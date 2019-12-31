MSC Grandiosa cruise ship crashes into pier in Sicily

MSC Cruises’ brand new Grandiosa ship crashed into a pier as it attempted to dock in Palermo, Sicily, around 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning. No injuries have been reported in relation to the accident.

On Dec. 30, the 1,085-foot ocean liner collided with a port as it moved to dock on the Italian island, Maritime Bulletin reports. The cruise ship’s portside stern, above the waterline, sustained damaged in the crash.

As seen in video footage that has since surfaced on YouTube, the corner of the pier’s wall crumbed upon impact with the Grandiosa as well.

“No!” a witness could be heard exclaiming in the background.

It remains unclear at this time whether or not the crash breached the ship’s hull, The Sun reports, though the Grandiosa continued to dock without issue. The crash reportedly occurred amid strong winds.

According to the outlet, a spokesperson for the cruise line has since confirmed that the ship’s current itinerary remains unchanged.

“MSC Grandiosa experienced a light allision in the port of Palermo. Due to reasons we are still investigating, the ship deviated while maneuvering along the quayside and lightly grazed the end of the quay with its aft part,” a rep for MSC Cruises told the Sun on Monday. "While this may have been noticed by some passengers or bystanders, there was never any risk for guests or crew on board, and there was no impact for the environment.”

The statement continued: "As a result of this graze, we conducted some minor repair works — which have already been completed by the early afternoon. While the ship is ready to sail, we may leave Palermo with a slight delay. The itinerary remains unchanged.

"MSC Cruises emphasizes that MSC Grandiosa is fully reliable and safe to sail. Our guests’ and crew members’ safety will always be our number one priority.”

A spokesperson for the cruise line was not immediately available to offer further comment.

Grandiosa only entered service on Oct. 31 and ventured on its maiden voyage last month. In terms of capacity, the massive vessel is said to be the second-largest ship in the world.

A listing page describes the liner as MSC’s “most innovative ship to-date,” with space to accommodate up to 6,297 passengers and 1,700 crew members, per Cruise Critic. The Grandiosa also boasts 11 restaurants, 21 bars and Cirque du Soleil at Sea performances among its attractions.

The Grandiosa’s ports and calls include Barcelona, Spain; Marseille, France; Genoa and Rome, Italy; Palermo; and Valetta, Malta.

Back in July, the MSC Cruises’ Opera ship crashed into a dock in Venice, also in Italy, leaving several people injured. And only two weeks ago, two Carnival Cruise Line ships collided at port in Cozumel, Mexico, with multiple people reporting minor injuries.