Tucker: Give Americans a voice in the policies that affect their lives

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. It would be pretty fascinating to see the Democratic Party's latest internal polling on COVID restrictions. We haven't seen it, but it must have been pretty awful, apocalyptic, because something spooked them bad.



Over the course of less than a week, the same people who have systematically turned America into a quarantine camp suddenly out of nowhere started calling in unison for medical freedom. Suddenly, they sound like Bobby Kennedy, Jr., pretty much all of them, even the whiny hypochondriacs at "The Atlantic" Magazine, those neurotic cat owners who've turned COVID hysteria into a religion are now calling for a total abandonment of all corona restrictions.



Open everything, "The time to end pandemic restrictions is now." Believe it or not, that was the headline on "The Atlantic's" website today. Amazing.



So if even "The Atlantic" has given up on corona restrictions, obviously the pandemic is over. You should know this virus was killed not by science, but by the midterm elections. It turns out the only real cure for COVID-19 is the political ambition of the Democratic Party. That's the panacea.



By the way, that's fine. We'll take it.



Yes, every upside has a downside. It means that pasty NPR listeners are going to emerge from their apartment for the first time in two years, they will be loose on the streets. You're going to see them at Whole Foods again, shuffling along with their tote bags, looking bewildered and annoyed.



That's bad, but it's still worth it, anything to make the insanity go away, we're celebrating. But we're also looking forward, and the question is, how do we guarantee that nothing like this ever happens again?



How do we prevent future mass hysteria events in the United States? And the answer is very simple. You restore democracy, you give Americans a voice in the policies that affect their lives. That was a system that we had for a couple of hundred years, it is a pretty good system, we ought to go back to it.



If elected legislators were allowed to vote on COVID restrictions, we'd have far fewer COVID restrictions, and that's true of everything, every bad idea. If the Congress had to follow the Constitution and authorize our wars, we'd have fewer pointless wars, we definitely would not be moving toward war with Russia right now, because the public doesn't support that at all.



So virtually every bad thing that has happened over the past two years, or ever, has been imposed by fiat, far outside the bounds of our constitutional democracy. In this case, governors and health authorities got emergency powers at the beginning of the pandemic. Do you remember?



With those powers, they played God for two full years. In case you've forgotten what that looked like, here it is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR ERIC GARCETTI (D), LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: That is why tonight I'm authorizing the city to shut off Los Angeles Department of Water and Power service in the egregious cases in which houses, businesses, and other venues are hosting unpermitted large gatherings.



GOV. JAY INSLEE (D-WA): Religious services will be limited to 25 percent of indoor capacity or 200 people, whichever is less and choirs, bands, or ensembles are prohibited from performing.



BILL DE BLASIO (D), THEN MAYOR OF NEW YORK CITY: Human beings are pretty predictable. If you say your paycheck depends on it or your ability to enjoy life and go do the things you want to do, people will make the practical decision overwhelmingly and they'll go get vaccinated.



But we aren't pushing hard enough, we've got to go farther.



MAGGIE VESPA, KGW REPORTER: Do you want people calling the police on their neighbors and on emergency lines or 9-1-1?



GOV. KATE BROWN (D-OR): Look, this is no different than what happens if there's a party down the street and it's keeping everyone awake. What do neighbors do? They call law enforcement.



MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT (D), CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: And this is how it's going to be. We will shut you down. We will cite you. And if we need to, we will arrest you, and we will take you to jail. Period.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So they went full fascist immediately, and they weren't even competent fascists. These are some of the least impressive, least skilled, least accomplished, least intelligent people in our entire country. You wouldn't hire any of them to clean your gutters, and all of a sudden, they had absolute power.



So it's probably not too surprising that they went into directions no one could have anticipated, no singing under COVID, no dancing, no working, definitely no exercising. We're closing the gyms in the name of public health. In fact, we're closing the oceans.



