause various problems among cruise ships, one company is offering incentives for travelers to still take their voyages.

Carnival Cruise Line sent a letter to guests on Friday addressing the current situation. Included in the message was information regarding perks customers will receive if they don’t reschedule their previously booked trips.

A representative for Carnival Cruise Line supplied Fox News with a copy of the letter, which states, “We continue to implement increased monitoring, screening and sanitation protocols to protect the health of our guests, crew and the residents of the destinations we serve. Our measures are designed to be flexible to adapt to changing conditions and recommended best practices.”

FORMER DIAMOND PRINCESS CRUISE SHIP CORONAVIRUS PATENT DESCRIBES LIFE UNDER QUARANTINE

The message continues, “Nevertheless, we know our guests have questions about their upcoming cruise and want to share these policy updates that provide options and flexibility should you want to reschedule your vacation currently booked between now and May 31, 2020, as well as incentives to proceed with your plans.”

According to Carnival, guests that don’t reschedule their trips will automatically receive shipboard credits valued at $100 per cabin on three- and four-day cruises, $150 per cabin on five-day cruises and $200 per cabin for cruises set for six days (or longer).

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

These credits can be used for a variety of purchases onboard, including drinks, spa treatments and excursions, Bloomberg reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carnival is also allowing guests scheduled on trips between March 9 and 31 to move their bookings up to three days before their departure date.

This announcement comes after various cruise ships have struggled to handle the coronavirus outbreak. The Grand Diamond Princess cruise ship, for example, has been held off the coast of California since Thursday due to an outbreak onboard.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.