Alaska Airlines celebrating 'National Ugly Sweater Day' with priority boarding for anyone in festive top

Finally, an honest-to-goodness reason to wear one of your many ugly Christmas sweaters.

Alaska Airlines announced Tuesday the return of its “National Ugly Sweater Day” promotion, which awards any travelers wearing “ugly” holiday sweaters with free priority boarding.

The sweaters don’t even have to be that “ugly." For one day only — Dec. 20 — anyone who boards their Alaska Airlines flight “wearing any kind of holiday sweater” will be rewarded with the priority perk.

"We know holiday travel can be stressful for some, which is why we've made sure flying with the 'merrier carrier' this time of year is an experience that brings nonstop joy to all our guests,” explained Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of marketing and advertising, in a press release. “We love going above and beyond to make your trip memorable; celebrating Ugly Sweater Day is just another way we're making the holidays a priority.”

In addition, Alaska Airlines has debuted its very own holiday sweater in conjunction with the promotion — making it the airline’s third holiday sweater since launching its “National Ugly Sweater Day” promotion in 2017.

This year’s unisex holiday sweater is currently available in the company’s online shop for $30.

Alaska Airlines lounges will also be offering special holiday beverages throughout the winter season, including “snowflake-sprinkled lattes” and “peppermint mochas,” along with a one-day-only “special hot toddy cocktail” available only on Dec. 20, again in honor of “National Ugly Sweater Day.”

But again, Alaska Airlines will be granting priority-boarding promotion to travelers wearing any holiday sweater, so any festively decorated top will do. (You might wanna steer clear of wearing one featuring a cocaine-snorting Santa, though. Just in case there are kids around.)