Ten Republicans join Democrats to impeach Trump after Capitol riot

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): Hi, Dana. Thank you. Good evening.

I'm Bret Baier.



Breaking tonight, President Donald J. Trump is in the history books today

as the only American president to be impeached twice. The House of

Representatives in the historic bipartisan vote impeaching the president

this time on a single charge of incitement of insurrection. Ten Republicans

voted with Democrats to impeach. It's the latest sign of collapse of a

presidency that will forever now be marred by last week's deadly riot on

Capitol Hill. The case now goes to the Senate, but the Senate majority

leader is already saying there will be no trial before President Trump

leaves office.



And just moments ago, a video from the president, we expect to have that

here. We'll play it for you on SPECIAL REPORT.



Meantime, the nation's capital is starting to lock down. There are more

National Guard troops in Washington D.C. tonight than there are in Iraq and

Afghanistan combined. Many of them armed as security threats are on the

rise.



We have Fox team coverage. Chad Pergram on Capitol Hill with the next

steps. John Roberts at the White House with that new reaction from

President Trump, but we begin with Chief Congressional Correspondent Mike

Emanuel with an historic day one week after the riot on Capitol Hill. Good

evening, Mike.



MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT (on

camera): Bret, good evening to you. In this historic day of debate over

impeachment, some Republicans were critical of President Trump saying he

should have taken action to call off the mob rushing the Capitol one week

ago. A week after that attack, the president was impeached by Congress.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): The resolution is adopted --



EMANUEL (voice over): Democrats and 10 Republicans voted to impeach

President Trump for the second time.



PELOSI: He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we

all love.



EMANUEL: That House Republican leaders said President Trump bears

responsibility for last week's attack but offered an alternative to

impeachment.



REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): I think a fact-finding commission and a censure

resolution would be prudent. Unfortunately, that is not where we are today.



EMANUEL: Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan countered the impeachment

argument by saying this will only further divide the country.



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): We should be focused on bringing the nation

together. Instead, Democrats are going to impeach the president for a

second time, one week -- one week before he leaves office, why?



EMANUEL: The vote against President Trump comes exactly one week after the

riot at the Capitol. The charge, incitement of insurrection, in one

Democrats suggesting the mob had inside help.



REP. CEDRIC RICHMOND (D-LA): Some of my colleagues, some of which may well

be co-conspirators suggests that we shouldn't punish Trump for his actions

in order to unify the country. That is the climax of foolishness.



EMANUEL: California Republican Congressman Tom McClintock says the timing

is mean spirited.



REP. TOM MCCLINTOCK (R-CA): I cannot think of a more petty, vindictive and

gratuitous act than to impeach and already defeated president a week before

he has to leave office.



EMANUEL: The biggest name to break ranks was House Republican Conference

Chair Liz Cheney, who said the president could have immediately and

forcefully intervened to stop the violence and said "There has never been a

greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his

oath to the Constitution."



Today, several other Republicans announced they were also in favor.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I will vote yes on these articles of impeachment.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My vote to impeach our sitting president is not a fear

based decision.



EMANUEL: Now, Jim Jordan, Matt Rosendale of Montana, Marjorie Taylor Greene

of Georgia and Andy Biggs of Arizona, are saying Cheney should resign from

her leadership post.



REP. ANDY BIGGS (R-AZ): The reality is she's not representing the

conference. She's not representing the Republican ideals. And I think that

that's a problem and she should not be our conference chair anymore.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EMANUEL (on camera): Cheney says she's not going anywhere. Democrats jumped

on Cheney scathing critique of the president, using the words to urge

Republican colleagues to join with her and vote to impeach, Bret.



BAIER: Mike Emanuel on the Hill. Mike, thanks.



As mentioned, President Trump has responded. He has just released a video.

This is a White House video from the Oval Office, this was not in the pool.

There were not reporters in the room. This is a White House video, but it

is in response to the impeachment vote and we want to play it for you on

SPECIAL REPORT.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: My fellow Americans, I want

to speak to you tonight about the troubling events of the past week.



As I have said, the incursion of the U.S. Capitol, struck at the very heart

of our republic, it angered and appalled millions of Americans across the

political spectrum.