In 2020, in a moment that should never be forgotten by the sane world, authorities in the State of California arrested a paddle boarder who was exercising by himself off the Malibu Pier. Here it is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): Across the coast in California, fines and handcuffs for bad behavior.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: High speed pursuit.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): One man arrested in Malibu for paddle- boarding in the Pacific while 22 sunset seekers in SoCal were cited for trespassing on closed beaches.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So everything about that is kind of stunning, less than two years later even, but maybe the creepiest part of it is how nonchalantly the NBC newsman reports it, like it's totally normal to drag paddle boarders away for swimming alone, because if cops didn't vigorously police the Pacific Ocean, seagulls could spread disease. Apparently, that was the thinking, or the lack of it.



So our media almost to a person acted like the peasants they are and they cheered on the strongmen, reflexively, because that's what peasants do. They cheer as the person oppressing them rides by on his horse.



Here is MSNBC excitedly reporting on how police in New Jersey -- this is very clever -- use drones to spy on homeowners in their own backyards.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Please go away from each other and separate



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): Elizabeth, New Jersey is now using drones to spread the lifesaving message.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're not immune to this virus.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): The drones make it easier for police to see into certain areas where access by patrol cars is more difficult. That includes tight spaces between buildings, behind schools, and in backyards.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So some robot is screaming at you as you're having a barbecue in your backyard and MSNBC describes that as the lifesaving message. Don't depend on these people to save you from tyranny. Of course, they'll be cheering it on.



That very same month at MSNBC, unbelievable report, we decided to speak to the Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy. Now Phil Murphy is a not very bright finance hack who got rich. How do these people get rich exactly?



But in his case, thanks to the Wuhan Institute of Technology, suddenly, Phil Murphy found himself King of the Garden State. So we asked, His Majesty, Phil Murphy, where exactly to get the right to suspend Constitutional Rights in New Jersey, and here is what he said.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



By what authority did you nullify the Bill of Rights in issuing this order? How do you have the power to do that?



GOV. PHIL MURPHY (D-NJ): That's above my paygrade, Tucker. So, I wasn't -- I wasn't thinking of the Bill of Rights when we did this.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: That's above my paygrade. So King Murphy has got an IQ of about 70. How did that guy get to be Governor? I mean, that's bad enough, but to give him absolute power? Let's go ahead and never do that, again under any circumstances.



Checks and balances exist for a reason. We saw this all over the country. Governors and local officials abusing their authority very specifically to stop Christians from attending church, prevent people from worshipping their God, from exercising their religion, and somehow nobody noticed, but voters noticed.



Last fall, Phil Murphy almost lost his job in New Jersey, which is axiomatically Democratic. It's the most Democratic state you can think of on the Eastern Seaboard.



So Murphy seemed all confused by this: My subjects don't like me? Really? I had no idea. So he convened a focus group. Let's hire McKinsey to find out what's going on here.



Well, according to "The New York Times," here is what His Majesty, Phil Murphy found, quote, "Across the board, voters shared frustrations over public health measures, a sense of pessimism about the future, and a deep desire to return to some sense of normalcy." And by normalcy. Of course, they meant getting Phil Murphy's boot off their necks.



So Murphy, as we said, seemed a little stunned by this, but he reacted because in the end, these people are very simple organisms. Politicians are. They're not complex, they're not ideological. They respond to what they have to do, to blunt stimuli.



So he recognizes the midterm elections are coming, so Phil Murphy, again, not a genius, lifted the state's mask mandates and that's happening in a lot of different places -- blue states. The Governors of Connecticut, Oregon, Delaware, California, Illinois, they're all doing it, even in New York with the quote "Governor" Kathy Hochul. That's what we call an unelected leader who not a single voter actually voted for, "The Governor." She reached the same conclusion.



Kathy Hochul, "The Governor." It's hilarious.



You know, by the way, in a lot of places you can be arrested for impersonating a public official. She's not the Governor. She was never elected by anybody and no one is arrested. But in any case, she apparently has the power to lift the state's indoor mask mandate, so she is doing that.



But you should imagine this is over, they still have power, they don't want to give it up. So, the State Health Department in New York is trying to expand the state's quarantine powers, just in case they ever have to put you in a camp.



