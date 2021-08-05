Tucker: Making someone pay to live on your property is now a federal crime

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," August 4, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



All of a sudden, it's pretty easy for people to move around the world, and all of a sudden they are. Poor people moving from poor countries across the globe into rich countries. Why wouldn't they? And again that's what's happening.



Back in 2015, more than a million illegal migrants flooded into Europe, and many of them came to Hungary where we are right now. It was a crisis for the continent, but alone in Europe, Hungary figured out how to solve that problem in a way that we have not figured out here in the United States.



How did Hungary do that? How did it preserve its borders and its society? What can we learn from that?



Today, we took a trip to find out. We'll show you what we found in just a minute.



Also, the woes for the country's creepiest governor -- that would be Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York -- are compounded today, getting even more painful, and yet at the same time more amusing. He is even being stabbed in the front by his allies at CNN. We've got that tape for you.



But first tonight, good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



On New Year's Day of this year, Rochelle Walensky was just a college professor in Massachusetts. You've almost certainly never heard of her. You definitely didn't vote for her at any point because Walensky had never run for office.



As of January 1st, her political power was precisely the same as yours, and everyone else's in this supposedly self-governing Republic.



Rochelle Walensky had one vote out of a nation of 320 million people, and then just a few weeks later, everything changed for her and for the rest of us. Joe Biden appointed Walensky to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.



At the time, it did not seem like a huge deal. The C.D.C. is not a legislative body, it's a public health bureau. It was originally designed to fight malaria, and it did a good job.



The C.D.C. now gathers information about diseases and then releases guidance about those diseases to the public. That's what it does. The C.D.C. does not make laws in this country, it's not allowed to.



Under the U.S. Constitution, making laws is the exclusive role of the Congress. You vote for your senators and your congressmen, and they decide what the rules are. That's known as Representative Democracy. It's been our system for nearly 250 years, but apparently it's now over. Rochelle Walensky now makes our laws.



Walensky announced today that she has decided to nationalize America's rental properties, millions and millions of them from Maine to California. Tenants are no longer required to pay their rent. Property owners cannot evict them under any circumstances. Making someone pay to live on your property is now a Federal crime. Try it and you can wind up in prison with hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.



At the same time, you should know, property owners will still be required to pay the banks that hold their mortgages. There is no moratorium on mortgages. Why? The banks are huge Democratic donors and they are getting the treatment that they paid for.



Sandy Cortez and the squad are not calling for the banks to do their part, so they're not. It is property owners who will suffer. Many of them members of the rapidly disappearing American Middle Class.



It's hard to overstate what a momentous change this is. It means among other things that private property no longer exists in the United States.



You thought you owned your home, not anymore. Rochelle Walensky does. She'll decide who can live there, under what circumstances, and for how long.



Is this a good idea? Of course not. It's totalitarian.



But there's an even more pressing question at the center of this -- a principle. A principle that defines what kind of country this is and what kind of country it will be going forward, and the question is this: Where did Rochelle Walensky get the power to do this? To suspend private property rights in America?



And the answer is: She simply asserted the power. Walensky claimed she had the authority and no one stopped her from exercising it.



This morning, she signed an official looking order declaring that her opinion is now the law and so it is the law, but wait, you say. That doesn't seem very American. Shouldn't somebody vote on this?



If we are going to continue to pretend this is a democracy -- and you hear that on television constantly -- then shouldn't our elected lawmakers make the laws? No, and they're not going to. Nancy Pelosi has refused to call a vote on the matter and she runs the Congress, she decides.



Meanwhile, most Republicans haven't said a word about it and that means that an unelected college professor you had never heard of six months ago is now in charge of your country.



If you're wondering how all of this can possibly be legal, rest assured that it's not legal. It is not even arguably legal. We know that for a fact.



The Supreme Court has just ruled on this specific question. The Court found that the C.D.C. does not have the right to institute a nationwide eviction moratorium. Period. Only Congress can do that.