I want to be very clear, I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw

last week. Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country,

and no place in our movement.



Making America great again has always been about defending the rule of law,

supporting the men and women of law enforcement and upholding our nation's

most sacred traditions and values.



Mob violence goes against everything I believe in, and everything our

movement stands for. No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political

violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement,

or our great American flag. No true supporter of mine could ever threaten

or harass their fellow Americans.



If you do any of these things, you're not supporting our movement, you're

attacking it, and you're attacking our country. We cannot tolerate it.



Tragically over the course of the past year, made so difficult because of

COVID-19, we have seen political violence spiral out of control. We have

seen too many riots, too many mobs, too many acts of intimidation and

destruction. It must stop.



Whether you are on the right or on the left, a Democrat or Republican,

there is never a justification for violence. No excuses. No exceptions.

America is a nation of laws. Those who engaged in the attacks last week

will be brought to justice.



Now, I am asking everyone who has ever believed in our agenda, to be

thinking of ways to ease tensions, calm, tampers, and help to promote peace

in our country.



There has been reporting that additional demonstrations are being planned

in the coming days, both here in Washington and across the country. I have

been briefed by the U.S. Secret Service on the potential threats.



Every American deserves to have their voice heard in a respectful and

peaceful way. That is your First Amendment right. But I cannot emphasize

that there must be no violence, no law breaking, and no vandalism of any

kind. Everyone must follow our laws and obey the instructions of law

enforcement.



I have directed federal agencies to use all necessary resources to maintain

order. In Washington D.C. we are bringing in thousands of National Guard

members to secure the city and ensure that a transition can occur safely

and without incident.



Like all of you, I was shocked and deeply saddened by the calamity at the

Capitol last week. I want to thank the hundreds of millions of incredible

American citizens who have responded to this moment with calm moderation

and grace. We will get through this challenge, just like we always do.



I also want to say a few words about the unprecedented assault on free

speech we have seen in recent days. These are tense and difficult times.

The efforts to censor, cancel and blacklist our fellow citizens are wrong

and they are dangerous.



What is needed now is for us to listen to one another, not to silence one

another. All of us can choose by our actions to rise above the rancor, and

find common ground and shared purpose.



We must focus on advancing the interests of the whole nation delivering the

miracle vaccines, defeating the pandemic, rebuilding the economy,

protecting our national security and upholding the rule of law.



Today, I am calling on all Americans to overcome the passions of the moment

and join together as one American people.



Let us choose to move forward united for the good of our families, our

communities, and our country. Thank you. God bless you and God bless

America.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: President Donald Trump in the Oval Office with a message. Again, a

White House video we just received playing for you here on SPECIAL REPORT.

White House -- Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts live in the

North Lawn with reaction.



Good evening, John. It's the longest response we've heard. And obviously,

the message the president wanted to get out tonight.



JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT (on camera):

It was about five minutes and 13 seconds long. This was something that was

put together after the impeachment vote came down in the House, but notable

that the president did not talk at all about impeachment, something that he

just yesterday referred to as a continuation of the years long witch hunt.



But the president talking about the violence, saying that no supporter of

his would ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans that he

unequivocally condemns the violence and that he is authorized to all force

necessary to prevent any further violence, imploring his supporters to go

forward in peace and that there be no violence, that there be no vandalism,

nothing like that between now and the inauguration and beyond.



The question now is Bret, where do we go in terms of impeachment? Will

there be a trial in the Senate? As was pointed out earlier, Senator Mitch

McConnell has said that there's no time to do it before the inauguration of

Joe Biden.



I do know that the president's aides have reached out to outside counsel to

see who might be available. Should a trial occur in the -- in the Senate?



I am told that the president's last impeachment team Pat Cipollone, Patrick

Philbin, Jay Sekulow, and Pam Bondi would not be signing up for another

drink at the well. Other outside counsel I'm told has politely declined as

well.



It is possible that Rudy Giuliani, maybe a constitutional expert named John

Eastman, and potentially Alan Dershowitz could be involved if this one goes

to trial in the Senate.



