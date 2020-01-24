Airline passenger filmed drying wet shoe with overhead vent: 'If I catch someone doing this I’m punching'

In the passenger’s defense, this is the fastest way to circulate the aroma of “musty shoe” throughout the plane.

An unnamed airline passenger with moist feet was recently spotted drying a wet shoe by holding it up to a plane’s vent — and subsequently grossing out pretty much the entirety of the Internet.

UNION CALLS FOR STRONGER PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Last week, the Instagram account "Passenger Shaming" shared footage of the passenger’s off-putting antics, which soon went viral with over 330,000 views as of Friday.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“So yeah, this BS, zero self-awareness nonsense is happening… again…” the moderator of the account wrote in a caption, adding that the video was submitted by professional wakeboarder Dylan Miller.

Followers largely agreed with Passenger Shaming’s assessment. And several chose simply to respond with nothing more than multiple vomit-face emojis.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“If I catch someone doing this I’m punching,” one person wrote.

“Holy smokes this is gross. His feet stank just spewing all over the passengers around him,” added another. “Yikes.”

One grossed-out woman noted that this person was also “palming the bottom of their shoe” during the drying process.

“At least it wasn’t underwear,” someone else added, perhaps referring to a similar underwear-drying debacle that made headlines in early 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the very least, viewers can take solace in the fact that this passenger didn’t later prop a shoeless, sweaty foot on another passenger's seat, as some less-scrupulous travelers are sometimes wont to do.