Now, the Court didn't make its guess on their view of this, the Court put this in writing in the clearest possible language. There is no debate about that. The Biden administration just ignored what the Court said.



How can they do that? Well, Congresswoman Maxine Waters of Los Angeles understands exactly how they did it. Waters is hardly a genius. It is likely she has never read an entire book, but one thing Maxine Waters knows very well is how third world regimes operate. When you want something, you simply take it. You've got the guns, who is going to stop you? Might makes right, the Fidel Castro method.



Waters explained that out loud today as she pushed Rochelle Walensky to suspend private property, quote: "I don't buy that the C.D.C. can't extend the eviction moratorium," Waters wrote on Twitter, perfectly aware, as she did that, the Supreme Court has already prohibited this. Who is going to stop them? Who is going to penalize them?



Well, good question. Nobody. And Nancy Pelosi knows that, too.



Pelosi knows that what Rochelle Walensky just did is illegal by definition. She also understands that openly ignoring a Supreme Court ruling will mean the end of our current system, and that's fine with Nancy Pelosi, quote: "The C.D.C. has the power to extend the eviction moratorium," Pelosi said. Pelosi didn't explain where that power might come from, she simply declared that it exists, as dictators do.



Keep in mind that even Joe Biden who knows very little knows that what his administration has just done is against the law. He said that on camera yesterday.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I've sought out constitutional scholars to determine: what is the best possibility that would come from executive action or the C.D.C.'s judgment, what could they do that was most likely to pass muster constitutionally?



The bulk of the constitutional scholarship says that it's not likely to pass constitutional muster, number one. But there are several key scholars who think that it may and it is worth the effort --



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So, the eviction moratorium has been in place for months. It has just been extended as of today. So, people have debated this. Jurists have weighed in on it and so we know it won't quote, "pass constitutional muster" says Joe Biden. In other words, it is illegal.



The people doing it are criminals. That's the word we use for people who knowingly break the law, but like most criminals, are not embarrassed by breaking the law. That's what they do.



Watch Joe Biden's senior adviser, a thoroughly oily character called Gene Sperling tell you that the rule of law just isn't relevant here.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GENE SPERLING, WHITE HOUSE AMERICAN RESCUE COORDINATOR: To date, the C.D.C. Director and her team have been unable to find legal authority even for a more targeted eviction moratorium that would focus just on counties with higher rates of COVID spread.



This is a President who really understands the heartbreak of eviction. He is -- the reason why he is pressing and pressing even when legal authority looks slim is because he wants to make sure we have explored every potential authority.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: These people are so filthy, but they are self-righteous. Did you catch that? We don't have the legal authority to do what we're doing, but we're doing it anyway because who is going to stop us? Republicans? Mitch McConnell? Please.



Mark Milley doesn't report to Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell doesn't control the F.B.I. or the Intelligence Agencies. Mitch McConnell is unarmed. What's he going to do about it? Give a grumpy speech and drive back to his condo?



That's what they're saying. That's what criminals always say when they shake you down at gunpoint and make no mistake, that's exactly what they're doing because that's exactly who they are.



Charlie Hurt is opinion editor of "The Washington Times." He joins us tonight. Charlie, thanks so much for coming on.



I never thought that I would ...



CHARLIE HURT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Good to see you, Tucker.



CARLSON: ... live to see a day where the administration would acknowledge in public that what they are doing has been prohibited recently in clear language by the Supreme Court, but they're doing it anyway and they don't care because who is going to stop them? Because we're armed and you're not?



I mean, what system is that?



HURT: Yes, it is beyond unconstitutional, it's anti-constitutional lawlessness. And you ask why are they doing this? The reason they are doing this is because Democrats control every lever of power in Washington. They control the White House. They control both chambers of Congress.



And as you point out, that means they have all the guns, they have all the power. That's why they are doing it. And by the way, this is far more than although the attack -- the assault on private property is probably the most appalling and disgusting part of all this, but this is more than just that. This is also an attack on the concept of contracts.