But the big question is, whether it ever gets there because the White House

aides told me today that if this doesn't happen quickly, then the momentum

for a trial becomes less and less. And that this gets pushed out, too as

Congressman James Clyburn of South Carolina suggested, after Joe Biden's

first 100 days, they believe that the potential for a conviction in the

Senate would be greatly diminished, Bret.



BAIER: John, it's pretty stark the difference between the speech he

delivered last Wednesday on the mall and that message that we heard

tonight, and obviously a lot has transpired in between, but it's notable.



ROBERTS: Yes, I mean, there's even a difference between what we heard

tonight and what we heard yesterday. Yesterday, as he was at Joint Base

Andrews. He's about to board Air Force One. The president said that his

speech on the ellipse a week ago has been analyzed and was found to be

totally appropriate. I don't think you'd find many people who would agree

with that assessment.



But the resident, he didn't seem quite contrite today, he didn't

acknowledge that he had any responsibility for it as the Minority Leader

Kevin McCarthy said on the floor of the House. He said that the president

does bear some responsibility for it.



But the president going I think further than it has before saying that he

was shocked and saddened by the calamity. But there are a lot of people in

America who would say that he is at least partly responsible for that

calamity.



BAIER: John, thank you. John Roberts on the North Lawn.



Let's bring in our panel early Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at The

Federalist. Mara Liasson, national political correspondent of National

Public Radio and Bill McGurn columnist for The Wall Street Journal.



Mara, your reaction to the president's comments and the history moments of

the day?



MARA LIASSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR (on camera): Yes, I was actually

-- I found his comments today really kind of stunning. I kept on thinking,

what if he had said this last week? I mean, maybe things would have been

different.



The fact that he repudiated his supporters last week. He said, we love you,

you're very special. This time he said, anyone, no true supporter of mine

could ever commit violence. You're not supporting our movement if you're

attacking our country. You know, he said that several times. You know,

there's no -- we are for defending the rule of law.



He didn't talk about impeachment. He didn't insist that the election had

been stolen from him. He just issued a very simple, comprehensive

repudiation of the violence at the Capitol.



And I think for a lot of his supporters, it came kind of too late because

you had Kevin McCarthy up on the Hill saying that he bore responsibility

for what happened last Wednesday, maybe he wouldn't have said that if the

president had been a little more forthcoming earlier.



BAIER: And Bill, today in that impeachment vote, you had 10 Republicans

voting to impeach the president. A different vote count than happened the

first time he was impeached.



BILL MCGURN, COLUMNIST, WALL STREET JOURNAL: Yeah, I agree with Mara. I was

struck by if this had been said a week ago, things might be very different.

Now he's a twice impeached president and so forth.



And I also agree with Mara, I was struck that there were no qualifiers. In

other words, he didn't talk about a stolen election or so forth.



I think he recognizes that those people who rampaged, and I think that

they're a minority, the people who came out for him that day. But those

people did -- his supporters, in other words, people looked him as leader

did more harm to Donald Trump than the left had ever been able to do over

these years.



That said, I do look at this impeachment effort with some shock and a lot

of sadness, because I think that if you're trying to correct behavior on a

president, and you're doing it in the name of the constitution, this is not

a serious effort.



To do it in a week, I mean, if you're arrested, if you throw a rock through

a window and 10 people see you, you get more rights, and, you know, more

time to consider it.



We've now made impeachment sort of a regular thing. I mean, Mrs. Pelosi's

presided over half the impeachments, you know, the successful impeachments

in the -- in the country. And I, I just think this is a terrible thing. I

think it's going to come back to bite us in ways that we can't foresee, and

it's further cheap in the process. I think it was cheapened by the first

impeachment, and especially the procedural irregularities starting the

impeachment without even a votes of the House. I don't think this bodes

well for us.



And one final thing, I mentioned Donald Trump, and I don't know when this

will get to the Senate for trial. I can't believe it is in Joe Biden's

interest to have this come up three weeks from now. God knows what he'll be

in the middle of. But I just do not believe it will be in his interest to

have this come up -- come up then, especially for his agenda.



(CROSSTALK)



BAIER: Yes. (INAUDIBLE) trial after he leaves office, right.



MCGURN: Right.



BAIER: And the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Mollie has said, he

is not expediting this. It's not going to come up before the January 19th

reconvening in the Senate.