Kathy Hochul has decided not to lift the mask mandate for schools because of course, the teachers unions have more swat than parents do. Meanwhile, the C.D.C. still requires U.S. citizens to get a negative COVID test in order to return to their own country.



So the C.D.C. has the power to bar you from your own country? Really? Where did they get that power? Anyone at the C.D.C. elected? I don't think so. They're a bunch of incompetent public health administrators.



Nor by the way, has the Biden administration announced plans to lift the mask mandate on airplanes. Now, why would the Biden administration be in charge of that? Shouldn't Congress make that call? They're the ones who voted for that mandate? Oh, no, but they didn't.



Congress never voted on that mandate, the agencies imposed it. You should know that mandate, by the way does not apply to private jet service. Most people who fly private don't own the plane, they rent a plane from a jet company and those companies don't have to comply with the mask mandate, because Democratic donors fly on those plates, so they're exempt.



The T.S.A. by the way, announced in August that the airline mask mandate would remain in place at least through March 18th. Congress had no role in this. Congress voted to spend trillions of dollars on COVID relief, but nobody in the Congress ever voted on the mandate for masks on airplanes.



Will we have it forever? I don't know. You've been taking your shoes off since Richard Reid tried to ignite his 20 years ago, no one ever voted on that either.



None of this is democracy, not when they make you take your shoes off, not when they make you cover your face. Those decisions are too important for you to weigh in on. It's not democracy.



So the pandemic is over, but people like Kathy Hochul still have emergency powers and School Boards do, too. They are acting like they have complete power over your children.



In Naperville, Illinois, a Court just issued a restraining order against Governor Pritzker's statewide school mask mandate. The School Board is simply ignoring it. So on Monday, parents fought back.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why? Why are you continuing to enforce a mandate that has been ruled null and void?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This type of evil is exactly what the law was intending to constrain, yet, you continue to perpetrate this evil. The Judge's words, not mine.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Where's our family choice. You want your kids to wear masks, then give them masks. You want your kids to take their masks off, then take their masks off. It really is that simple.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You have hurt her so much with this. Everybody talks about everybody's got to be safe, everybody's got to have everything and we've left so many children behind.



She was going to be able to see other kids' smiles, that kids wouldn't be able to understand her and she would stop being picked on because they could not understand her through her mask because her speech has been delayed even more than her special needs.



I will never forgive myself for not fighting more. I feel that I am failed her for not fighting more.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



Now the, answer to all of this is really simple. Strip these reckless morons and their monarchical powers and return this country to democracy. Why is that hard?



Victor Davis Hanson is a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, always pleased to have him on the show. Professor, thanks so much for coming on. So if voters get to vote on all this stuff, maybe we'd have different outcomes.



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Yes, I think so, but I'm kind of worried, Tucker, that you're right that the omicron virus is a little bit different and this is boomeranging on them, what hurt Trump when it was good is now hurting Biden and the Democrats so bad, but they really changed the voting laws and they did that through Court orders and bureaucratic edicts in March and April of 2020.



I don't think they're going to say: Well, let's just go back to reverence for Election Day. They had 102 million people vote absentee or early voting. We had 64 percent. We have never done that before. And the error rate, the rejection rate of ballots in many states decreased by a magnitude of 10.



So we had three times the number of ballots being basically mailed in and yet, the rejection was only a 10th of what we did on a normal absentee ballot and that gave a lot of room for error and I don't think they'll ever give that up and that was the most important sort of lockdown COVID response that they had.



A lot of these people, these edicts, they have to have foot soldiers, and then we have this huge administrative bureaucratic state and I think we can really address that.



Why is Anthony Fauci there in that position for 38 years? He controls billions of dollars. He is the most powerful health official in the world in the public sector, and can he move on after eight years? So, we've got to say there has to be a tenure on these bureaucracies.



They serve as judge, jury and executioner. And the law has to -- we, the people have to say the law applies to you. If you're John Brennan and you're head of the C.I.A. and you lie under oath and say no, no, we're not spying on the Senate staff computers, then you have to see repercussion.



If you're James Clapper and says: No, no. The N.S.A. does not spy on people. There has to be repercussions. If you're Anthony Fauci and say: We don't subsidize gain-of-function research, there has to be repercussions. If you're James Comey and you say 245 times, "I can't remember under oath" and there is no repercussion because they feel that they're a state onto themselves, so we've got to break these people up and these administrative bureaucracies, maybe put some of them in Kansas City or Texas, or have tenure limits, or stop the revolving door.



So if you're the head of a health agency, you don't go right onto a pharmaceutical board the next year you get out of office, or if you're a four-star General, you don't go work for a big contractor, and you have to have a cooling off.



We have to have some harnesses to restrict the power of these unelected legislative, executives, and judicial powers in one person.



CARLSON: That's for sure. It sounds like a bigger task, really than we imagine. I always learn a lot from your analysis of these things.



Victor Davis Hanson, thank you very much.



HANSON: Thank you.



CARLSON: So at this point, people have been yammering about January 6 for more than a year, so you think you know everything about January 6. Where was Kamala Harris that day?



The Justice Department has told us one thing for almost a year. Now, we're learning something completely different. One of the weirdest stories we have ever seen. Its significance? We'll let you judge. We'll be right back.



CARLSON: Well, here is something very weird. So, we have spent so much time and attention and tax dollars devoted to investigating every event of January 6th. We have a Committee still impaneled.



You probably think you know everything about that day. Maybe not the little things, what was every cops' name, but certainly the big things for example, like where was Kamala Harris at 1:00 PM on January 6? We know where Donald Trump was at that hour. We know where Joe Biden was. We know where Mike Pence was.



What about Kamala Harris?



So, for the better part of a year, no one really asked that question because we thought we knew the answer. Kamala Harris was inside the Capitol Building when protesters stormed the gates. We all believed this because the Justice Department said so.



In dozens of criminal indictments, Federal prosecutors suggested that Kamala Harris was on the scene when the riot began. The D.O.J. used Harris's presence at the Capitol as evidence that democracy itself was under attack by extremists.



Our first Black Vice President-elect physically threatened by crazed racist insurrectionists. That's the story that judges and grand juries heard from the Department of Justice.



And then out of nowhere, last November, that story change. Actually, we learned Kamala Harris was not in the Capitol Building the afternoon January 6, she was somewhere else. Where was she? No one would say, but she was not at the Capitol.



So in the face of that fact, the Justice Department was forced to file dozens of corrected indictments to fix the lie they told, which by the way, was not a small lie, but a very significant lie. But still, no one answered the more basic question: Where was Kamala Harris on January 6th? Even her fellow Democrats began to wonder about this. Why wouldn't they, some of them wondered out loud?



Last week, we found out.



CNN reported that Kamala Harris was at the Democratic National Committee on Capitol Hill when the riot began. Here is the fascinating part. The D.N.C. Building was the site of one of the two pipe bombs planted the night before, apparently by the same people who stormed the Capitol. Harris's own security detail found that bomb at the D.N.C.



According to CNN's account, Harris herself came within quote, "several yards of that explosive device." Really? It's remarkable if you think about it, kind of a big deal. Why haven't we heard that before? And why didn't the Justice Department know?



Why did the D.O.J. think Kamala Harris was at the Capitol? It's not like Kamala Harris hasn't talked about January 6, she talked about it constantly since the day it happened. In fact, just last month, Harris gave a speech in which she said that January 6 was so traumatic that all Americans remember quote, "where they were and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault." She said that.



So it would have been the perfect moment for Kamala Harris to tell us that she herself came within mere feet of a racist insurrectionist bomb, they literally tried to kill me. You can easily imagine Kamala Harris saying that. This is a person who puts herself at the center of every story, who invent stories in order to put herself at the center. This is a person that told us she was at Civil Rights protests as a toddler.



But she never mentioned that, that she was right near the bomb. In fact, she continued to hide that fact. It's completely bizarre. What's going on here? We're not sure. Something is going on here. There's no question about that because the story doesn't make any sense.



And now that we mentioned it, happened to the investigation into those two pipe bombs? Now, everyone has assumed those bombs were planted by a Trump supporter. The media have told us that. But who was this person? Thirteen months later, we have no idea. The FBI says it has no leads at all in the case. That's very strange.



