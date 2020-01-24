US airports displaying CDC warning posters amid coronavirus outbreak

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has displayed posters explaining the symptoms in both English and Chinese at 14 American airports to raise awareness of the ongoing virus.

SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND, PART OF GREAT WALL OF CHINA TEMPORARILY CLOSED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

The "health alert," directed at travelers from Wuhan, China, instructs the reader to consult with a doctor if they’re suffering from a fever, cough or difficulty breathing within two weeks of leaving the now-quarantined city.

The CDC’s advisory posters went up at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) on Thursday, ABC 7 News reports. Airport spokesperson Doug Yakel confirmed the signs have specifically been displayed inside of customs.

At present, the CDC and U.S. Customs and Border Protection is conducting “enhanced health screenings” for airline passengers arriving from or traveling through the Wuhan area at SFO, as well as John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Los Angeles International Airport.

The CDC is also giving health entry screenings at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

On Thursday, numerous people in SFO were seen wearing protective face masks, especially in the International Terminal, according to ABC.

"It's better to keep yourself safe. It's better to wear the mask since this is a public area," said Angel Wu, who wore a face mask. Wu was waiting for her parents’ flight to arrive from Shanghai.

Overseas, Wuhan Tianhe Airport has been shut down, along with the central train station, while ferry, subway and bus services have been halted during the open-ended lockdown, the Associated Press reports.

As of Friday morning, at least 25 people have died from the pneumonia-like disease and 800 were reported as sickened.

A spokesperson for the CDC was not immediately available to confirm the names of the 13 other airports across the country where the coronavirus health alert signs have been posted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.