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: You know, this is not a

very serious impeachment effort. Donald Trump just met a bar that few other

people have been able to meet in this last week, which is saying something.



He condemned the political violence done by his purported supporters. He

has condemned the political violence done by people in the left throughout

the summer of rage that destroyed so many cities, and, you know, government

buildings, and dragged police officers through the street.



We actually have a rare moment for potential unity here of people on all

sides condemning political violence regardless of who commits it, and very

few people have been able to meet that, and that's unfortunate.



Few people in Congress are actually thinking calmly or rationally right

now. That's kind of understandable they had this horrible attack on them

last week, and they are infuriated, they are enraged. That's, you know,

again, understandable.



But at times like this when the health and -- of the republic is at stake,

we really need people to take, take some time to think clearly and calmly

not about their own feelings of terror, but about the health of the

republic. And that's something that we didn't see too much today.



BAIER: All right, panel, thank you. We'll see you later on the show.



Up next, images you don't see every day. The National Guard in the Capitol

building, resting in between shifts while they protect one of the nation's

most revered structures. We will have an update on the massive security

presence in Washington, D.C. when we come back.



BAIER: Stocks were mixed today. The Dow lost eight, the S&P 500 gained

nine. The NASDAQ was up 57 today.



Tonight, as we mentioned, the District of Columbia more closely resembled -

- resembles an army base than it has in decades. Thousands of National

Guard troops have joined police and federal agents in a show of force

designed to prevent a repeat of last week's rioting in reaction to the

impeachment proceeding today, and ahead of next week's inauguration. Also,

with rising threats that are being picked up.



National security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has a status report

tonight from Capitol Hill.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I need six people.



JENNIFER GRIFFIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL SECURITY CORRESPONDENT (voice

over): Scenes across the Capitol looked more like the green zone in Baghdad

than the nation's capitol.



There are now more U.S. troops on Capitol Hill than currently serving in

either Iraq or Afghanistan, with more on the way. Soon, that will include

more than three times the number of combat troops in Iraq and Afghanistan

combined.



MURIEL BOWSER, MAYOR OF WASHINGTON, D.C.: We have asked Americans not to

come to the Washington, D.C. event, but instead, to participate virtually.

And we know that is the right choice and the best way to keep everyone

safe.



ROBERT CONTEE, POLICE CHIEF, METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT: There's a

major security threat and we are working to mitigate those threats. We are

just very intently focused on the job that's at hand.



GRIFFIN: The scene at the U.S. Capitol very different than one week ago.

National Guard began pouring in overnight. Some sleeping inside the Capitol

dome with their weapons by their side.



In response to requests from the Capitol police, army officials authorized

another 5,000 troops, bringing the total number mobilized between now and

the inauguration to 20,000 National Guard. 6,700 are in the city now. That

number expected to rise by the weekend.



The Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller delegated authorities to the Army

Secretary Ryan McCarthy, to command and control the National Guard

mobilized for Washington, D.C., a senior defense official tells Fox.



Another change from last week, Secretary McCarthy authorized the troops to

be armed.



In a rare statement sent to the entire U.S. military, all eight members of

the Joint Chiefs of Staff signed a letter to the force, condemning the

Capitol insurrection, and warned service members not to do anything to

impede President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.



"The rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right

to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."



Airbnb announced it is canceling reservations in D.C. and not allowing any

new reservations to be made between now and January 20th. "We have

identified numerous individuals who are either associated with known hate

groups or otherwise involved in the criminal activity at the Capitol

Building, and they have been banned from Airbnb's platform."



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GRIFFIN (on camera): The National Guard deploying to the Capitol being

briefed as though, they are entering a war zone. The threat level, I'm

told, from senior national security officials is high, and armed protesters

are threatening to bring explosives, including vehicle-borne IEDs or truck

bombs to the Capitol to disrupt the inauguration. Bret.



BAIER: Jennifer, very quickly, do we know what percentage of the National

Guard are armed, and what -- and which ones aren't?



GRIFFIN: We're not being told the percentage, but I would say many. We have

seen many with M4 rifles around the Capitol, but not all. Some are

patrolling without weapons. It depends on the assignments, their

assignments here in the Capitol.