The F.B.I. has video footage of the person who planted the pipe bombs. Footage of that person sitting on a park bench outside the D.N.C., talking on a phone, reaching into a backpack and planting the device in the spot where Kamala Harris's security people found it the next day.



Now, you'd think in the age of facial recognition software, that video might produce a suspect. You'd think the fact that person was on a phone might be very helpful since people are identified all the time in crimes by their phones. But no, no leads whatsoever.



Nor apparently does the F.B.I. have DNA evidence and that's very weird. That means the person who planted these bombs did not leave a single fingerprint, not a single skin, cell hair, or droplet of breath on either one of the pipe bombs. This person never coughed or sneezed or exhaled moisture onto his or her gloves or on to any of the surfaces he or she touched while sneaking around the surveillance fortress that is Capitol Hill on camera the night before January 6th.



Weird.



People who plant bombs are almost always caught because there's a lot of physical evidence. This physical evidence was in pristine condition. But this person hasn't been caught.



This person an amateur wearing Nike Air Max sneakers has confounded the entire F.B.I. crime lab and eluded the largest manhunt in American history.



Now, you should know that the first pipe bomb was discovered just minutes before the first assault on the Capitol at 1:00 PM. Capitol Hill police were notified of the bomb at 12:49 PM. Protesters at the Capitol swarmed the first police line at 12:50. That's one minute later.



The Chief of Capitol Police at the time, Steven Sund later told "The Washington Post," he believed the pipe bombs were not designed to kill people. They were meant to draw law enforcement away from the Capitol. They were designed to be found not to explode.



In the words of Capitol Hill police Inspector General, quote: "If those pipe bombs were intended to be a diversion, it worked." Now that would make sense since the bombs themselves could not have been detonated on January 6th. The bombs were planted the night before, 17 hours before they were found.



Yet the timer's on the bombs were of the ancient kitchen clock variety. They could only be set to an hour maximum. The bombs had no remote detonation function. So effectively by January 6, they were inert.



What's strange is that of all the places in the world, Kamala Harris could have gone at 11:30 AM on January 6, she went to the D.N.C. Building where her bodyguards promptly discovered the pipe bomb.



So, if the bomb was planted by a Trump supporter as a diversion, as the Capitol Police have said, you've got to wonder how exactly that worked. Would a Trump supporter have known where Kamala Harris was going to be that morning? Probably not. Even her political allies didn't know for some reason.



Yet, it's fair to assume that if Kamala Harris hadn't gone to the D.N.C. when she went, the pipe bomb wouldn't have been discovered just minutes before the insurrectionists' breach of the Capitol. In other words, if Kamala Harris hadn't been there, the bomb couldn't have been the diversion that the Capitol Police Department said it was.



It's all pretty mysterious, actually, and maybe weirdest of all is that the F.B.I. has only released three minutes of the video showing the person who planted the bomb. Why not release more tape? Why doesn't the F.B.I. release all of the video that it has, so the public can help identify this person, if you really want to catch this person.



This person by publicly available accounts planted a bomb mere yards from the Vice President-elect of the United States. That's far more a threat to our democracy than anything that happened at the Capitol Building by far.



And if you wanted to catch this person, you would release as much information about this person as you could, wouldn't you?



It's weird. Who is running this F.B.I. investigation? We hate to think that person was in any way connected to the fraudulent Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot that the F.B.I. helped set up right before the 2020 election. We're not sure of the answer. We can't confirm one way or the other because the F.B.I. is pretty close mouthed about all of this, and that's strange, too.



What we can confirm is that Kamala Harris was not chased into danger on January 6th by insurrectionists. No, she was driven to danger by a government chauffeur. And then critically, Kamala Harris hid that fact for more than a year. Why is that?



We have a right to know the answer to that question. It's not a conspiracy theory. It's an entirely legitimate question. Maybe someone could ask Kamala Harris.