And contracts and private property, which of course we inherited from Western Civilization, it is why America is the richest and most powerful country on Earth. It is why everyone in the world wants to come here, it is because private property and contracts are tantamount for us.



And this is an assault on that because these people, these Democrats who control everything want to turn us into China because in China, you don't have private property and anybody who has ever tried to do business -- you know ask any textile worker, ask any furniture maker what it is like to try to enforce a contract in China and they'll start laughing, because contracts don't exist in China.



But that's what these people want to turn America into.



CARLSON: So, if you're distressed about housing prices and we've been on this for five years, housing prices are completely out of control and they are highest in the places controlled by the most left-wing members of the Democratic Party, by the way -- San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York -- there are a lot of things you could do about that.



You could curb foreign investment in a residential housing market, which they would never even consider. Why should Chinese investors own huge parts of Manhattan and San Francisco? How does that help Americans? It doesn't.



HURT: Oh, it is --



CARLSON: But instead, they are putting all the pressure on Middle Class America. So, you're renting your basement apartment to someone, and all of a sudden you have to give it away for free because Rochelle Walensky says so. Like what?



HURT: Yes, and of course, all this happens at a moment when, we, as a government; we, as a country should be suing China for their involvement in the pandemic and we could hold this collateral half of Manhattan, which China -- the Chinese business owners and the Chinese government owns and use that as collateral, sell all of it and pay everybody that has paid a grievous price in this pandemic.



But here's the thing and this is the most important part of what you just talked about and that is that the banks are still going to get their cut. You know who is not -- you know whose contracts are not being shredded by the by the C.D.C. right now?



CARLSON: Of course.



HURT: It is the contracts that require people to pay massive amounts of money to their electric company and to their oil and gas company, and by the way to Netflix.



CARLSON: Exactly.



HURT: Your Netflix contract didn't get shredded because, you know why? Because Barack Obama needs to get his $50 million contract paid out from Netflix, that's why they're going after uh people, you know private owners who own property and not after the big guys.



Because by the way, you're hopeless if you don't have an army of lobbyists in Washington with Democrats in control.



CARLSON: That's totally right. Citibank is fine. They paid -- they paid the protection money that they needed to pay.



By the way, why am I paying my taxes? Why is the contract between me and the I.R.S. --



HURT: Good question.



CARLSON: You and the I.R.S., the rest of us and the I.R.S. still valid? It's -- well, it's because they have the guns, that's why.



Charlie Hurt, I appreciate it.



HURT: Yes.



CARLSON: Thank you.



HURT: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: Man, when your day goes bad, it tends to get worse and that has happened to poor Andrew Cuomo, the creepiest governor in America, even CNN, which has spent more than a year hiding the deaths Andrew Cuomo caused in New York's nursing homes has turned on him.



Don Lemon -- Mr. Don Lemon, ladies and gentlemen whipped around on Andrew Cuomo last night on television, like a scene from "The Godfather." We have it for you.



Plus, Ted Nugent joins us later in the show, rock star and wise man.



We're back in a minute from Budapest.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Welcome back from Budapest.



Huge waves of human migration really are the biggest story of the age we're living in and they will certainly define the future. They've accelerated for a couple of reasons. One, it is very easy to travel from one end of the globe to another, easier than it's ever been in human history and cheaper.



But for another, a lot of the world is getting less stable, and in part that's the fault of the West. Ideologues in this country, some of whom now work at the Biden State Department decided to overthrow the government of Iraq, that caused a domino effect of instability throughout the region and massive waves of human migration.



Hillary Clinton decided that for some reason, we had to kill the leader of Libya that started a civil war in that country and again more migration. And then for the last 15 years, again ideologues in Washington have pushed more war in Syria.



So, all of that had effects. One of those effects back in 2015, was the movement of more than a million people from the Middle East and North Africa, and in some cases, Sub Saharan Africa into Europe.



Now Europe is controlled by the E.U., which is effectively controlled by Germany. No one says it out loud, but really, it's the German Empire, and at the time it was run by the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, and she decided to keep the doors open.



She said that accepting more than a million migrants in her country was not a big deal at all, quote: "Germany is a strong country. We will manage." Well, of course, she was completely wrong. That decision changed the nature of Germany forever.



It caused a massive crime spike -- yes, that's true and proven -- and in general, disrupted the entire region. It's not clear who exactly benefited from that, even the migrants themselves, certainly the countries they came from were weaker as a result.



But there was one country in Europe that decided not to play along with this disaster. It's not coincidental that that country is hated by the same ideologues in Washington who pushed the Iraq War, the same people who helped cause this problem are angry at a man called Viktor Orban who is the democratically elected Prime Minister of Hungary.



And back in 2015, he decided, no, we're not going to allow our nation of 10 million people to be changed forever by people we didn't invite in and who are coming here illegally. And so, he put a stop to it.



In the face of great international pressure, they called him all kinds of names. The E.U. called what he was doing illegal, but he did it anyway. He built a wall, and today we went to see it.



We took a military helicopter down to the southern border of Hungary right where it borders Serbia and we looked at this Hungarian wall that has effectively ended illegal migration into the country.



And we found a couple of things. For one, it is not actually a wall, it's a chain-link fence. It's very simple and if you sat for the last five years and listened to American experts debate how it is impossible to stop immigration with a wall, no matter how high tech, you learned that that's a complete lie. All you need is the will to do it.



So, we went down there and we watched that wall and we noticed a couple of things. For one thing, unlike every border we've ever visited around the world, it was perfectly clean and orderly. There weren't piles of trash. There weren't scenes of human suffering because it was under control.



Chaos creates humanitarian disasters. That's true everywhere around the world, and it's true particularly on borders and particularly in our southern border where there are people suffering and dying because the Biden ministration has abetted, in fact, welcomed chaos. But we didn't see that today.



We saw order and clarity. You are not allowed to come to Hungary illegally.



While we were on the border today, the Serbian border in Hungary, we saw two people who attempted to come illegally. Both of them turned out to be from Syria, and we watched what happened when they were apprehended. It was a very straightforward process, so straightforward that it was a little confusing to watch.



They came over the border, they were immediately picked up by Border Patrol. They were brought to a detainment area. They were treated politely. We were there the whole time.



They were photographed. They were searched for weapons on the outside of their clothing and then they were escorted through a door, and we followed them. We thought they were going to further processing or to meet with their attorneys or some Soros-funded NGO, and then moved into some other part of Hungary to stay there forever, at least a few years.



But that's not what it was. That door was the border, and as we followed them through, they were escorted back where they came from, into Serbia and they can apply for asylum somewhere else.



That is straight forward immigration policy. No, you're not allowed to come here illegally. I'm sorry. This is a real country. We have laws. It works.



And it doesn't require a GDP the size of the United States' GDP. It doesn't require high tech walls or guns or surveillance equipment, all it requires is the will to do it and as we watched this happen, we said to a Hungarian Minister who was standing there, it's hard to believe that's your policy, when you come here illegally, you're just escorted out politely? And he said quote: "We're a serious country."



How embarrassing to be an American in a conversation like that, to realize the greatest country on Earth is not on some level a serious country because it allows the chaos that inevitably occurs, the human suffering that inevitably occurs when you open your borders.



By the way, we couldn't help but notice that on the Serbian side of the border where the migrants are massing, trash and filth everywhere. Boy, does that tell you a lot.



So, it was a deeply revealing moment and we're going to have more -- we've had a number of them here in Hungary, the small country with a lot of lessons for the rest of us.



And one last thing, because the example of Hungary is so powerful, not just in Europe, but to the world, to the entire world, not simply the West, what you can do with a relatively small economy and not many people if you're just serious about keeping your nation from being destroyed, because the lessons are so obvious and there is such a clear refutation to the policies we currently have, and the people who instituted those policies, Hungary and its government have been ruthlessly attacked and unfairly attacked.



"It is authoritarian. They are fascists." That is -- there are many lies being told right now, that may be the greatest of all.



The last Hungarian Revolution was less contested than our last revolution, and probably more transparent. That's true. It's not an endorsement of anybody, but that's true.



So, ignore the lawyers, the liars rather and the lawyers and judge for yourself -- is it working in Hungary or not? We think that it is.



Well, it turns out -- and we learned this yesterday that it's always the people you most suspect, Andrew Cuomo, was every bit as creepy as you thought he was. According to "The New York Times" -- to New York's, rather, Attorney General, Andrew Cuomo will grope anything -- his staff, State Troopers, Al Gore. He even ogled his own Emmy statue.



So after the A.G. report came out, virtually every Democrat in the country called on Andrew Cuomo to resign because they had no idea he was a creep. It was a big story, but it didn't get any of the coverage on television, at least on the show anchored by his brother on CNN. Instead Chris Cuomo attacked Ron DeSantis -- right? There's a Governor we can hate.



And then Don Lemon took over.



After telling his friend, Chris that he loved him, he unsheathed the knife.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: I'm going to make my witness as you say and you know what --



CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: Make your witness.



LEMON: I love you, brother.



CUOMO: I love you D. Lemon.



LEMON: All right, this is "Don Lemon Tonight." The calls are getting louder and louder. This is what I'm talking about. Top Democrats from New York to the White House calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, that in the wake of the bombshell report from the State's Attorney General that alleges the Governor sexually harassed 11 women including State employees and a New York State Trooper.



The report also says that he retaliated against one woman who went public with her allegations against him, and the President of the United States couldn't be more blunt.



Question: Should Governor Andrew Cuomo resign? Answer: Yes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: They all seem so surprised that there is something wrong with Andrew Cuomo. They had no idea. You know who knew? Matt Walsh knew. He hosts "The Matt Walsh Show." He joins us now to tell us how surprised he is to learn this.



Matt Walsh, were you -- were you shocked to learn that maybe there was something wrong with Andrew Cuomo? Or did you know that already?



MATT WALSH, HOST, "THE MATT WALSH SHOW": I can't say that I -- that I was, although, I mean, Andrew Cuomo as you point out, his excuse or his, you know his rationalization is that he is a creepy pervert to everybody, in public also, so we shouldn't be surprised. So, that's one reason I'm not surprised.



The other reason is that, of course, this is the guy who killed thousands of elderly. He consigned -- he condemned the thousands of elderly to their deaths by locking them in rooms in buildings with people who are infected with the disease, that we know primarily kills elderly people in nursing homes.



And you know, the thing is, I knew that, we all knew that, the media knew that way back when they were talking about how they were Cuomo-sexuals and they were going on and on and on about how great Andrew Cuomo is and he had his book tour and everything. They knew that and they knew that he killed elderly people, and they said, well, you know, what are you going to do?



And then it turns out that he made some women on his staff uncomfortable and now, we have to draw the line. Now, look, we could say it's -- they are both bad, right? It's bad to kill elderly people, it's bad to flirt with women who aren't consenting to it. That's true, but one is so much worse.



I mean, it's like saying that John Wayne Gacy, you know, yes he killed 30 young men, but he also -- he also abandoned his shopping carts in parking lots without putting them away. They're both bad. I mean, yes, they're both bad, but the fact that this is the thing that takes him down I think says a whole lot about the media and our society.



CARLSON: Yes, I mean, Chairman Mao was insensitive to trans-people, which I think we can both agree with is his real crime, so what you're saying -- and I know you're not a licensed ethicist here, you don't teach at Yale Law School -- but you're saying it's worse to kill people than it is to hit on an armed State Trooper. Is that what -- I just want to be clear for the kids in the room tonight?



WALSH: That is the radical suggestion that -- I'm putting it forward. I don't want to force anyone to believe it, but I'm putting forward the possibility that maybe killing literally thousands of old people in your state is probably a little bit worse than making inappropriate comments.



I read the report. I mean he said things like -- he called some of the women on his staff "single mamas" and really, really horrific things, but even so, I would still say that the primary thing that should provoke our outrage is the fact that he is a known killer of the elderly.



CARLSON: Tweaking feminist sensibility is worse than murder. Really quick, what do you think this is really about? I mean, I assume no level of sincerity at all among Democratic leaders, at all. So clearly, they wouldn't be -- I mean, they stood by Ted Kennedy after he killed a girl, literally killed a girl, and they never criticized him. They are now knifing Andrew Cuomo.



What do you think is actually going on here?



WALSH: You know, that's a really good question. Originally, I thought that well, this was their way of distracting from the nursing home scandal because they'd rather talk about this than that because the nursing home scandal implicates, by the way, a lot of other Democratic Governors who did the exact same thing.



CARLSON: That's right.



WALSH: I thought maybe that's the reason, but then again, people have moved on from the nursing home scandal, so why do they need to talk about it now? Maybe it's that they, you know, the powers that be in the Democratic Party don't want him running for President. That could be it.



I have no idea, but whatever the reason is, it's nothing good.



CARLSON: Can I just make one super quick prediction? If he resigns, whoever we get in New York is going to be worse. I'm just throwing it out there, and that's a big statement considering how just awful Andrew Cuomo is. But would -- do you think that's probably right?



WALSH: Well, I mean, yes. Look at Bill de Blasio. You know, Bill de Blasio is the mayor of New York City, so that's the level of leadership we have and as I say, he manages somehow to be worse than Andrew Cuomo, so it can only get worse, unfortunately.



CARLSON: That's a good point. That's always the argument winner, two words, Bill de Blasio. You're absolutely right.



Matt Walsh, great to see you. Thank you.



WALSH: Thanks a lot.



CARLSON: So, you thought Barack Obama had retired from the presidency, you didn't realize he just assumed a new role as an Ottoman Sultan, 200 servants at his birthday party on Martha's Vineyard. But there has been a change tonight.



No, the party is not canceled, but you now might have to pitch in for Barack Obama's birthday gift, because he is not rich enough. The face of neoliberalism.



We are back from Budapest, Hungary straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Well, as you may have read, Barack Obama was all set to host a party for himself worthy of an Ottoman Sultan on his spread on Martha's Vineyard, 500 people invited, hundreds of servants, possibly some riding elephants or carrying his litter.



Now, we have learned that in the face of criticism, the party has been quote, "scaled back." But you know what hasn't been scaled back? Barack Obama's ambition or his desire for your money.



According to longtime Obama adviser, Valerie Jarrett, you should still pay somehow. She just tweeted this: "For Barack Obama's birthday gift, I'm asking you to chip in six or sixty dollars to help bring us the Obama Presidential Center to life in Chicago." Is this the ugly face of neoliberalism? That is a rhetorical question.



Glenn Greenwald writes on "Substack." He keeps tabs on the Obama presidential center and he joins us tonight.



Glenn, thanks so much for coming on. Now, Barack Obama has gotten very rich from Netflix, not sure what he is doing for them, but he certainly is rich. Why is he asking for more money now?



GLENN GREENWALD, JOURNALIST: Yes, I mean, first of all, I do think we should stop and comment on the fact that public officials when they leave power routinely get not just rich, but like they turn into plutocrats like tycoons and obviously, that's going to help that ...



CARLSON: Right, and it is not just Obama by the way --



GREENWALD: ... knowing which of these --



CARLSON: That's right.



GREENWALD: Yes, not just Obama. The Clintons, Tony Blair, George Bush -- all of them have become extremely wealthy ...



CARLSON: That's right.



GREENWALD: ... once they leave power, which I think is a big problem in the democracy. But leaving that to the side, the idea of Presidential Libraries. Originally, that didn't exist for like 150 years because the idea was, you're just a private citizen, you go serve in public office and then you go back to private life. You don't need like a shrine to your existence.



And what happened was, it was born of good motives. Franklin Roosevelt knew he had gone through all these historically momentous events like The Great Depression and World War II and he said, you know these papers of mine don't belong to me, they belong to the public and historians. Let's just kind of create a library where historians can go study for it.



And over the years, it became bigger and bigger and bigger and what Obama is doing is unprecedented, not only is it so grandiose in size, so much bigger than anyone else's. It has four different buildings and 235-foot museum tower in his honor. It's like not even a Roman Emperor would do that.



But he has also removed it from the record keeping system, which has always been administered by the National Archives that ensures that these papers belong to the public, the idea in the first place, they now belong to him.



And so to keep control of it, he is raising money from people in the middle of a pandemic and a joblessness and eviction crisis right as he was planning a multi-million dollar birthday bash at his $12 million estate, which is his second weekend home on Martha's Vineyard.



It is, as you say, the ethos of neoliberalism. Leaders get rich at the expense of everybody else.



CARLSON: How long before we have mausoleums with embalmed bodies of our leaders through which we file -- you know we send school kids to file respectfully and kind of pay their respects to the dear leaders of old?



GREENWALD: Yes, and I mean, you know, I think a good question as well is, traditionally the ruling class has been very reluctant to be so flamboyant about their abuse of power and their accumulation of wealth because that can create a lot of instability in the society when people know the extent to which they are being exploited and abused. They've generally been more humble about it or tried to hide it.



But here is Obama throwing this enormous party. Steven Spielberg was coming. Pearl Jam was going to play, and then you have Valerie Jarrett, his lifelong aide, saying, hey, reach into your pocket and give us money to build a shrine to Obama.



At some point, the question is, how long is the population going to tolerate that?



CARLSON: That's right. At least, televangelists promised salvation. At least you get something out of it. Oh, it's so good.



Glenn Greenwald, great to see you tonight. Thank you.



GREENWALD: Good to see you, Tucker.



CARLSON: So, Ted Nugent has been famous for like literally 60 years, but unlike most aging rock stars, Ted Nugent hasn't been loaded the whole time so he is super articulate and really smart and a political force, and a force for freedom.



His group called Hunter Nation, which is organizing hunters to stand up for their rights. We had a long talk and a really interesting talk with Ted Nugent, which you should watch. Part of it coming up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



MATT FINN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Welcome to "FOX News Live." I'm Matt Finn.



A majority of the New York State Assembly supports impeachment proceedings against Governor Andrew Cuomo, that is if Cuomo does not resign over investigative findings that he sexually harassed at least 11 women. A simple majority of Assembly members is needed to authorize an impeachment trial.



Cuomo denies the allegations against him and says the investigative findings don't reflect the facts.



The White House is planning to require nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. The requirement comes as the Biden administration is looking to ease travel restrictions. There is no timeline yet, but studies are underway to determine when normal travel can resume.



Right now, much of the world is barred from entering the United States.



I'm Matt Finn. Now back to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



For all your headlines, log on to foxnews.com.



CARLSON: Ted Nugent has been a rock star for more than 50 years, but he can still talk and think clearly because he hasn't been loaded the whole time. He has been sober the whole time and he is one of the country's most articulate defenders of our basic constitutional rights, in particular, the right to bear arms.



He started a group called Hunter Nation that organizes people who hunt, sportsmen to stand up for those rights. For a brand new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today," we spoke at great length to Ted Nugent and it was an amazing conversation. Here is part of it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TED NUGENT, AMERICAN SINGER: I'm in the political firestorm. I've always been confrontational especially regarding the Second Amendment and hunting rights.



