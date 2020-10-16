Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airlines
Published

Airline passenger arrested for hiding gold in rectum to avoid tax in India

The man tried to smuggle in more than 2 pounds of gold by hiding it in his rectum

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

This seems like a painful way to avoid taxes.

A man was arrested at the Kannur Airport in Kerala, India, earlier this week after airport officials found over 2 pounds (972 grams) of flattened gold hidden in his rectum, according to recent reports.

Officials with the airport’s Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) removed the gold from where it was hidden, according to a tweet from the agency on Tuesday.

The man had flown into Kerala from Dubai on a GoAir flight, The National reported.

DELTA AIR LINES PASSENGER CLAIMS SHE WOKE UP TO PASTOR URINATING ON HER

According to the news service, there’s an 18% tax on gold in India. The 972 grams of gold that the man tried to bring into the country is worth about $60,000, according to the New York Post.

TSA SCREENS 984K PASSENGERS SUNDAY, HIGHEST NUMBER SINCE APRIL

However, that wasn’t the only smuggled gold on the flight from Dubai. According to another tweet, AIU officials also found just over 3 pounds (1,470 grams) of gold with another passenger. 

Officials did not explain where the other smuggled gold was hidden. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to The National, a third person was caught trying to bring gold into India illegally on Wednesday -- this time in their underwear.

A man who flew into India from Dubai this week tried to smuggle more than 2 pounds of gold into the country by hiding it in his rectum. (iStock)

A man who flew into India from Dubai this week tried to smuggle more than 2 pounds of gold into the country by hiding it in his rectum. (iStock)

That passenger -- who flew into Kozhikode, or Calicut, from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates -- was found with less than a pound of gold, the website reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER