Judge Jeanine: ‘The attack on Amy Coney Barrett’s religion will be vicious and unrelenting’

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Breaking tonight, a victory lap for President Trump after nominating a third person to the highest court in the land.

Hello and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us.

The fight ahead will be an ugly one, but today's ceremony in the Rose Garden was historic as President Trump officially nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JUDGE AMY CONEY BARRETT, U.S. SUPREME COURT NOMINEE: I fully understand that this is a momentous decision for a President, and if the Senate does me the honor of confirming me, I pledge to discharge the responsibilities of this job to the very best of my ability. I love the United States and I love the United States Constitution.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: We'll talk about it through the hour. But first, my open.

We are in the fight of our lives. It is a fight between good and evil, truth and lies, freedom and anarchy, law and order and the future of the greatest experiment in democracy, the United States.

President Trump's nomination today of Amy Coney Barrett, a brilliant scholar, jurist, constitutional textualist, mother of seven, with an unblemished reputation will cement the conservative leaning of the Supreme Court for decades to come. This alone will put the left over the edge.

Judge Barrett's upcoming Senate confirmation hearing will make now Justice Brett Kavanaugh's horrific hearing looks like child's play. In their continuing effort to upend the system and prevent this nomination, they will say or do anything to convince you that it's not proper, including these three things.

One, the President has no right to do this now. That's a lie. Article 2, Section 2 of the Constitution makes clear that the President shall appoint by and with the advice and consent of the Senate to the Supreme Court. There is no talk of discretion, delay, procrastination, or waiting for the next guy. It is required. The word is shall not may, not can. He shall.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself said the President does not cease to be the President at any time during his four years. And Joe Biden, assuming he can even remember this, said in 2016 the President should proceed with a Supreme Court nominee, even if he only has a few months before the election. And Obama at that time was a lame duck. At least here, Donald Trump may very well continue to be the President.

And tonight Joe Biden has an even different tune.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Don't vote to confirm anyone nominated under the circumstances President Trump and Senator McConnell have created.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Two, the people must determine by way of the next presidential election, who the next Supreme Court candidate should be. That's not only a lie, it's stupid. We have a President, he appoints, not the people, and many who voted said they voted for President Trump because he would select conservative justices and he did what he said he would do. So now deal with it. Elections have consequences, remember?

And three, Nancy Pelosi says appointing a Supreme Court nominee at this time is an abuse of power, and she now threatens impeachment. Now, you already know that Article 2 Section 2 says she is wrong. But the Constitution has never stopped Nancy before and she has threatened that she has even other arrows in her quiver. Folks, this is nothing but a grab for raw political power.

And then AOC comes out to say, we are playing with fire. Really? What kind of fire? As in burning down more buildings? As if maybe like trying to burn down another courthouse with police locked in the building like Portland? But that's nothing.

The attack on Judge Barrett's Catholic religion will be vicious and unrelenting. Let's be clear. The left is about abortion, first term, second term, third term, and others. Abortion even after birth, which I call infanticide.

Now in order to stop Judge Barrett, to protect abortion, they will go after her religion and the fact that she belongs to a group within the Catholic Church called People of Praise. They will try to convince you that her religion disqualifies her.

A primmer, I will refer you to Article 6 of the Constitution. Religion is never a disqualification from holding public office. Now, it seems the left will segue to Affordable Care in addition to religion and abortion, to scare you into thinking this God-fearing mother of seven who says she loves the United States, the Constitution, the Second Amendment, religious liberty and public safety is going to take away your healthcare.

They're trying to scare you on two fronts. So, it doesn't seem it's all about religion. But I'm telling you, this is all about religion and abortion.

Donald Trump was always honest when he repeatedly gave us a list of potential nominees to the Supreme Court. But Joe Biden won't even give us a list. In June, he said he would select qualified African-American women, so where's the list?

Now according to AOC, a Biden adviser, it would be too divisive to give a list. This is less about motivating people behind individual judges than it is protecting the vacancy for a new President. Translation. It would be too divisive for the left to admit and identify their nominees because the moderate Dems would never accept the leftists that AOC and Kamala Harris intend to choose.

Remember? What was the one place that the Democratic governor and mayors consistently tried to prevent us from going to during the pandemic? Church. When people parked their cars outside of church on Easter Sunday, the police were directed to ticket it. Because people came and sat in their cars to hear mass?

The leftists vandalized churches, religious statues and even tried to burn a church down. Folks, here's the bottom line. We are a nation founded on Judeo-Christian ethics. And in most courtrooms including mine, above the bench were the words "Under God" and they were prominently displayed. The left is offended by this.

This is an all-out war. And like a war from centuries ago, there is a Trojan horse among us. Joe Biden is that Trojan horse. He won't talk most days after 10:00 a.m.; and most days in general, he won't take questions and when he does, it appears that he is reading from a teleprompter, especially when he blurts out, "Move it up."

Last week, Kamala Harris talked about the Harris administration with Joe Biden as President. And the next day Joe read on his teleprompter, the Harris administration. Kamala never said, I misspoke, and neither did he.

Sometimes when people tell you who they are, you need to believe them. Joe Biden is the nice guy. But what is inside that Trojan horse is one of the most leftist angry efforts to take down America as we know it.

We are in the fight of our lives. You have 38 days. The choice between a man with uncommon stamina, energy and perseverance to fight the dark forces that seek to tear down mankind's greatest experiment and freedom, or the Trojan horse that includes the America that you have witnessed for the last several months without respect for law and order, without respect for the Constitution, the First and Second Amendment and indeed without respect for freedom of religion.

And that's my open. Let me know what you think on my Facebook and Twitter, #JudgeJeanine.

Here with reaction to the President's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and what's next, Senator Lindsey Graham, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee that actually holds the hearing.

All right. Good evening, Senator Graham, thank you for being with us tonight.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Good evening. Thank you.

PIRRO: All right. You are chair of the committee that conducts the hearings. When do you expect these hearings to start?

GRAHAM: October the 12th. That would be 16 days from nomination, and 24 of the 42 Supreme Court justices who've had hearings were done within 16 days. Kennedy, 14; Stevens, 10; Powell, 12; Rehnquist, 12; Blackmun, 14; and the Chief Justice Burger, 11. So 16 days from now, we'll start the hearings on October the 12th.

Monday will be introduction, opening statements, a statement by the nominee. Tuesday and Wednesday will be question days. And Thursday, we will begin the markup process.

PIRRO: All right now, Senator, you were involved in obviously the judiciary chair during the Kavanaugh hearings, and I want you to listen to what you said then.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GRAHAM: Boy, you all want power. God, I hope you never get it. I hope the American people can see through this sham.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Do you think, Senator, that these hearings for Amy Coney Barrett will be number one as bad as they were for Kavanaugh? And number two, what, if anything, can you do to stop that?

GRAHAM: Well, number one. The nominee will be challenged and that's appropriate to challenge the nominee. But if they treat Judge Barrett like they did Justice Kavanaugh, it is going to blow up their face big time.

You know, why is it that conservatives get treated this badly? Clarence Thomas, Judge Bork, Alito, Kavanaugh, if they continue this pattern of trying to demean this outstanding nominee, I think the American people will push back and push back hard.

Kavanaugh really did help Republicans pick up Senate seats because they went too far.

PIRRO: Now, there was talk initially that the Democrats might even boycott being at the hearing, do you expect that to be the case?

GRAHAM: Well, it make them quicker. We're going to have hearings. Again, half of the Supreme Court nominations have had hearings within 16 days, over half. Justice Burger was confirmed in 17 days, John Paul Stevens 19 days, so there's nothing unusual about the time period. We've never confirmed somebody in an election year after July.

But I expect they will show up, and I expect they will challenge Judge Barrett about the law. I'll expect they'll ask her questions about her faith, and does it influence her decision making?

And three things you need to know about America, the government can't establish a religion. We don't like the government picking one religion over the other. Every American has the free exercise over religion, to pick their faith or not have faith at all, and the Constitution guarantees that your religious preference cannot be used against you if you're chosen for a job like this.

So I expect those three things to fall in place here. I expect her to be confirmed.

PIRRO: Okay.

GRAHAM: I expect that she will make an incredibly good impression on the American people.

PIRRO: How long -- I don't have a lot of time, Senator, how long do you think before she will be confirmed?

GRAHAM: Sure.

PIRRO: How long do you think?

GRAHAM: Well, I hope to get her out -- well, I hope to get her out of the committee by the 26th of October, that will allow us to follow the normal rules of the committee, and that would be up to Mitch McConnell what to do after that, but we'll start on the 12th. We'll have four days of hearings, then we'll hold over the nomination for a week, consistent with the rules of the Judiciary Committee. And hopefully we'll come to the floor around the 26th and that will be up to Mitch McConnell.

PIRRO: And quickly, have you spoken with Judge Barrett since the nomination?

GRAHAM: Yes, she called me. She called Senator Feinstein. It was a very pleasant conversation. I congratulated her on such an achievement in her life. She's worked hard. She's deserving of this honor.

Everybody who knows her understands she is just a complete superstar when it comes to the law. And elections do have consequences. You know, Supreme Court nominations are sort of the Super Bowl of politics. And I look forward to it.

PIRRO: Indeed. Senator Lindsey Graham, thanks so much for being with us tonight.

