China quarantines Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak: reports

Alexandria Hein
By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
'Very little evidence' the coronavirus epidemic is under control, says virology expertVideo

'Very little evidence' the coronavirus epidemic is under control, says virology expert

The CDC confirms a Washington state resident is the first U.S. case of the coronavirus, which is blamed for at least 17 deaths in China and for sickening more than 460 others; insight from Dr. Robert Siegel, professor of microbiology and immunology at Stanford University.

The Chinese government has quarantined the city of Wuhan and plans to shut down the airport and public transportation within hours amid an outbreak of the coronavirus, according to reports on the country’s social networks. The virus has been linked to at least 17 deaths and has sickened over 500 others.

Other countries including the U.K. have advised against "all but essential travel" to Wuhan, which is where the virus was first detected. Several countries have implemented enhanced screening measures at airports for flights arriving from the Wuhan region as China faces scrutiny over what officials knew about the outbreak and when they discovered it.

This is a developing story. 