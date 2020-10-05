Tucker Carlson gives update on Nashville coronavirus story

This is a rush transcript from “Tucker Carlson Tonight” September 21, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: There's a Trump rally underway in the State of Ohio tonight. And of course, we're following. If we hear any news that develops including and specifically anything about the epic Supreme Court nomination fight that is starting this week.

Meantime, good evening. Welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. As you know, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died last Friday. She passed away of cancer.

It was a sad moment because death is always sad no matter who dies. Death is coming for all of us someday. For that reason, we ought to mark a person's passing with a bow of respect. Take a moment for humility and perspective, meditate on the fragility of our own lives and the lives of those we love.

Remember that death is the one thing that unites every human being. No matter how powerful we imagine we are, at some point, we will be gone, all of us.

In our case, we almost never agreed with Justice Ginsburg's decisions. But on Friday night's show, we did our best to show some reverence because that's the right thing to do.

The left by contrast, made no attempt at all. Prominent progressives immediately descended into hysteria and rage, unbridled rage. They told us that Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death was more than sad. They said it was a national crisis that imperiled this country's freedoms.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg they told us, singlehandedly kept America from descending into fascism and tyranny. Now that she's gone, only her words can keep us safe.

That's an odd claim, if you think about it. This is supposed to be a democracy. No one ever voted for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. No matter how much you liked her or agreed with her, she was in the end a single judge in a country of 350 million people. She was not a god.

Yet, according to the left, Ginsburg was all we had. We must obey her dying words as if they were a religious text. Her final wish supersedes our founding documents. What would Ruth Bader Ginsburg do? We must ask ourselves that and then do it. Watch.

JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: As a nation, we should heed her final call to us, not as a personal service to her, but as a service to the country, our country at a crossroads.

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO (D-HI): Honor her last words that she not be replaced until a new President is installed.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): She said, my most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.

We believe that.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): Her fervent wish is that the next President pick -- that was the last thing she said to the public.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): We know who this man is. We know who this man is. This is a man who does not care about a dying woman's final wish, clearly.

CARLSON: So turn down the volume and consider for a moment the reasoning here, the argument that they're making. Nothing is more important than our Constitution. That Constitution is in grave jeopardy. That's why we must substitute an 87-year-old woman's final wish for the constitutionally prescribed process for filling a Supreme Court seat.

That's what they're arguing. Got that? Pretty amusing.

Keep in mind, we don't really know actually what Ruth Bader Ginsburg's final words were. Did she really leave this world fretting about a presidential election? We don't believe that for a second. If it were true, it would be pathetic, because life is bigger than politics even this year.

We wouldn't wish final words that small on anyone. So we're going to again choose to believe that Ruth Bader Ginsburg didn't really say that, that in real life, she was thinking at the end about her family and where she might be going next. Human concerns, not partisan ones.

But in practical terms, it's irrelevant what she said. Ruth Bader Ginsburg doesn't get to pick her replacement from her deathbed. That's not how it works. We have a Constitution we're supposed to be defending, remember? And that's the whole point of the Constitution.

If Justice Scalia had said something like that, nobody would have cared. We would have been embarrassed for him. Thankfully, he didn't say that.

On some level, Democrats know all this, all this talk about Ginsburg's dying wish is ridiculous and insulting to all of us and our country, and they'll stop soon. Democrats have an alternative argument at the ready and that's one they've been honing all year. It goes like this, "Do what we want, or we will hurt you." That's the real argument they're making.

Reza Aslan, a longtime CNN employee wrote this in the hours after Ginsburg died, quote, "If they even try to replace RBG, we burn the entire effing thing down." That effing thing being our country that we built.

On Friday night, another Democrat tweeted instructions for how to begin that process quote, "We're now walking to Mitch McConnell's house to protest." More than 120,000 people liked that post. Shockingly. The follow up came a few minutes later, quote, "His house is entirely dark.

Significant police presence out front." It's not clear that he's here. It's good that he is not here as confirmed by a neighbor who is not fond of him.

People are going home.

That's not a protest. That's a threat. The point of it was to terrorize Mitch McConnell and his family. We kind of knew it was coming because that's how things seem to work now. The police guarding his house are probably the only reason it's still standing. Watch.