Robert Malone may be one of the most qualified people in the world to speak on the question of coronavirus treatments, and yet, at the same time he may be the most censored doctor in America. He went on Rogan's podcast and challenged the regime's narrative. He warned about something called mass formation psychosis spreading across the country.



He joins us next to react from the profound fallout from that interview, next.



CARLSON: There's so much going on in the world, you forget there is an ongoing invasion of the United States. It's happening in every state.



People who have no legal right to be here are being brought here by a White House that is completely ignoring Federal law. It's a crime. It's an outrage and every day, we're getting accounts from people across the country and what it looks like.



We just got this account last night from an employee at a major commercial carrier who works out of an airport in Texas. Here's part of what it said. Quote: "I put numerous illegals on almost every flight. I have confirmed they have no IDs. They range in age from newborns to their mid-80s. They have all kinds of medical issues."



"I've read the paperwork in their packets and was horrified at what they've been given by the government: money, iPhones, prepaid for a year. Lately, it has mostly been young males from their teens to 30, not carrying any bags and with no checked bags."



"We don't know who is on our planes anymore. Our airline tells us they're against human trafficking, but these are not families wanting a better life. These people have no birth certificates, no proof of anything. Our company is in on this and covers it up."



That is not the only company covering it up.



Well, shortly before the media and the Biden administration tried to get Joe Rogan fired from his job, he interviewed a physician called Robert Malone. Malone is one of the inventors of the technology behind the COVID vaccines.



For another episode of "Tucker Carlson Today," we spoke to Dr. Malone about the attacks on him. One of his observations was that Rogan may have made a mistake in how he responded to the controversy. It was an interesting conversation. Here is part of it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ROBERT MALONE, PHYSICIAN: On a personal level, I really enjoyed interacting with him and hanging with him. But I find his response to this fascinating.



A journalist, Kristy Lynn (ph) pinged me with his first hostage video that was on Instagram, and I was sitting around a campfire in Maui at the time, and this thing comes across and I'm like, and my first reaction is do I get tired tracks across my back for being thrown under the bus?



And then it rolled out, and we watched it a little bit more. I think he is -- as I look back at what's happened, I think he's been a little naive. I think that he didn't recognize and it is part of the blindness. I think he genuinely represents a center left blue collar frame of reference.



And they have just really damaged that cohort. You know, those that are on the left, they basically just alienated a whole fraction, just having already pissed off the moms and the African-Americans with all of these policies, and a lot of the youth that have been subjected to mandated vaccines.



Now, they've alienated blue collar center people and unaligned people, which is really what Rogan represents particularly younger ones, okay, but Joe bent a knee. He thought that he could concede and they would leave him alone if he basically apologized and that is not how this game is played.



This is full on media war, and you do not -- you don't get a break by saying "I'm sorry" and then -- so then, you know, then it comes out the next reveal is that Neil Young has financial conflict of interest having sold a large fraction of his portfolio to BlackRock and then it comes out that with the -- I'm not going to name the words that were used, the N-word repeatedly was pulled out and you could do the same thing to the President by going back to his old clips if you wanted to, if you were so inclined.



And it comes out apparently that the group that made this little attack crock clip that resulted in Joe's second hostage video on Facebook, fascinating, personally on Instagram, go to Facebook -- was this left wing super PAC that is Midas Touch with a misspelling of Midas as if it was media and apparently, they want to have his head on the wall because it's going to help them with future fundraising.



And it has nothing to do with vaccines. It has nothing to do with me or Peter McCullough, and the proof of that in the pudding is if they really cared about the vaccine story, then they would have hit Bobby who also has Spotify channel.



But nothing. This was about taking out Rogan, and I think Rogan was perceived as a threat on multiple levels. It wasn't just that he was a good trophy to hang on your wall if you want to gin up more capital for your Hollywood base super PAC. That is what we are dealing with here, was it three brothers, I think that are about this.



But what Joe did wrong was this appeasement. You cannot do that these people and that's the lesson.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: If there is one person in America who is qualified to assess the science behind our response to COVID, it is the man you just saw. And he, of course, is the one who is not allowed to speak in public on that topic.