BAIER: All right, Jennifer Griffin, live on Capitol Hill. Jennifer, thank

you very much. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy today, telling fellow

Republicans to stop blaming Antifa anarchists for last week's Capitol riot.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MCCARTHY: Some say the riots were caused by Antifa. There is absolutely no

evidence of that. And Conservatives should be the first to say so.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: McCarthy, saying President Trump should, "accept" his share of

responsibility for the violence.



The lectern for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was wheeled through statuary

hall in the Capitol today. It's the same lectern seen carried by a rioter

last week through that hall.



We're getting new information tonight about suspects being caught or

pursued from that riot. Correspondent David Spunt has the latest tonight

from the Justice Department.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): One week since

thousands of rioters stormed the symbol of American democracy, and every

day, more are heading to jail.



This morning, authorities in Newport News, Virginia arrested Robert Keith

Packer, identified last week wearing a sweatshirt with the phrase, Camp

Auschwitz on the front. He's out tonight on bail for criminal trespassing.



Cleveland Meredith appeared briefly before a Washington, D.C. judge today,

authorities say, he stormed the Capitol with the intention to shoot and

kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on live television. The judge rescheduled

his hearing for tomorrow.



Authorities' also unsealed photographs of a truck filled with firearms, a

crossbow, smoke bombs, and Molotov cocktails. Police arrested the suspected

driver Lonnie Coffman, an Alabama man seen among the Capitol chaos last

week.



Then, there's this accused suspect, the son of a New York judge. 34-year-

old Aaron Mustafsky is out on bail awaiting trial. Authorities have

identified around 170 people with thousands to go.



MICHAEL SHERWIN, ACTING UNITED STATES ATTORNEY: This is not going to be

solved overnight. It's not going to be solved within the coming weeks, it's

not going to be solved within the coming months.



SPUNT: One of the priorities for law enforcement, find the name of the

person or people who hit officer Brian Sicknick with a fire extinguisher

and eventually killed him.



Facial recognition technology deployed in the capitol will speed things up

for investigators, though old-fashioned tips are welcome.



MAUREEN O'CONNELL, FORMER, AGENT, FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION: Tips and

leads are the lifeblood of many investigations. If you have any

information, any information at all that can help the Capitol Police, the

FBI, or any of us, we're all in this together. And we need to work together

and bring everyone that broke the law to justice.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SPUNT (on camera): And just in, Bret, authorities have identified Olympic

swimmer Klete Keller at someone being in the Capitol last week. Authorities

also suspended two Capitol police officers, another 10 to 15 we're told by

sources on the Hill, are under investigation. Bret.



BAIER: David Spunt at the Justice Department. David, thanks.



Up next, star-studded plans for the Biden inauguration party. Although

digital ones, they'll come right into your home. We'll show you.



First, here is what some of our Fox affiliates around the country are

covering tonight.



Fox 59 in Indianapolis, as a Kansas woman is executed for strangling an

expected mother in Missouri and cutting the baby from her womb. The lethal

injection administered to Lisa Montgomery is the first time in nearly seven

decades that the federal government has put to death a female inmate.



Fox 10 in Phoenix says police investigate the interruption of a virtual

funeral for a community and civil rights leader by hackers yelling racist

slurs. During a eulogy for City Councilman Calvin Goode, a man was heard

spewing insults.



Goode was the longest-tenured elected official in city history.



And this is a live look at Philadelphia from Fox 29. One of the big stories

there tonight and across the country, lots of big money at stake in two

lotteries. Tonight's Powerball drawing is for $550 million jackpot. And

Friday's mega millions prize is expected to rise to 750 million dollars

after no one won last night. That would be the fifth-largest jackpot in

U.S. history.



That's tonight's live look "OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY" from SPECIAL REPORT. We'll

be right back.



BAIER: President-elect Joe Biden has not reacted publicly to the second

Trump impeachment, but correspondent Peter Doocy reports tonight from

Wilmington, Delaware, the action could have a significant impact on the

incoming administration, at least the agenda upfront. Good evening, Peter.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Good evening, Bret. If the president-

elect was watching today's impeachment proceedings, he kept his thoughts to

himself. We did not see him today or hear from him. He's been home, and

over the last couple of days, the president-elect has not taken an official

position for or against Trump's impeachment, instead just repeating a line

that dates back to the earliest days of his campaign, that he doesn't think

Trump is fit for office and that's why he ran in the first place.



