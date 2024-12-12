10 tech gifts for travel enthusiasts this holiday season

Tech could make travel so much better, from headphones that block out noise on a loud bus, train or plane to e-readers for easy packing.

Ahead, check out top tech gifts for travelers to make this holiday season and beyond as blissful as an empty TSA line.

Manta Sleep Manta Sound Sleep Mask, $143, mantasleep.com

Manta Sleep makes sleep masks that are said to be comfy and offer total blackout.

This version of the brand’s sleep mask takes things up a notch with embedded Bluetooth headphones, so the frequent flier can slip into a sleep meditation while listening to their favorite podcast in transit.

NuFlex Rechargeable Light, $35.99, mightybright.com

Bookworms might appreciate this rechargeable light whether they’re camping or in a cramped hotel room and don’t want to wake up others while they finish "just one more chapter."

Choose from midnight blue, lavender or white.

iScanner Scanner App, $19.99 per year, iscanner.com

You can use this handy app to store electronic copies of important personal documents and organize all travel documents in one place while on the go.

Plus, users can even fill out forms on their mobile phone on the fly — helpful if there's no access to a computer for a while.

Babbel, premium subscription to all languages, from $104, babbel.gifts

Consider a Babbel app subscription for the globetrotter in your inner circle.

The platform has 13 languages, including French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Russian and more, and touts that after three months of regular use (20 minutes a day) 80% of users can carry on a conversation in the foreign tongue of choice.

Hyperice Normatec Go, $349, Amazon

Frequent travelers might experience leg aches and cramps after long days of sightseeing.

Soothe sore calves with this high-tech massager that sends air compression to your lower legs to boost circulation and reduce tension.

Hatch Rest Go, $39.99, Amazon

Traveling with a baby or toddler can be a challenge.

This portable device from the sleep company Hatch plays soothing sounds (white noise, ocean sounds) to help your little one drift off to dreamland.

Somnee Smart Sleep Headband, from $299, somneesleep.com

Co-founded by author of the book "Why We Sleep," Dr. Matt Walker, PhD, created Somnee, a wearable device that wraps around your head, to help people get a better night's shut-eye.

Billed as helping users fall asleep twice as fast and to stay asleep over 30 minutes longer, those who are regularly traveling across time zones may enjoy the personalized forehead stimulation feature before bed.

Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, $279.99, Amazon

Kindle, the e-reader of choice for millions, has unveiled its first model that displays books in color (without glaring light).

The battery lasts for up to eight weeks on one charge, it’s got an auto-adjusting front light, and it's waterproof.

Sonos Ace, $349, Amazon

These over-ear headphones from Sonos feature a stylish design, superior sound and up to 30 hours of battery life.

Arzopa Z1C Portable Monitor, $129.99, Amazon

Business travelers and nomadic entertainment buffs alike may appreciate this portable monitor boasting a 16.1-inch screen, high resolution and easy set-up thanks to the option of either USB-C or HDMI inputs for laptops, gaming consoles and tablets.

As a nice touch, the monitor has a built-in kickstand, so the gift recipient can stream, play or work at the preferred angle.