Our full conversation with Robert Malone is on FOX Nation. You can get it free at tuckercarlson.com.



So, the City of San Francisco is conducting a remarkable really unprecedented experiment giving drugs to drug addicts helping them buy drugs. What happens then? Well, the mother of one of the victims of this experiment joins us next to explain.



CARLSON: With the endorsement of Joe Biden's Department of Justice, the City of San Francisco is now helping homeless drug addicts use illegal drugs. As a result of this, you walk through downtown San Francisco, you see addicts shooting up on the street.



You won't see this if you only watch CNN, read "The Atlantic" because it's mostly uncovered by the media.



So Michael Shellenberger just wrote a book about the collapse of our cities decided to speak directly to people living on the street, the homeless in San Francisco, and ask, how did you get here? And what's it like to be you? How do you live?



One man he spoke to admitted he came to California from the American South, because San Francisco pays him to use drugs. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER, AUTHOR: Where are you from?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Louisiana and Texas.



SHELLENBERGER: How long have you been in San Francisco?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Since June. If you're going to be homeless, it is pretty [bleep] easier. I mean, if we're going to be realistic, they pay you to be homeless here.



SHELLENBERGER: When you said that San Francisco pays people to be homeless, what do you mean by that? You mean that literally?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. I mean, I get 620 bucks a month, dude



SHELLENBERGER: From general assistance or -- was that hard to get?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: [Bleep] Phone call, bro? [Bleep] phone call. Two hundred food stamps and 620 bucks cash a month.



SHELLENBERGER: Wow.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Forget about it. Why wouldn't I do it?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: That man went on to explain that he -- (on camera) -- you should look it up that he sold fentanyl to two 15-year-old boys and showed them how to use it.



So a lot of people, not just society's outcasts but normal people are watching their children sucked in to that and dying as a result of it.



Jacqui Berlinn's son is one of those who has been sucked into the pro drug experiment of San Francisco. Jacqui Berlinn is the co-founder of Mothers Against Drug Deaths and Stop Fentanyl Deaths and we're happy to have her join us tonight.



Jacqui, thanks so much for coming on. So, when you hear people say -- our policy makers say this every day that it is compassionate not to judge drug users, but to support them as they use fentanyl and meth. How do you respond?



JACQUI BERLINN, CO-FOUNDER OF MOTHERS AGAINST DRUG DEATHS AND STOP FENTANYL DEATHS: I tell them that's ridiculous. If they tried -- the way they've been supporting my son is keeping him chained to his addiction. Mayor Breed's policies and the policies in San Francisco give him everything that he needs to stay addicted.



They give him the plastic needles, they give him the foil, they give him candles, they give him the whole rig. They give him money.



They don't prosecute drug dealers .They allow them -- the users to use on the street without any accountability.



When Mayor Breed said that she was going to declare a state of emergency because of what was going on in the city with the drug epidemic, she said she was going to open this Linkage Center and I was very, very hopeful that this was going to be something that might help my son, that it would have - - give him an opportunity to get off the streets and go into the Linkage Center and maybe talk to somebody about getting help, medical treatment, getting into rehab.



Then I found out that they were allowing drug sales and use inside the Linkage Center and my hopes were dashed and even talking to my son and he said it just looks like more of the same -- kind of makes him feel hopeless how -- makes me feel hopeless the city doesn't do anything there to help mandate treatment or encourage treatment. It's all normalizing and enabling.



CARLSON: Yes. In other words, promoting -- promoting drug addiction.



BERLINN: Absolutely.



CARLSON: That is a heart wrenching tragedy, and I hope that people see it for what it is. Jacqui, I appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you.



BERLINN: Thank you so much.



CARLSON: They are promoting drug addiction and the Biden administration is promoting drug addiction. They were caught doing this, now they're denying it and the fact checkers are out backing up their lies, which allows the media to erase those stories claiming that they are Russian disinformation. But they're not Russian disinformation, they are entirely true.



The Biden administration is promoting drug addiction, abetting it, helping people use drugs.



Well, a new bill in Florida aims to stop teachers from discussing sex and gender identity with young children and not like eighth graders, like kindergarteners. The bill in the Florida Senate covers well, kindergarteners through third grade.



