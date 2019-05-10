'Beer train' to tour Napa Valley this summer

The Napa Valley Wine Train is famous for its incredible winery tours, day trips, and themed events throughout the year. But it’s not just for wine lovers.

For the second year in a row, the Napa Valley Wine Train is hosting one of their most popular, seasonal trips known as the Hop Train, according to the company’s press release. This special, beer-themed train trip is a must-do for any craft brew lover since it takes you through some of the best parts of the Napa Valley wine country sponsored by one of the best local brewers in Napa.

This year, the Napa Palisades Beer Company invites people to “hop” on this train for some incredible, 360-degree views of wine country, delicious bar food, a unique Open-Air train car, and of course, two pints each of local craft beer.

Some beers that will be featured on the train will be a fresh and citrusy Loco IPA 7.5%, a smooth and smoky 1849 Gold Rush Red Ale 5.7%, and a light and crisp Little Loco Session IPA 5.3%, all brewed by the Napa Palisades Beer Company.

Or, if you’re traveling with a non-beer-drinker, wine and spirits will also be available for purchase.

The Hop Train will run from on Monday nights from June 3 through October. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. and the train departs at 6 p.m, returning around 8 p.m. Tickets start at $79.99 per person, but locals are offered a special rate of $59.99 per person.

This story originally appeared in Travel + Leisure.