GROUP: (Chanting "Vote Him Out. Vote Him Out.")

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Move Mitch, get out of the way.

GROUP: Move Mitch, get out of the way.

CARLSON: We shouldn't be surprised by that. It was just last year that another group of Democrats gathered outside Mitch McConnell's home chanting death threats. It was all on video. We put up with it, of course. So it's happened again. You get what you put up with.

That's true of children. It's true of countries. And we're putting up with this. So we shouldn't be surprised. Who is doing it? Well, Trump voters are fascists they tell us.

But when was the last time Trump voters threatened Democratic politicians in their home? It's hard to recall that happening. No. The tactics are always the same and it's always the same people doing it.

Then in case Mitch McConnell didn't get the message, Biden voters assembled at the home of Senator Lindsey Graham, Graham chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee. They wanted to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish by making sure that Graham was intimidated. Watch.

CARLSON: These aren't spontaneous demonstrations. No, of course not.

They're organized on social media and they're happening for a reason. The Democratic Party has encouraged this extremism over and over and over again. Nightly, we tell you about it, but it never ends. It gets worse.

Last night, the Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York held a press conference targeting Mitch McConnell by name. Hard to imagine that, but it happened and Schumer invited Sandy Cortez, a first term Congresswoman from the Bronx. Here's what they said.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): If you want to get back at Mitch McConnell's blatant, nasty, hypocrisy, call your senator and tell them not to listen to Mitch McConnell, not to be afraid of Mitch McConnell.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): And to Mitch McConnell, we need to tell him that he is playing with fire.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: We need to tell him that he is playing with fire. Really? That's a threat. And on Instagram, Sandy Cortez, America's most pampered revolutionary went ahead and suggested that Democrats go further, maybe even embrace violence. Watch.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Let this moment radicalize you. We are focused on voting for Joe Biden. I don't care if you like them or not. This is not over. You know, we win in November. I'm sorry to tell you, you're not going back to brunch. We're not going back to brunch. That's not happening.

CARLSON: We're not going back to brunch. So now you know what a freshman Member of Congress was doing standing at the podium with the most powerful Democrat in the Senate.

Why would he choose Sandy Cortez? Well, because Sandy Cortez doesn't simply represent a congressional district, she doesn't do that very well. No, her real role is as commander of the youth wing of the Democratic Party, the direct action wing, the thugs who have spent the last three and a half months burning and destroying in some cases killing on behalf effectively of the Joe Biden for President Campaign.

Cortez and her followers use these tactics for one simple reason. You know why? Because they work.

This summer, a bar owner in Omaha called Jake Gardner was attacked during a BLM riot there. A man called James Scurlock jumped on Gardner's back and put him in a chokehold. Gardner shot Scurlock in order to save his own life. It was clearly self-defense, and that's what prosecutors concluded.

But then Biden voters took direct action, they took to the streets. What does that mean exactly? Well, in this case, it means they gathered outside the home of Douglas County attorney, Don Kleine and they threatened him.

Their presence was a threat. And guess what? It worked.

Last week, Gardner was charged with manslaughter. This weekend, Gardner killed himself.

See how that works. Do you want to live in a country like that? Megan Hunt does. Megan Hunt is a State Senator from Omaha. She is glad Jake Gardner is dead. Megan Hunt congratulated the mob on Twitter for pushing Jake Gardner to suicide. Hunt encouraged them to do it to others.

As Hunt wrote on Twitter, and we're quoting, "Jake Gardner is gone, but the white supremacist attitudes that emboldened him are still with us today."

End quote. In other words, you know what to do?

This should terrify you. Democratic leaders have decided that everything is allowed in pursuit of power. Nothing is off limits. Give us what we want or we will hurt you. In terms Nancy Pelosi can understand, that means maybe another impeachment.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS HOST: Some have mentioned the possibility if they try to push through a nominee in a lame duck session that you and the House could move to impeach President Trump or Attorney General Barr as a way of stalling and preventing the Senate from acting on this nomination?

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): Well, we have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I'm not about to discuss right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, impeach the President. For what? For following the Constitution's letter, for doing what the Constitution tells Presidents to do when there's a Supreme Court vacancy. Could that really happen? What would the trial look like? We accuse you of following the law? Probably not going to happen. Plus, he knows that. That's why she's got other arrows in the quiver, as she said. One of those arrows is direct force.

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom's Chief of Staff tweeted this, quote: "I am ready to fly to D.C. in the middle of COVID-19, and lay my body on the floor of the United States Senate to prevent a vote from occurring before the next term of Congress." End quote. If she did that, many would join her and maybe they'll do it. Maybe they'll come to Washington and physically prevent lawmakers from voting.

That's never happened before in the history of our country. It could happen now. People are calling for it. Does that seem like extremism to you? Yes.

But if it does, keep in mind, you're the extremist. You're the one who is willing to do anything for power, including use force.

Here's Hillary Clinton neatly explaining that her sins are in fact, your sins.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: What's happening in our country is incredibly dangerous. Our institutions are being basically undermined by the lust for power, power for personal gain in the case of the President or power for institutional gain in the case of Mitch McConnell.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Okay, so if you're following at home, I just want to be clear on how this works. Democrats are so worried about your attempts to undermine our institutions that they in the end may have to burn those institutions down. Sorry, your extremism did it.

Laura Ingraham is the host of "The Ingraham Angle" on the FOX News channel.

It airs nightly at 10 o'clock. We're always happy to have her on the show.

Laura, thanks so much for coming up.

Obviously, all of us are worried in the face of this, within minutes of the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the mob formed outside the homes of lawmakers. Why don't Democratic leaders say unequivocally out loud tonight, tomorrow, now tell their voters don't do this anymore? No more, quote, "direct action," no more violence, no more threats? Do you think they'll do that?

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, THE INGRAHAM ANGLE: No, I don't. I think they've made an unholy alliance, Tucker, with the far left, because I think they've kind of given up on convincing the rest of us that they can raise our standard of living or life in the United States is going to get a lot better under their policies. They're not even trying to argue that really, they're doing climate change, but it's not really going to make -- you put more money in your pocket or maybe take a vacation if you're a family of four.

So they've kind of thrown that out the window and it's all about the revolution. And if the country, Tucker, is systemically racist -- systemically, well, what has to happen to the system? The system has to come down.

I mean, the court, I mean, I'm half expecting that when you see stuff going on in D.C. over the weekend in New York. You know, you're wondering if the building is going to stand at the end of all of this and Schumer and Pelosi, they made a decision to ride the wave of AOC and the rest of the squad. They hope to victory in November. And if not, then I think all bets are off as to what they're going to try to do to the country.

But I think they've given up on trying to persuade us that they're going to raise your wages higher than Trump did in 2019, which was a record by the way, which nobody wants to talk about.

CARLSON: I mean, they're opposed to seeing a conservative sit on the court. I understand that. I was opposed to Bill Clinton nominating Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I didn't burn anything. I didn't try to prevent the vote from taking place.

We can see where this is going. This is moving toward violence. Why shouldn't Republicans and they don't -- why don't they call this out, out loud, on the floor of the Senate in the House of Representatives from the White House and say please, Nancy Pelosi Chuck, Schumer, Sandy Cortez, call off your voters. Stop this now.

INGRAHAM: Yes, I think they've kind of given up, too, in a way, and I'm calling it out to that extent, because I think they know in the heart of hearts, Tucker, it's not going to work.

I mean, they go on shows, and they talk about the danger of all this. But again, everyone has to understand this watching this tonight. Our entire system of checks and balances, the separation of powers, and I clerked up there in 1992 and 1993. So I'm very familiar with how the court operates.

That entire system is up for grabs because they will die on the hill of abortion. I mean, this is about Roe versus Wade. That's really what this is about, and then the deeper problem is, America is a horrible, awful and racist country. And since it is, everyone who is living has to pay in some way, shape or form unless you're one of the elites.

Tucker, you know, those people, the rules never apply to them or you're one of the oppressed or aggrieved, and then you'll get some crumbs from the government. But it's about abortion and reparations and the rest.

CARLSON: I think you're right, and may I ask one quick question, though?

