Fast food and 'ugly' Christmas sweaters: 6 fan-favorite brands that make holiday apparel

‘Tis the season to break out the egg nog — and your favorite fast food-themed Christmas sweater.

This year you’ve got quite the selection, as more chain restaurants are hopping on the ugly-holiday-apparel bandwagon than ever before, including brands such as...

Whataburger

What’s orange and white and fast-food all over? Why, it’s Whataburger’s 2019 Christmas Sweater! The look, which allows the wearer to “stay merry and bright in orange and white” retails for $42.99, and is available via the popular chain’s website.

And if you want your house to match your festive wear, don’t worry, Whataburger is also selling a giant inflatable Whataburger Santa Claus for your lawn.

McDonald’s

Have yourself a Merry McChristmas: Fast food mega-chain McDonald’s has released a Golden Arches-themed holiday sweater on its permanent online shop.

The $65 knit sweater comes in very festive red-and-green coloring, along with the iconic Golden Arches printed around the neckline and chest, so you can “ring in the holiday with the Golden Arches,” the brand says on its website.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster wants to keep your biscuits warm this season — specifically your Cheddar Bay Biscuits — with a sweater that literally has an insulated pocket designed to keep its most beloved snack warm and “never beyond reach when the craving hits.”

The Christmas sweater is part of the restaurant chain’s first-ever pop-up online store, where fans can buy the “Cheddar Bay Biscuit 'Ugly' Holiday Sweater” for $39.99 while supplies last, among other holiday items.

White Castle

This Christmas, you can slide[r] into this festive White Castle-themed sweater, which features images of the chain’s famous slider hamburgers, as well as boxes of french fries, fountain drinks and a silhouette of the restaurant’s castle icon.

The cozy mostly blue-and-white “Ugly Sweater” is available for $39.95, but, according to earlier reports, the new apparel is selling fast.

Brita

Complete your Christmas look this year with a not-so-subtle jab at single-use plastics. Brita, the water filtration company, has released five distinct “ugly” sweater designs that feature “imagery of plastic waste and its ugly impact on the environment” – along with images of “very sad marine life.”

The sweater, which is made from 80 percent recycled materials -- including 40 percent recycled plastic, according to the press release -- is available for purchase via Amazon for $24.99 each. Each sweater would come with an extra present, too: a complimentary Brita Premium Filtering Bottle.

Oreo

"American’s favorite cookie" may soon become Christmas’ favorite sweater. The iconic cookie brand has teamed up with online retailer Shinesty to create a line of holiday-themed apparel, including a “Double Stuf Delight” designed to be worn by two people, in case you really want to double up on the ugly-sweater fun.

Items start at $49.99. Unfortunately, cookies are not included with each purchase.