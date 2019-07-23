Police remove passenger from American Airlines flight after allegedly handcuffing him to wheelchair

A passenger was apparently handcuffed to a wheelchair before being removed from a plane at Dallas Airport.

The man reportedly attempted to switch to a better seat on the plane and refused to move when the passenger assigned to the seat asked him to move. When the situation couldn’t be resolved, the other passengers were allegedly forced to leave the plane while authorities handled it.

The incident occurred on Monday at DFW airport on an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles, WFAA reports. The man was supposedly upset with his actual seat assignment, so he sat down in the row right behind first class in the window seat.

EASYJET STAFF DENIED ASTHMATIC GIRL ENTRY ONTO FLIGHT, FAMILY CLAIMS

When the passenger who had booked the seat arrived, the suspect reportedly refused to move. Flight attendants were unable to convince the man to return to his proper seat.

Another passenger filmed the incident, and in the footage, the disruptive passenger can be heard claiming, “Don’t force me. Don’t violate my freedom. That’s my seat. You don’t like it, switch it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When the man continued to refuse to move, the other passengers were forced to deplane. Police officers then arrived and handled the situation. Footage of the incident shows the man being led out of the plane handcuffed to a wheelchair. At one point, he can be seen struggling with the officers.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Dallas Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.