And yes, a little bit off topic, but it's a sincere question. Why abortion of all the issues? I mean, there's so many things going on in this country that needs to be improved, so many hurting people. Why is it this specific issue that convinces Democrats we will actually torch the Capitol if we don't get it? Why this?

INGRAHAM: Well, I think, as Robert Bork said all of those years ago, that was really the turning point, in some ways of the turn to judicial activism, more so than getting rid of the concept of judicial restraint.

That's when the court just made it up. They fit in the due process clause of the 14th Amendment. They read this right to abort into the Constitution, and it would mean -- it was just made up.

And there are a lot of states that outlaw abortion, but not all of them. So they wanted to take that issue off the table. I think they realized it's like that old game "KerPlunk." If you pull that -- if you pull that little stick out of the game, the bunch -- the bunch of marbles come falling down.

And for them, that's really it for their whole judicial philosophy and they want to take power away from the people.

They don't want -- they don't want the people in Nebraska being ruled by their own morals. They want the morality of New York to supersede the morality of the rest of the country.

CARLSON: If they don't have the power of life and death, then they're not God, and they can't face that.

INGRAHAM: Precisely.

CARLSON: Laura Ingraham, thank you for coming on tonight. Great to see to see.

INGRAHAM: Great to see you.

CARLSON: Well, these two senators on the Republican side, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine have announced that they would prefer not to vote on a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg until after the election.

Meantime, Democrats united in opposing, of course, as they always are, whomever the President selects. Nancy Pelosi has even said impeachment is on the table as we just told you.

In an interview on Sunday, she didn't rule that out, impeaching the President, and the Attorney General as a way to delay the Supreme Court nomination process.

Matt Gaetz is the author of a brand new book. He is a Member of Congress, of course in Florida, and the book is called "Firebrand: Dispatches from the Frontlines of the MAGA Revolution" packed with all kinds of pretty amazing revelations. He joins us tonight.

Congressman, thanks so much for coming on. So you have at least two Republican senators, you're a Republican officeholder, so I'm interested in your view, how should Republicans respond to two sitting Republican senators saying we're not voting. Period. Even before we know the nominee?

REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): Well, there is no fervent wish provision of the Constitution and the argument that Democrats, socialists and apparently Collins and Murkowski are making is that somehow, like in the fourth quarter of a basketball game, everyone should just take a pause to determine who is going to be the coach next season.

This is actually pretty simple, Tucker. We, the Republicans, have the power and we ought to use it. Is there any doubt if Democrats and socialists and the woke-topians control the presidency and the Senate what they would do?

They would be forcing us to accept some blue haired genderless warlord from the CHAZ to be the next Supreme Court Justice.

But here we have Murkowski and Collins rejecting the duties that they have as senators, and if they do that, their voters should reject them. Trump supporters should not be taken for granted in Maine or Alaska or anywhere else and if they are unwilling to do their job and take a vote on who the President nominates, they should not have the privilege of continuing to serve in the Senate.

CARLSON: Democrats will stand up and tell you with a straight face, proud of it that men can get pregnant. They're not embarrassed of anything they say they believe. Republicans, some of them, many of them appear to be deeply embarrassed of their purported deepest beliefs. Why is that you? You work there. Any insight?

GAETZ: Yes, it's a shame that Republicans don't at times fight with the same vigor of Democrats. But remember, Mitch McConnell views his entire legacy as the Senate leader as tied to the judiciary. He literally wrote a book about it, and if he is unable to deliver this result for the President, one has to ask, what is the utility of Mitch McConnell?

I mean, we put up with the things about Mitch McConnell we don't like, like his unwillingness to fight for the wall, his willingness to impoverish towns in America with these trade deals for global organizations and we do it all because he is supposed to be a stud on judges.

And so it's time to end the hand wringing and the bedwetting. Mitch McConnell should put pressure on fellow senators. They should lose funding for their campaigns. They should lose committee assignments if they are unwilling to fulfill their duty.

Look, we have to confront our duties as public officials. One such duty is to advice and consent, and Susan Collins herself said that the Senate should have taken a vote on Merrick Garland. So the Susan Collins of 2020 should certainly agree with Susan Collins of 2016 that they should be taking an up or down vote.

CARLSON: Interesting. Nice point. Congressman Gaetz, congrats on the book, by the way, I appreciate your coming on.