I just talked to a transition source who told me they are going to leave it

up to the soon to be Democratic-controlled Senate to decide whether or not

they will do what Biden wants and split legislative days in half, half the

time working on an impeachment trial, half the time confirming Biden

nominees and passing the COVID-19 relief package he wants, which is going

to be formally outlined in rare primetime remarks tomorrow night.



One week from today the press secretary, Jen Psaki, says the Biden

administration is going to host their first press briefing, and she

revealed many cabinet nominees and senior staffers already got their first

dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Later on, on Inauguration Day in one week, a

mostly virtual celebration is going to be hosted by Tom Hanks. It's

reportedly also going to feature performances by Justin Timberlake and Bon

Jovi and be produced by Ricky Kirshner, the same producer who coordinated

the mostly virtual Democratic Convention, which included a lot of live

feeds coming in from across the country as organizers want people to

celebrate Joe Biden where they are and not in Washington, D.C.



The transition team is also telling us tonight that the president-elect

received a briefing today from the FBI and the Secret Service about threats

of violence to the in-person parts of his inauguration. Bret?



BAIER: Peter Doocy in Wilmington, Delaware. We should say Peter,

congratulations, named our White House correspondent for the Biden

administration. It should be interesting.



DOOCY: It's going to be quite a ride, thank you very much, Bret.



BAIER: You bet.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Americans that are willing to stand up and fight for

their rights, and that makes me proud to be an American.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Everybody was misled, and I think we're smarter than

that. And we need to face reality, and Trump should concede, and it's over.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: That's a focus group. Let's bring in pollster Frank Luntz, who

spoke to this group of people after the deadly riots at the U.S. capital

last week. Good evening, Frank. So what did you hear?



FRANK LUNTZ, POLLSTER: So we heard a lot at passion, a lot of frustration.

And I want to begin with two numbers that to me are shocking -- 50 percent

of Trump voters want him to pursue the 2020 election. They don't want him

to give up. They don't want him to give in. They want to push this to the

very last day. And 51 percent believe that Donald Trump should be a

presidential candidate in 2024.



Bret, this is not over for an awful lot of Trump people. It may be over for

the president, it may be over for Congress, but for those people who voted

for him, they want him to push on, and they're going to stand behind him.



BAIER: Frank, a lot of people trying to analyze of the 74 million voters

the president had in the election, how many of those looked back at

Wednesday and have a change of heart, or think that the Trump power and the

political power has been devastated by last week's events? Obviously, he

spoke tonight in a much different tone. But if you were to make an

assessment, where would you put that?



LUNTZ: I can give you the exact numbers -- 91 percent of those who voted

for Donald Trump on Election Day would vote for him again. And this was a

poll that was done on Montana, just 48 hours ago. And it's astounding, and

only five percent would switch their vote from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.



And I've got two more numbers for you -- 67 percent believe that if the

votes were counted accurately and fairly, Donald Trump would've won. And

the most staggering of all, 78 percent believe that the election was rigged

and stolen. So you've got a segment of the American people, a large

segment, that do not trust our electoral process, and are just so angry

that they feel like the country is drifting away from them. It's going to

be very difficult for Republicans going forward.



BAIER: You're a words guy, a phrases guy. Last Wednesday in his speech on

the mall has been condemned by the right and the left as far as inciting,

and obviously we have the fallout, the second impeachment tonight. His

words tonight, very measured, specific. Your thoughts on that addressed

tonight from the Oval Office?



LUNTZ: I saw them, and they were actually impressive. They were exactly

what he should have said 24 hours ago. He did not need to be impeached. He

does not need to be removed from office. If he would just be contrite, if

he would just say I'm sorry, all of this would not be happening. And it is

destroying his business. It is destroying his image. It is destroying his

presidency. He's going to leave office the most unpopular president in

modern times. If he had just done these words 24 hours ago, none of this

would be happening. And I hope that he is listening right now, because what

he said tonight he should have said just a day ago.



