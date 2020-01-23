Flight attendant union calls for stronger "precautionary actions" against coronavirus

A flight attendant union doesn’t want its members to be forgotten during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants published a letter calling for stronger “precautionary actions” to protect both flight crew and passengers from the infectious virus. The union represents flight attendants working for American Airlines.

On the union’s website, the letter states, “As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the world, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), the union representing more than 27,000 flight attendants at American Airlines, is urging airlines to step up precautionary actions to protect both flight crew and passengers.”

In the letter, the APFA calls for, “American Airlines — and all other airlines — to institute immediate emergency measures, including providing crew members the latest information regarding the 2019-nCoV outbreak, identifying the signs and symptoms of illness in oneself and others, and practical procedures to manage potentially ill persons.”

Fox News reported that at least five people in the Canadian province of Quebec are under hospital observation amid concerns they have been exposed to the Chinese coronavirus that has sickened some 500 people and killed at least 17.

Lori Bassani, national president of APFA, called for the various airlines to use information from the CDC, WHO, OSHA and other relevant organizations to keep travelers safe.

“The health of our crew members and passengers is a top priority for us and we refuse to compromise their health or safety in any way,” Bassani said in the statement. “I am urging American Airlines and all airlines to do everything humanly possible to contain the outbreak and minimize any chance of exposure. We will continue to speak out to ensure airlines are erring on the side of caution and putting our members’ health first in these dangerous times.”

Fox News' Madeline Farber contributed to this report.