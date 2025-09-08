Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

Archaeologists make 'significant' discovery near biblical pool where Jesus healed a blind man

Structure found near Pool of Siloam is largest of its kind in Israel, dates back some 2,800 years

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Site of Noah's Ark may be located in eastern Turkey, researchers hypothesize Video

Site of Noah's Ark may be located in eastern Turkey, researchers hypothesize

International researchers from the Noah's Ark Project have tested soil samples from the Durupinar site in eastern Turkey, which suggest that the boat-shaped site once harbored ancient wood. (Credit: NoahsArkScans.com)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient dam in Jerusalem's City of David – not far from the body of water where Jesus famously healed a blind man.

Officials noted in an Aug. 30 release that the wall was recently found during excavations near the Pool of Siloam within the Jerusalem Walls National Park.

The Pool of Siloam, rediscovered in 2004, existed as a basin that was fed from the Gihon Spring. The Gospel of John recounts the testimony of a blind man who was healed by Jesus at the pool.

RARE BIBLICAL SEAL WITH ANCIENT FINGERPRINT FOUND IN DEBRIS FROM JERUSALEM'S TEMPLE MOUNT

John 9:10–11 reads, "'How then were your eyes opened?' they asked. He replied, 'The man they call Jesus made some mud and put it on my eyes. He told me to go to Siloam and wash. So I went and washed, and then I could see.'"

The newly discovered dam dates to the 9th century B.C., nearly 2,800 years ago. It could have been built under the reign of either King Joash or King Amaziah, according to officials.

Split image of workers at site, painting of Jesus healing blind man

Archaeologists uncovered a massive 9th century B.C. dam near Jerusalem’s Pool of Siloam, where Christians believe Jesus performed a miracle. (John Wessels/AFP via Getty Images; Heritage Art/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

The dam was found as part of a joint study between the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) and the Weizmann Institute of Science. The team published its research in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) on Aug. 25.

Remarkably, the dam is the largest ever discovered in Israel, as well as the oldest in Jerusalem.  

WORLD'S OLDEST KNOWN NURSING HOME DISCOVERED IN RUINS OF ANCIENT CHRISTIAN CITY, DATES BACK 1,600 YEARS

Pictures from the site show archaeologists excavating the massive stone-built dam.

The structure is roughly 39 feet high and 69 feet long, in addition to being 26 feet wide.

Image of ancient bricks, ancient dam

The structure measures roughly 69 feet long, 39 feet high, and 26 feet wide, according to researchers. (John Wessels/AFP via Getty Images)

Researchers also pinpointed the dam's age to a very slim 10-year margin, thanks to twigs and branches that were embedded in the dam's mortar. It was built between 805 and 795 B.C.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The City of David noted that the dam may have been a "creative solution to a climate crisis," as a direct response to the drought and flash flood conditions present in ancient Jerusalem.

"The dam was designed to collect waters from the Gihon Spring as well as floodwaters flowing down the main valley of ancient Jerusalem," the excavation directors said in a statement.

Archaeologist walking among stones at site

Researchers believe the 39-foot-high dam was built as a response to ancient drought and flash flooding. (John Wessels/AFP via Getty Images)

"All the [studied] data pointed to a period of low rainfall in the Land of Israel, interspersed with short and intense storms that could cause flooding. … It follows that the establishment of such large-scale water systems was a direct response to climate change and arid conditions."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

In a statement, IAA director Eli Escusido called the dam "one of the most impressive and significant First Temple-period remains in Jerusalem."

He added, "In recent years, Jerusalem has been revealed more than ever before, with all its periods, layers and cultures – and many surprises still await us."

Buckets at site of dam discovery

An expert called the discovery "one of the most impressive and significant First Temple-period remains in Jerusalem." (John Wessels/AFP via Getty Images)

As the most-referenced city in the Bible, Jerusalem is full of ancient history that is still being discovered today.

Earlier this year, proof of an ancient garden was found at the holiest site in Christianity, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A coin minted just before the destruction of the Second Temple – an event predicted in the Gospels – was also recently found in Jerusalem.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue