VACATION DESTINATIONS
Conde Nast Traveler reveals 2022 destination list

Conde Nast Traveler’s 22 Best Places to Go in 2022 is organized into 6 categories

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 3

If you’re trying to figure out where to travel to next year, there’s a new list of destinations to help you out. 

This week, Conde Nast Traveler revealed its list of "22 Best Places to Go in 2022." Locations on the list include Birmingham, Alabama; the Balearic Islands in Spain; Rapa Nui, Chile; Kyushu, Japan; Gabon; and West Virginia. 

For this year’s list of travel destinations, Conde Nast Traveler organized its list into six categories "based on some of our favorite reasons to travel," the magazine said. 

Those categories include food, arts & culture, history, transportation, sustainability and outdoors & beach. 

Conde Nast Traveler included Birmingham, Alabama, on its "22 Best Places to Go in 2022" for the city’s food. (iStock)

Editors at Conde Nast Traveler wrote that the 2022 destinations list was made to reflect a change in the way people are thinking about travel and how they are prioritizing their trips.

London was on Conde Nast Traveler’s 2022 list for its history. (iStock)

"We’re no longer checking destinations off a list; instead we’re being purposeful about why we choose to take a trip, and thoughtful about how our actions impact local communities while we’re there," Conde Nast Traveler editors wrote. 

Other destinations on Conde Nast Traveler’s list include Serbia for its food; Charleston, South Carolina, for its arts & culture – particularly the opening of the city’s International African American Museum –; London, U.K., for its history; and Sicily, Italy, for its sustainability. 

Conde Nast Traveler selected West Virginia for its 2022 list because of the state’s appeal for people who love the outdoors. Dolly Sods, West Virginia, is pictured. (iStock)

To see what other destinations made the list, check out Conde Nast Traveler’s "22 Best Places to Go in 2022" here

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.