And joining me now with more on President Trump's historic nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Fox News anchor at night, Shannon Bream.

And Shannon Bream, of course is our chief legal resident and Supreme Court expert who knows everything about the law, the Supreme Court, so I'll hit you right off the bat, Shannon. How bad do you think this is going to be?

SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF LEGAL CORRESPONDENT: I do think these are going to be very difficult confirmation hearings because the last two that we went through, the Gorsuch, relatively quiet; the Kavanaugh, definitely not. They were both Republican appointees replacing Republican appointees. So I think everybody knows this is a potential real shift for the court when it comes to jurisprudence and ideologies.

So I think anytime you're replacing a nominee with somebody who was sitting on the bench from the opposite party, the President, I think that that's going to be really difficult.

And Justice Ginsburg was a liberal icon. She was a pop culture icon. So for the left, this is going to be very difficult, and Democrats have said, they'll use every tool they have. There aren't very many procedurally, but they have vowed to fight. They've promised to do that. And they may fire up their base for the presidential election in the process.

PIRRO: But speaking of firing up their base, I mean, if they go after Judge Barrett soon to be Justice, if the Republicans do have the numbers that they say they do in the Senate, do they, if they go after her for her religion, do they do that at their peril?

BREAM: Yes, it's very tricky, because you remember back in 2017, when she had the hearings that got her to the Seventh Circuit, there was a lot of attention on those statements primarily that Senator Dianne Feinstein made about the dogma lives loudly within you. She wasn't the only one.

And as you've talked about, I mean, our Constitution very clearly says there can be no religious test. Well, Democrats that I've talked to about this, and what their strategy and what their plan is, they say, we're not going after her religion. We're going after her on the issues, and they talk specifically about where she would be on abortion in Roe v. Wade. They're going to press her on that.

But they're going to try very hard to make sure that it looks like a delineation that they're not going after faith. They're going after her on the issues. That's the message they want to be very careful to send.

PIRRO: Yes, because it certainly can backfire. And of course, if she is voted in before the election, then it's quite possible that she will be involved if there is an appeal to the Supreme Court from the election in a case involving the President.

Now, I suspect that the Democrats will say she has to recuse herself, because she was nominated by this President. What say you about that?

BREAM: Well, that would be very tricky, because then you would also have to say that Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh would have to, if that's the standard. As you know, that Supreme Court Justices, no one can ask them to recuse, only they can make the decision. It's very different than in other courts, where you may have some type of petition or way to address that.

Supreme Court Justices alone are the only ones who decide that they recuse. And if Justice Barrett, if she becomes Justice Barrett was forced to step down or away from this case, simply by being the President's nominee that would take three Justices out of the mix. I don't think they would do that.

Folks are also looking to this Affordable Care Act case coming up November 10th and that is the real thing that Democrats are going to point to, to say, listen, healthcare is at stake here. If we can't go after her personally, and you've got to be careful. This is a mother, a very successful woman that people across the ideological spectrum say is qualified.

I mean, her liberal co-clerks and friends and people have said, listen, I can't take that away from her. So they want to go after the issues and it will be things like the Affordable Care Act. It will be abortion and other things that they are going to push on during those confirmation hearings.

PIRRO: We will see. All right. Shannon Bream, thanks so much. And our coverage of this historical day in Washington is just getting started. R.N.C. Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is ahead as our Leo Terrell and Dan Bongino.

But next, Senator Thom Tillis sits on the Judiciary Committee and I'll ask him about Amy Coney Barrett and the hearings that the nation will be watching, next.

PIRRO: Welcome back. The Dems want to pack the court if President Trump's nominee is confirmed. Let's talk about that and more with Senate Judiciary Committee member, Senator Thom Tillis.

Senator, thanks for being here. We're thrilled to have you on tonight. Now, you have been a member of the Senate Judiciary and you actually were there during the hearings of Judge Barrett when she was nominated for the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. What's your take on Judge Barrett?

SEN. THOM TILLIS (R-NC): I think she is extraordinary. I mean, Magna Cum Laude at Rhodes, Summa Cum Laude at Notre Dame. First in our class, highly recommended by a bipartisan group of people that have worked with her as clerk. So she is an extraordinary pick, and I think she'll do well in the hearings.

PIRRO: And I understand that today, you were there in the Rose Garden and that you in fact had an opportunity to talk with some members of her family. Tell us about that.

TILLIS: I did actually talk to Liam, her 11-year-old son. I asked him if it was true that her dad -- that his dad made his favorite dish, and he confirmed that that was in fact true.

She has a great family. I mean, we're talking about seven kids, two adopted from Haiti. They're obviously great parents. The children were great to talk to. She's a great mother. She's a brilliant jurist and she's going to be a great addition to the Supreme Court.

