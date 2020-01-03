Carnival cruise ship accidentally discharges 'grey water' at port in Florida

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the accidental spillage of “grey water” from a ship docked at a Florida port on Thursday.

The Carnival Elation, which was preparing to depart on a four-day cruise to the Bahamas, was docked at Port Canaveral on Dec. 2 when the incident occurred. According to the cruise line, the grey water — which is waste water generated from the ship’s sinks, baths, galleys and laundry facilities — was accidentally discharged after a valve “failed.”

Carnival did not confirm how much grey water was discharged; local outlet WESH reports 6,000 gallons.

“Yesterday at Port Canaveral, while Carnival Elation was discharging water from its ballast systems which helps stabilize the ship for navigational purposes, a grey water valve failed and unintentionally discharged grey water from non-sewage waste water systems,” a spokesperson for the cruise line confirmed in a statement. “No sewage was discharged.”

Carnival said the issue was “quickly addressed and resolved” by the crew, and “all appropriate authorities were notified.”

The director of communications for Port Canaveral told Florida Today that the grey water did not contain “human waste or anything biological” and did not pose “a threat to the environment or wildlife.”

Following the incident, which occurred at approximately 9 a.m., the ship was cleared to depart on its sailing, Carnival confirmed. The Carnival Elation will return to Port Canaveral on Dec. 6.

A representative for Port Canaveral was not immediately available to offer further comment.

Carnival also come under scrutiny for grey water in April 2019, after the cruise line was accused of illegally discharging the waste-water at a national park in Alaska, among accusations of pollution. Carnival pleaded guilty in June, with the CEO pledging to correct the company’s past mistakes. Carnival Cruise Line was also sentenced to pay a $20 penalty, per the Associated Press.