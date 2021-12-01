Couple moves onto a boat full-time to sail around Canada: 'Living the dream'

A couple decided to make a major life change by moving onto a boat full-time to travel through Canadian waters.

Taryn and Logan Pickard, from Vancouver Island, Canada, didn’t have sailing experience before they decided to quit their jobs and move onto a boat with their 10-year-old dog Max, according to SWNS.

Taryn, 32, told the news agency that she and Logan, 36, first considered moving onto a boat when they were visiting Ireland.

"We noticed that people were doing it a lot over there, and the idea of not being restricted to one location really appealed to us," Taryn told SWNS. "Because of the cold climate in Canada we weren’t aware people were actually doing it, but when we looked on YouTube we found out it was quite popular."

"So, with no past sailing experience we signed up for a five-day crash course in our local area, and dived right in," she added.

According to SWNS, Taryn and Logan were able to quit their jobs due to their investments in real estate. Taryn told SWNS they had been saving their money from their three properties for about a decade "to do something different" with their lives. According to SWNS, the couple sold their three properties to fund their sailing.

"Instead of buying nice things and going on expensive holidays, we've just invested in property, and are now able to live off the money we earn from that," Taryn told SWNS. "We now want to live our lives with as little responsibility as possible, and so far it seems to be going well."

According to SWNS, the couple has owned three boats since they decided to change their lifestyle in 2019. Their first boat was too small and their second boat — a 45-foot boat — wasn’t able to handle the heavy ice they would face if they traveled north into colder climates, according to SWNS.

Their third boat, which they bought in March of this year, is a 40-foot steel sailboat that can handle extreme weather, SWNS reported.

According to the news agency, the boat has two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and a large decking area. The couple completed several upgrades on the boat in the spring and sailed their new home through the Broughton Archipelago islands off the east coast of Canada over the summer.

Logan told SWNS that the couple had a bit of a learning curve when it came to planning their food and water during their travels.

"We almost run out of food and water sometimes because of our desire to be completely on our own," Logan told SWNS. "At the beginning, we didn’t realize how much food we actually needed to last us, and it can be tricky meal planning at times."

He explained that the couple keeps a 600-liter water tank onboard for cooking and showering. However, to minimize using their fresh water, they often bathe in the sea or use facilities at local marinas.

"We try to live off the ocean as much as we can and fishing is a big part of our day," Logan said.

According to SWNS, the couple visits land once a month for supplies and spends their days snorkeling, fishing, paddle boarding and spending quality time together.

Logan said they also occasionally watch Netflix when they have service.

"It took us a while to get used to sleeping on the boat because of the constant rocking, but our cabin is really cozy and our bed is super comfortable," Logan said.

"On our travels, we've barely seen anyone out on the water apart from ourselves, and that feeling of being completely isolated is really quite strange," he added.

Taryn told SWNS that the couple doesn’t plan on having children — though they do have their dog.

"We do center our adventures around our beloved Husky-Lab, Max, who's been with us every step of the way," Taryn said. "In our opinion, flying isn't the best way to see the world, and now we're finally settled on our boat, we know the travel opportunities are endless."

According to Taryn, the couple plans to eventually travel through the northwest passage to Europe, but until then, they’ll continue to sail along the Canadian coast.

"Life at sea feels completely natural to us and neither of us want to go back to regular living any time soon," Taryn said. "We really are living the dream."