But you're probably not hearing that from your local news organization. They are telling -- they're calling this the "Don't Say Gay Bill" as if it's banning conversation about gay people or sex.



Here's what they are saying.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JIM SCIUTTO, CNN ANCHOR AND NATIONAL SECURITY CORRESPONDENT: In your view, is this dangerous legislation?



PETE BUTTIGIEG, U.S. TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY: Absolutely, yes. And the reason is that it tells youth who are different or whose families are different that there's something wrong with them out of the gate



REP. MICHELE RAYNER (D-FL): He want to really say that Florida is a free state, but it's only free if you act like him or look like him and a Republican or you're a cisgender, heterosexual, white Republican man.



SUNNY HOSTIN, COHOST "THE VIEW): You know, this falls under the rubric of parental rights legislation, right, and it started with CRT. Let's remember that.



If you start coming after Black people, what comes next, right? Of course, the LGBTQ plus community, and then women and then other marginalized groups.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So the main trade route between southern Canada and Michigan, the bridge is shut down right now, hundreds of millions of dollars, stopped on the bridge, and our Transportation Secretary is on TV complaining about a bill in the Florida Legislature that would prevent kindergarteners from learning about sex, misplaced priorities, anyone?



Chadwick Moore has been following all of this. He is the editor-in-chief of "Outspoken." He knows what's in the bill because he has actually read it. He joins us tonight.



Chadwick Moore, thanks so much for coming on. The hysteria about this seems a little calculated, no?



CHADWICK MOORE, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, "OUTSPOKEN": Yes, look, if wacky gay activist, childless wacky gay activists want to drive the White House, the Democratic Party, gay media like CNN into this arena of demonizing concerned parents after what happened in Virginia last year, this year now and with the midterms coming up, I mean, more power to them. It's a terrible look.



And like you had mentioned, the bill is four pages long, all right. No Democrat has read it and if they have, they don't want you to read it. The media doesn't want you to read it because when you do you realize it's perfectly reasonable, rational bill that would not even be necessary if parents didn't become so privy to the insane things their teachers were saying to their students during lockdown, during remote learning.



This bill says basically, you can't have classroom-wide discussions from five to eight-year-olds, about gender identity and sexual orientation. You can have one-on-one discussions, kids can talk about what they will and ask questions about what they will, but you can't have discussions with five- year-olds about switching their gender in a classroom setting.



What is wrong with this? What parent has an issue with this? None. But they want to demonize it and call it The Don't Say Gay Bill. You've got Pete Buttigieg's husbands like it's going to kill gay people. What are they even talking about? It's so in another world.



But of course, they don't want you to read it. They don't want to see how reasonable this is and they don't want to lose any grip they have on the education system.



CARLSON: They shouldn't be pushing gender propaganda to kindergarteners. This is all a fundraising opportunity for the Human Rights Campaign, which has achieved its goals, but still needs to raise money. I mean, what a scam, and we're all falling for it.



I appreciate the clarity of what you just said. Chadwick Moore, thank you.



MOORE: Thank you. My pleasure.



CARLSON: We'll be right back.



CARLSON: Quick update before we go, the Biden administration apparently saw our show last night in which we reported that amazing story from "The Free Beacon" about crack pipes. They're suspending that program.



Here is a statement this afternoon from the Department of Health and Human Services, quote: "H.H.S. is focused on using our resources smartly to reduce harm and save lives. Accordingly, no Federal funding will be used directly or through subsequent reimbursement of grantees to put pipes in safe smoking kits." What they're missing of course that what's unsafe about smoking crack is not the pipe, it's the crack.



So maybe you shouldn't encourage it as they are. Don't believe the lies or the fake fact checking. They are encouraging drug use. It's a tragedy.



We are out of time. Sean Hannity right now.



SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: I'm shocked you're against giving away free crack pipes. That's outrageous, Tucker. That is an outrageous position.



CARLSON: Yes.



HANNITY: It's going to be all over the news. All right, thank you.



CARLSON: It is.