BAIER: Last thing, and when you asked these focus groups, you often ask

them for words, what they're thinking about the situation. Did "sad" come

up for these Trump supporters?



LUNTZ: Yes, but you know what came up even more? "Proud." They're proud

that he continues to fight, and they want to fight with him. And also what

comes up is "embarrassed," because what happened is what nobody wanted to

see happen, and they are embarrassed for themselves, for the president, and

for the country.



BAIER: Frank Luntz, as always, very interesting. We appreciate it.



LUNTZ: Thank you.



BAIER: Up next, stunning new death figures and predictions for COVID-19.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: -- so that we can get the shots in the arms.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Coronavirus deaths have hit another single day high as the overall

death toll in the U.S. is racing toward the 400,000 mark. National

correspondent William La Jeunesse has our COVID-19 update tonight from Los

Angeles.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CAROLINE BRANDENBURGER, NURSE: They fight every day, and they struggled to

breathe every day, even with tons of oxygen. And then, we just see them

die. They just die, and they fight dying. And it's so sad.



WILLIAM LA JEUNESSE, FOX NEWS NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Tuesday, another

record -- 4,400 fatalities, three Americans dying of COVID every minute.



DONNA ROTTSCHAFER, NURSE: They want to die. They're telling us they want

to die, but their families don't want to let them go because they can't be

here to understand what they're going through.



LA JEUNESSE: And while the infection rate appears to slow in some areas

experts say the worst is yet to come.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The next wave is the next week is when those people now

peak and need to be intubated. And then a few days after that,

unfortunately, either you get better or you don't.



LA JEUNESSE: Nationally, the University of Washington says infections will

peak January 28th with daily fatalities cresting February 10th.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was less painful than the flu shot that I got at a

drugstore.



LA JEUNESSE: After holding vaccines back for weeks, states are relaxing

rules, but confusion reigns. Is it age 65 or 75? Where do I sign up? Are

I.D. and appointments required? An Alabama hotline records 338,000 calls in

one day.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If we cannot answer those questions, we put them in

contact with the people who can parrot.



LA JEUNESSE: The CDC now mandating foreign visitors and returning

Americans showing negative test before entering. This as China puts 22

million on lockdown.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Who knows who was on that plane? If they didn't test

anybody there's a chance somebody is on that plane that might have it. I

don't really know.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



LA JEUNESSE (on camera): States are speeding up distribution, using NFL

parking lots and Disneyland, which is open for COVID shots, but still

closed because of the virus. And the hope is that long lines there will

alleviate them here. Bret?



BAIER: William, thank you.



The leader of the Roman Catholic Church is reportedly the latest high-

profile figure to get a coronavirus vaccine. Media outlets are saying Pope

Francis received an injection of the Pfizer vaccine today. The Vatican,

though, has not yet confirmed that.



When we come back, the panel returns with the security blanket in

Washington, metal detectors at the capitol, and the crackdown on social

media.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEFFREY ROSEN, ACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL: We will have no tolerance

whatsoever for any attempts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power on

January 20th that our Constitution calls for. We will have no tolerance for

any attempts to forcefully occupy government buildings.



MURIEL BOWSER, (D) MAYOR OF WASHINGTON, D.C.: We have asked Americans not

to come to the Washington, D.C. event, but instead to participate

virtually. And we know that is the right choice and the best way to keep

everyone safe.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: The acting attorney general, the mayor of Washington, D.C., the

security is unprecedented this week and ahead of the inauguration next

week.



What about all of that? Let's bring back our panel, Mollie Hemingway,

senior editor at "The Federalist," Mara Liasson, national political

correspondent for National Public Radio, and Bill McGurn, columnist for

"The Wall Street Journal."



Bill, I've covered Washington for a long time, never seen anything close to

this.



BILL MCGURN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Right. Well, it's said, right. It's sad

that we have to have that, but it's better than the alternative. The last

thing we want is for violence going forward. And I think Donald Trump most

of all, the person who would be hurt most by any violence going forward

would be him or his supporters.



So I would never tell an American citizen you cannot exercise your First

Amendment rights, but I think the reality and the situation we're in in

watching what happened last Wednesday and the aftermath, I would warn

people that if you go and you're peaceful, you may be lumped in with people

doing bad things if they're there. So I hope it doesn't come about.