GAETZ: Thanks, Tucker. Hey, I wrote in there how you and I stopped the war with Iran a few times. People should check it out.

CARLSON: I take the credit. Great to see you, though. Thank you.

Well, again and again, over the past three months, we have watched people get arrested and then walk right out. Prosecutors in many places aren't enforcing the law. They're not prosecuting, they are taking the side of criminals. How do these people get in office, and who's funding them? We will tell you in some detail.

Plus, we are monitoring the ongoing Trump rally in the State of Ohio. The President said just a moment ago he will announce a Supreme Court nominee soon. Here it is.

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: So as our nation mourns the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, I will soon announce a nominee for the United States Supreme Court.

TRUMP: They say it's the most important thing the President can do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Protest pandemonium, going from zero to 100 in downtown Miami moments after demonstrators defaced a statue, while others spray painted the words "George Floyd," "BLM" for Black Lives Matter and the communist symbol.

Police swarmed the area as 7 News cameras captured cops making numerous arrests. One man put to the pavement, while another was hauled away in cuffs. That's when the chaos broke out as cops dressed in riot gear showed up for a face-to-face with furious and frustrated protesters.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Most living Americans have never seen scenes like that. Now, they're common all over the country. What happened? Well, they tell us this is about police brutality and police brutality has not increased. In fact, federal statistics show it's down.

What's changed in many places is the nature of the prosecutors, the people whose job it is to keep you safe are instead making it easier for criminals to terrorize your family. That's not an accident.

Left-wing mega donors like George Soros realized it's easier to install radical DAs, than it is to convince the public to let their own cities burn. Soros has worked hard to elect district attorneys who will nullify laws against rioting and violence by failing to enforce them.

In Portland, Oregon, where violence has become a way of life, a Soros- funded political action committee funneled $20,000.00 to Mike Schmidt's campaign this year. Schmidt in turn has announced he won't prosecute any of the rioters who have turned Portland into a warzone.

He has already dismissed charges against rioting suspects, hundreds of them. In fact, at one point, Schmidt said the unrest in Portland was quote, "beautiful."

But it's not just Portland, and if he is bankrolled by George Soros, he had to spend more than $13 million in attorney district attorney races in a total of 17 states over the past few years. This unfolded in Florida, California, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.

In 2017, Soros spent roughly $1.7 million getting a single man elected Larry Krasner in Philadelphia. He is a District Attorney. And as expected Krasner presided over dramatic rise in crime. Soros is now trying to do the same in Los Angeles. There's a DA race under way there now.

The Governor of Florida though, stands apart, Ron DeSantis, he is against this trend. And for that reason, Florida is a very different state from the ones we just mentioned. DeSantis is now pushing for a law that would mandate very harsh sentences for people who riot.

In Florida, under this proposed law, throwing projectiles at police officers would draw a mandatory six months jail sentence, toppling statues and barricading roadways would be a felony. Ron DeSantis is standing apart from so many of our elected leaders, even Republicans and so we wanted to talk to him tonight about what he is doing in the State of Florida.

Governor, thanks so much for joining us. I appreciate it. And I appreciate

what you're doing. So give us an overview ...

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): Hi, good to be with you, Tucker.

CARLSON: ... if you would of this legislation that you're proposing and

backing.

DESANTIS: Yes, a number of things. I mean, you mentioned increased penalties for people who are involved in these violent demonstrations and that includes things like toppling statutes, blocking roadways.

We also have a provision that says any municipality that defunds the police, which is just an insane policy. It's like cutting off your nose to spite your face. If you do that, the state government is going to defund you. We're not going to be sending you money if you're doing things like that.

We also are concerned about watching Minnesota -- what happened in Minneapolis, where the mayor just abdicated responsibility, had the police stand back. That gave these folks the ability to run amok.

If that happens in Florida, we're waiving sovereign immunity. You can sue the local government for damages, for anything that happens to you and then as you mentioned, with just letting people out. We revoke bail if you're arrested for one of these offenses, and then once you make your first appearance, the presumption is you don't get bail beyond that.

Because what happens in Oregon, they go in, they get their mug shots taken, and then they're right back on the street doing the same thing. Well, how is that a deterrent?