CARLSON: Yes.



NUGENT: And I've never been uncomfortable when they attacked me, I go, so venison is -- you don't recognize its value? What do you think deer are here for? If you don't eat them, what are they here for?



Carrying a gun, I would be attacked for carrying a gun. I go, so by the way, venison and self-defense are perfect and you're attacking me for carrying the gun and killing deer? What are you, nuts? And of course they were all stoned.



So, I suppose the inclination would be uncomfortable when you're attacked, but I was so confident -- you may have noticed this -- I'm so confident that the weekend with my dad and brothers deer hunting was perfect, literally perfect.



CARLSON: Yes.



NUGENT: Balancing the herd, participating in God's miraculous creation as an asset to bring balance and thriving conditions and train and aim small, miss small marksmanship. I'm a Sheriff Deputy for almost 40 years now. I train with Delta Force, Tucker, get out of here.



And so marksmanship and tactical capabilities to stop evil. Could it be anything but perfect?



CARLSON: Yes.



NUGENT: It is literally perfect, so my hunting and my guns are perfect, and the beatniks and the hippies would attack me for those things because if you're comfortably numb, you think peace and love happened in spite of the trail of tears, in spite of the baton death march.



Here's a little battle cry I believe in. "You Pearl Harbor me, I Nagasaki you."



CARLSON: And that keeps us at peace.



NUGENT: Yes. The best way to keep peace is to be ready to destroy evil, and if you don't destroy evil, it wins.



Venezuela, Cuba, China.



CARLSON: Yes.



NUGENT: Democrats, Chicago. Are you kidding me? Who doesn't see the glaring evidence?



So, I've always known I was in the righteous camp not because of my opinion of what's righteous, but I consume evidence. I monitor evidence. I listen to stories.



I see John Belushi got high, John Belushi is dead. I went hunting, I'm still Ted. Bad behavior, ugly results. Cognizant conscientious behavior, happiness.



So I -- and by the way, you know, don't confuse comfortably numb with ultra-relaxed. I'm a bow hunter. I spend more hours silent in a tree than all humans combined since Cochise.



So, Hunter Nation has jumped in where all these alphabet soup organizations have not and I love that I'm a member of all -- Turkey Duck Unlimited, pheasants, white tails. Whether you've got it -- you've got a creature --



CARLSON: Walleye.



NUGENT: Walleye. Trout Unlimited. I love it all, I bet you love that.



CARLSON: I know them well.



NUGENT: So, hunternation.org is where it starts. If you really -- what do I do? What do I do? Go to hunternation.org and see what we're doing because it's not about hunting really, it's about God, family, country, and the traditional values that make people take their lives into their own hands to get here because there's this unique freedom that is guaranteed by those sacred documents.



And again, those are just documents. The freedom is already here. I was born with the right to keep and bear arms. I was born with the right to speak up. I was born with the right to privacy from my government intrusion without just cause. I was born with that.



I could come here naked without any Constitution and I know I could say what I want to say. I don't have to get the King's permission. Kings, Emperors, tyrants -- kiss my [bleep].



We are a self-government. We are in charge. We hire people to represent us based on these self-evident truths, and if you -- if you infringe on them, we will fire your [bleep] and don't make us arrest you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Man, is Ted Nugent an interesting person to talk to, a ball of energy and a very clear thinker, and a good guy.



It went on for more than an hour. You can find the full episode, "Tucker Carlson Today" on FOX Nation, available right now.



Lots of news today, we're back in a moment from Budapest, Hungary.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: That's it for us, we are out of time, coming to you from a parapet above Budapest, Hungary. As we told you, we are in the country's border with Serbia today. Fascinating and illustrative time.



We are shooting a documentary for "Tucker Carlson Originals." Tomorrow, we will be speaking to the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban. You will see a portion of that interview on this show tomorrow.



In the meantime, have the best night. We'll see you at 8:00 p.m. tomorrow night.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.