But I do think that prevention is a big part of it. What you saw at the

capital partly was just not enough bodies to stop people from trying to

overwhelm the force. And I hope they don't repeat that mistake this time.



BAIER: Mara, the Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy put in charge of deploying

the National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. As you heard from Jennifer

Griffin, many of them armed now, and you're talking about a sizable force.



MARA LIASSON, NATIONAL POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO:

Yes, a sizable force. There could be more of them there than any protesters

who show up, maybe more of them than the ones who came last Wednesday.



I remember Washington and the capital, I live on Capitol Hill, before 9/11.

You could walk around the capital on all the terraces. But then there was

an attempted attack on the capital, because of some brave civilians on

Flight 93 the plane didn't crash into the capital. But a lot of the capital

was curtailed, access to the capital was curtailed after that. Now this is

going to be maybe, we don't know yet, maybe another permanent constriction

of where the public is allowed to go. It's really sad, but it's necessary.



We also don't really know everything yet. Liz Cheney said we're going to

find out a lot more in the days and weeks ahead about what was involved in

that attack, the armaments that were brought, who was involved, how much

planning there was.



BAIER: There is a lot we don't know. Here is a congresswoman who is

talking about what she thinks some of her fellow members did.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. MIKIE SHERRILL, (D-NJ): Someone had to see that those members of

Congress who embedded him, those members of Congress who had groups coming

through the capital that I saw on January 5th, reconnaissance for the next

day. Those members of Congress that incited this violent crowd, I'm going

to see that they are held accountable.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: That's Representative Mikie Sherrill, who believes that there was

reconnaissance the day before. There's all kinds of allegations out there,

but the federal authorities are going after people one by one, Mollie.



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, "THE FEDERALIST": I don't know if that's

a new member of Congress, because when she described the situation of

members of Congress taking constituents through the capital, that's

actually a pretty common scene. If you've gone to see your member of

congress, it is not uncommon that you will be given a tour of the capital

either by the member himself or herself or their staff. So I think members

should be very careful about making allegations without substantiation.



And in general, the country needs to be careful. Mara brings up what

happened after 9/11, and people were terrified again, and that resulted in

the very big constriction of civil liberties that was not always in the

country's best interest, and not always constitutional. And again, we're

seeing this reaction to an attack that, again, is very scary on the capital

of restricting people's liberties, of violating their speech rights. You're

having very powerful people, tech oligarchs and other people, working with

Democrats and people in the media to suppress all political opposition.

That's a very real dangerous that needs to be taken seriously by our

leaders.



BAIER: In this environment they've set up metal detectors, Bill, at the

House floor. The House Administration Committee Ranking Member Rodney Davis

from Illinois said this, "This is political correctness run amok. The

threat is not outside, not inside. Every resource used inside is one that

can't be used outside." In this environment, though, these Congressmen and

women go through metal detectors at the airport, don't they?



MCGURN: Yes. Look, I have a very simple solution. My view is anyone who

did anything bad, they should be punished and brought to justice for what

they did, but I think we ought to avoid wholescale, sweeping

generalizations about what people did. Let's see the evidence of who did

what and hold them accountable that way instead of, say, tarring a whole

group of people as white supremacists or something.



BAIER: Panel, thank you very much, appreciate it.



When we come back, supporting the troops and law enforcement.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BAIER: Finally tonight, a show of support. After seeing Washington police

officer Daniel Hodges injured at the capital last week, Emma Jablonski sent

him a heartwarming letter. The 10-year-old wrote she hopes he's healing,

and that his family is nice and healthy. The D.C. Metropolitan Police

Department says Officer Hodges is, in fact, recovering and doing well.



And Florida Congressman Brian Mast, a U.S. Army veteran who lost both legs

in Afghanistan, met with National Guard troops in the capital today. The

Congressman showed off his favorite room, Statutory Hall, and said he was

proud to see them always doing what they're asked to do, as are we.



Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for the SPECIAL

REPORT. Fair, balanced and still unafraid. "THE STORY" hosted by Martha

MacCallum starts right now. Hey, Martha.