CARLSON: Well, it is not. And this has gone on for more than three and a half months since Memorial Day weekend. I'm not aware of any other governor who has suggested what you're suggesting. Why do you think that is? Why do people put up with this for so long?

DESANTIS: I don't know. But I'll tell you, we've gotten a great response from this, Tucker. And part of it was, we took action in Florida when all of this was happening at the beginning of June, you know, I immediately brought up the National Guard. We have Highway Patrol strike teams that were there. We actually prevented them from taking over roads, because we had things done.

But I also thought to myself, okay, we handled it right. We had a lot of mayors, quite frankly, who did a really good job. But I'm like, do we really want to keep playing whack-a-mole? I mean, once somebody throws a brick at a police officer during one of these demonstrations, and then they have to go immediately to jail, they're going to stop, they're not going to do it. If they get away with it, they're going to continue to do it.

So, I think this is important, and I think as you've mentioned on your show, and by the way, your intro was in fuego, it's almost like this rioting is like they're threatening to riot more. You're seeing more and more of this.

Well, okay, if this is something that's coming down the pike, we're going to say, not in Florida, it's not.

CARLSON: There's a reason people are moving there and it's not just the low taxes and good weather. I agree completely. Has anybody on the other side come out against this yet? And if so, what's their argument against it?

DESANTIS: Yes, I mean, I think people reflexively on the far left have. I mean, I think that they just -- they do the typical stuff that they do. I mean, some of the people on the far left, they are just anti-police. I mean, they do believe in defunding the police.

And so when you have me standing in front of all these Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, saying, no, no, no, you're not going to defund the police, we will defund you. You're going to jail if you harm a police officer, really any citizen. But -- and so, they're basically caught in this position.

But I think it's important, we want this done as soon as we can get it done. But we're in an election season. Everyone running for office in Florida in the House or Senate, they've got to take a position on this now.

Are you for law enforcement? Rule of law? Or are you going to stand with the mob? I know where I stand.

CARLSON: And I think most people do, even Democrats. I mean, most people believe in order, of course. Governor DeSantis, I really appreciate what you're doing and I appreciate you explaining it to us. Thanks so much.

DESANTIS: Thank you.

CARLSON: Up next, Joe Biden delivered some very bracing and honestly very sad news for 200 million Americans yesterday. We want to make sure you're sitting down as we show you this tape because it's crushing.

Plus, we are monitoring the rally underway in Ohio, the President -- we will bring you any updates as they occur.

TRUMP: We are developing these great vaccines and that's going to be -- literally, these will be done in record time, like nobody has ever done it before.

On November 3rd, Ohio will decide whether we end the pandemic and return to record prosperity or whether we allow Sleepy Joe Biden and his group of incompetents to delay the vaccine, shut down the country. He actually suggested that he would shut down the country.

CARLSON: Joe Biden simply disappeared on Saturday. Nobody could find him, but fear not, he reemerged on Sunday to assure everyone that he was okay.

Unfortunately, the rest of us might not be okay. Joe Biden was bearing some very disturbing news. Watch this.

JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: It's estimated that 200 million people would have died, probably by the time I finish this talk.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: You might not even hear this, you may be dead. You may have died during Joe Biden's speech. Check yourself.

The message from Joe Biden's handlers couldn't be clearer. The more you force Joe Biden to speak, the more people will die. And keep in mind, every one of those deaths was Donald Trump's fault.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: If the President had done his job -- had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive. All the peoples -- I am not making this up. Just look at the data.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: He's not making this up. If Trump had done his job, it's not clear what that job is, but somehow, all of those 200 million people who died during Joe Biden's speech would be alive today. Hundreds of millions of people.

If Trump had just waved his hand and made corona go away. Just look at the data, said Joe Biden. Keep in mind in June, he told us that 120 million people had died of coronavirus. Holy smokes. In February he said, 150 million people have been shot to death in this country.

Where does Joe Biden get this data and who is his dealer? A lot of people are asking that question. Watch

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: And I've got a debate coming up with this guy. Oh, true. You never know. You never know. They gave him a big fat shot in the ass and he comes out. And for two hours, he's better than ever before.

