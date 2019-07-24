American Airlines flight attendant gets stitches after emotional support dog bite

Ouch! A flight attendant employed by American Airlines was bitten on his left hand by an emotional support dog during a recent flight, suffering an injury that required five stitches. In response, the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA) is now calling for the U.S. Department of Transportation to review and improve the somewhat controversial policies for traveling with emotional support animals by plane.

On July 22, a male flight attendant working American flight 3506, operated by Envoy Air (a subsidiary of the carrier) as an American Eageflight, was nipped on his left hand by an emotional support dog, USA Today reports.

It remains unclear at this time exactly when the flight staffer was bitten by the canine during the trip from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Greensboro, N.C., and what breed of dog the emotional support animal was.

Upon deplaning at Piedmont Triad, medical professionals determined that the injured flight attendant did not require immediate treatment, a rep for American Airlines told Fox News on July 24.

Then, the flight attendant safely returned to DFW, where he received five stitches in his left hand.

Following the news and related incidents, the AFA is now calling for the DOT to tighten the leash on in-flight emotional support animals in the high skies for the safety and security of passengers and crew alike.

“What happened on yesterday’s American Airlines flight is completely unacceptable and inexcusable. For years, AFA has supported the role trained animals can provide to passengers in the cabin, but we have also called for action in regards to setting standards for emotional support animals,” reps for the union said in a statement released one day after the incident.

“We need the Department of Transportation to take action now, so events like the one that happened yesterday do not continue to occur on our planes,” the release continued. “This is fundamentally about maintaining safety, health and security for passengers and crew, while ensuring accessibility for those who nee

In similar headlines, a Delta Air Lines passenger is officially suing the carrier after allegedly being mauled in the face by a fellow passenger’s emotional support dog on a flight in 2017, suffering serious injuries to his face and upper body.

The subject of emotional support animals on planes has proven to be one of the most hotly debated travel topics in recent memory, ever since an emotional support peacock named Dexter and his owner were rejected from boarding a United Airlines flight in January 2018.

Various carriers have been tightening the leash on their respective rules regarding the transportation of both companion and service animals in the high skies.