The problem is what happens after that? No, look at that. Ask for a drug test. We are. I'd like to have a drug test. Both of us. I'll take it, he'll take it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Joe Biden has not yet agreed to a drug test. Dr. Marc Siegel is a FOX News medical correspondent. We're happy to have him on the show tonight. Doctor, thanks so much for coming on. Two hundred million people died during that speech. I think that qualifies as a national emergency.

Maybe I'm being hysterical. What do you think?

DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Tucker, imagine if President Trump said that. Imagine how the wolves would be all over him if he made anything like that mistake. And the word of course they used to cover this is gaffe. But I have to tell you, it's time we stop using the word gaffe.

I've talked to many neurologists. Now, I haven't examined the former Vice President. I don't have a clinical diagnosis to make. But many neurologists have said to me, these are not isolated, 200 million people dying. Iraq versus Iran. He keeps mixing up those two countries. There's multiple examples of that.

And I want to put forth some ideas tonight. They're not proof, they're not even theories. But back in 1988, former Vice President Biden had two aneurysms clipped in his brain using surgery, surgical techniques, and he had a bleed. Studies show a 50 percent long term cognitive problem.

Now, what is cognition? It is thinking. It is memory. It is decision making. He has also got atrial fibrillation. It's a matter of public record. It's an arrhythmia. Atrial fibrillation in a study, a Swiss study just showed a couple of years ago in thousands of patients, that there's a three percent per year silent stroke, where you can't see it, except for changes in thinking, Tucker, and three percent per year, whether you're on blood thinners or not.

So now President Trump says, you know, we should have drug testing before debates. And I'm thinking why would he be saying that? Well, let me tell you one reason, Tucker, there's a study that shows that for people who have mild cognitive thinking or memory problems, you know what helps? Speed. You know what helps? Adderall, a drug that I prescribe.

These drugs can help in low doses for short periods of time. Now, look, in the Olympics, we're testing athletes. Baseball games, we don't want anybody to juice. We're looking for competitive advantage. We're analyzing that. We want to make sure nobody takes advantage.

Look, Tucker, this may be the most important election of any of our lifetimes, any of our lifetimes. There's so much at stake here. One road towards the economy, another road, lockdowns. We need to make the right decision here. And one road goes this way, the other road, a famous poet, Robert Frost said, "The Road Not Taken." We must take the right road -- Tucker.

CARLSON: I think that's right. Dr. Siegel, thank you so much for that. I appreciate it.

SIEGEL: Thank you.

CARLSON: We told you last week about a story from a local news station in Nashville, Fox 17, about a series of e-mails between the Mayor's Office there and the City Health Department. In those e-mails, the officials appeared to discuss whether to release to the public the very low number of coronavirus cases connected to bars and restaurants. That story understandably attracted a lot of attention.

There's been some drama though in Nashville since then. Under pressure from the Mayor's Office, Fox 17, the channel has pulled that story off its website. The station is no longer reporting that the Mayor's Office covered up the coronavirus numbers. It's now been reported that some of those numbers were actually put out in August so the public didn't seem to know about them.

The Mayor's Office claims e-mail suggesting a cover up were taken out of context. So we don't know the truth about that because we don't have all the e-mails, but we wanted to keep you up to date on what was happening there. And of course we'll bring you more as we learn more.

Well, one of the names on the President's shortlist to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg has gotten a lot of attention. She appears to be the front runner tonight. Her name is Amy Coney Barrett. What kind of Justice would she be?

What kind of person is she? We will talk to someone who has known her since high school after the break.

And then as we have all night, we're monitoring the rally underway in Ohio.

We'll bring you any news that emerges from it. We'll be right back.

CARLSON: Judge Amy Coney Barrett, according to news reports is tonight the top candidate in line to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

The President nominated Barrett to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals back in May of 2017.

If you haven't seen her opening remarks during those confirmation hearings, they are worth finding on YouTube. In it, she introduces her family, seven children, two adopted with special needs from Haiti, her husband, her parents -- a revealing look into a Amy Coney Barrett's life.

Mike Johnson has known her for a very long time. He represents Louisiana in the United States Congress. They went to high school together. We're happy to have Congressman Johnson on with us tonight. Congressman, thanks so much for coming on.

I've got to say, it is not legal analysis, but just as a person, she seems maybe the finest person I've ever seen under discussion for this job, is she?

REP. MIKE JOHNSON (R-LA): That's certainly my view. We came from different parts of the State in Louisiana, but we met in leadership -- student leadership events when we were younger and she stood out even then when we were 17 years old.

Tucker, this is a person who is extremely talented, but also gracious and humble and that is the kind of leadership that's recognized and not imposed. She's had a phenomenal career. She's a brilliant constitutional scholar, and I'll tell you what I told the President on Saturday, I've spoken to him about Amy a couple of occasions over the last couple years because we wanted her to have this position.

I said, Mr. President, to sum it up, she's a female Scalia, sir. She, of course, clerked for Justice Scalia. She learned and studied Constitutional Law under him and she is cut out of the same mold. And I'm telling you, Tucker, she is exactly what the President promised the American people when he said he would appoint justices just like Justice Scalia. She's the one.

CARLSON: I mean, we keep hearing about how positions of leadership and this is true to some extent, the people who occupy them are role models for their gender, whatever group they're assigned. I mean, she seems I can't imagine a more Sterling role model than this judge -- as a person.

JOHNSON: She is an exceptional pick and an exceptional person, Tucker. You know, she's had this phenomenal career. She is a brilliant constitutional scholar, as everyone will see in here.

But more important than that, she is a great person. She's a wife and a doting mother of seven children. Two of them are adopted from Haiti, one has special needs, her youngest. She is grounded, you know, and that makes her a relatable person. And I think that's exactly the kind of Justice that we need on the Supreme Court, someone who can relate to real people and understand the real problems or real quandaries of real Americans, and I think she'll be a great pick.

She's only 48 years old. I mean, she could serve on the court for more than a generation, you know, I think she checks all the boxes, and if she is in the top slot, it'll be great.

CARLSON: And someone who has exhibited personal decency, not just talked about decency, or claimed to represent this or that group, exhibited personal decency. I think that's important.

Congressman, I appreciate your insight into this. Thank you.

JOHNSON: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: An inspiring potential choice. Well, we've obtained video of a leading Democratic candidate for United States Senate trashing the police in the most intemperate and inflamed and honestly lunatic way. We'll show you the tape next.

And of course, we are monitoring that rally underway in the State of Ohio for any news that might occur. We will be right back.

CARLSON: I want to take you out with an exclusive tonight. Raphael Warnock is the Democratic Party's leading candidate in a special election for the Senate seat in Georgia that's currently held by Senator Kelly Loeffler.

Warnock is Stacey Abrams' handpicked successor. He has got the endorsement of a lot of high profile Democrats. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and others.

Polls show he could win in just a few months. So what does he believe exactly?

For the past several years, Raphael Warnock has used his platform as a Christian Pastor to attack a very specific group of people -- police officers. He has called them thugs. He has compared them to violent street gangs.

At one point, Warnock said police officers quote, "often" pose a quote "danger" to children. Here's the video.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RAPHAEL WARNOCK, POLITICAL FIGURE: So in Ferguson, police power showing up in a kind of gangster and thug mentality. You know, you know, you can wear all kinds of colors and be a thug. You can sometimes wear those colors of the state and behave like a thug.

We shouldn't be surprised when we see police officers act like bullies on the street.

It's Children's Day and we've got to lift up our children because our children are in trouble and they're often those who are sworn to protect cause more trouble.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: That's his Christian sermon. That's his Gospel. We want to be fair, so we reached out to Raphael Warnock and invited him onto the show, he refused. He is obviously not embarrassed and why would he be? His party's platform, his official platform says that the police terrorize people every day.

Kamala Harris says she is proud of Jacob Blake who assaulted officers after allegedly he raped a woman.

It's clear that Raphael Warnock is not an aberration. He's exactly what the Democratic Party now stands for, and he may soon, we want to repeat this, have a seat in the United States Senate.

That's about it for us tonight. We are completely out of time, but we will be back tomorrow and every week night at 8:00 p.m. The show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.

And with that, we turn our show over to the man who takes the baton every evening at 9:00 p.m. from New York, America's largest city, the Great Sean Hannity.