PIRRO: Well, and do you think that the Democrats are going to take this down the religious path in their effort to make sure that Roe v. Wade is never touched?

TILLIS: Judge, I hope I'm wrong. But I told someone the other day that I think that this hearing may look -- may make the Brett Kavanaugh hearing look like a pep rally. I think that they're going to go after and not on the basis of her work, of her scholarship, but purely for political purposes. And we're going to have to stand there and make sure that her record is very clear.

It's a solid record. It's a great academic record, a great jurist record. She deserves to be treated fairly in the committee. I am just not really sure that's going to happen. And I do think that they're going -- maybe they'll veil it, but I think there are going to be religious overtones that I personally think is disgusting.

PIRRO: Well, I happen to agree with you. But you were there when Senator Dianne Feinstein in what many considered a religious attack said your dogma speaks loudly within you. What was Judge Barrett's -- we know what her response was, but what was her -- what was her persona? Her body language? What did you learn from that in terms of how she'll handle attacks within the hearing itself?

TILLIS: Well, that's why I think she's going to be great in the hearing. I mean, she was poised when people were asking unfair questions. That particular question insulted me as a Roman Catholic, but I think that she just demonstrated some poise and she understands that she is there to answer questions related to law and nothing more.

And the personal attacks I don't think are going to bother her. I think she is going to stay focused. She is very disciplined. She is very brilliant. And I think that will come across in the hearings.

I'm looking forward to being there. I'll be there for the duration, and I'm looking forward to it. I think that she'll do very well. It'll be very difficult. It'll be unfair in many cases. But I think at the end of the day that the American people who are watching are going to see that we've got someone who is an extraordinary pick for the U.S. Supreme Court.

PIRRO: And given that some Democrats voted for her in her appointment in 2017 to the Circuit Court, we'll see if any of them do that this time. Senator Tillis, thanks so much for joining us.

TILLIS: Thank you, Judge.

PIRRO: And Dan Bongino and -- thank you -- Dan Bongino and Leo Terrell are on deck but next, what does Amy Coney Barrett's own family say about the attacks on her religion? Raymond Arroyo spoke with the new nominee's sister and he joins me next.

PIRRO: The left not wasting any time launching vicious personal attacks at Amy Coney Barrett. My next guest spoke with her sister and asked specifically about the Christian group, People of Praise that Amy is being criticized for being a part of. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MEGAN CONEY EDWARDS, SISTER OF JUDGE ANY CONEY BARRETT: I still maintain friendships with those very friends who I grew up with in the People of Praise. So I think really what people need to know is this isn't a crazy group. My experience with it has been that these are people who deeply care about one another and about other people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: FOX News contributor, Raymond Arroyo joins me now with more. All right, Raymond, I understand that you went to New Orleans and you actually interviewed Amy Coney Barrett's sister and you had some interesting connections. Tell us about it.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, we grew up in the same town in Metairie, which is a suburb of New Orleans, and not only do we know the same people.

I found out tonight, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was in a play in high school with my brother, and what he said is what I heard from so many of her friends and her family over the last week, she's the kindest person I've ever encountered. They said she had a sense of love and caring for other people.

She is obviously brilliant, Judge, but this slander, this attack on this People of Praise group. Her parents were a member of this group. We're not confirmed yet, and it hasn't been confirmed that the Judge is actually a member of this group, Amy Coney, herself.

What we do know is it's a charismatic prayer group. They pray the scriptures together. They go out and help the poor. It's hardly "The Handmaid's Tale" or some evil, you know, cult-like group as it is being depicted in the pages of "Newsweek" and some other places. It's crazy.

PIRRO: All right, now, you also found out some very interesting information about Amy Coney Barrett and her being in a play. Tell us about that.

ARROYO: Well, she was in a play with my brother in high school, but her friends told me how innovative she was. You know, she was the Vice President of the student body at Dominican High School. A girl who they said, made sure everybody was included. She didn't like cliques.

And we see that in her later career. I've spoken to people who teach with her at Notre Dame, same thing, very inclusive. She spends time cultivating relationships over a long period of time.

It makes it very difficult, I think, Judge as this confirmation project moves forward, this process to damn her or attack her.

This is a mother of seven, a woman who adopted two Haitian children, has a special needs child, and I don't know if you saw them leaving the house in South Bend today, getting seven people to dress correctly and have everything in place and leave on time, is itself ...

PIRRO: Oh, I had trouble with two.

ARROYO: Me, too, I have trouble with one. For this woman to do that -- and let me tell you, she was in total control and drove the car to the airport herself. So much for the canard that she is subjugated to her husband or part of some wacky religious group.

This slander of her is not going to work, I don't think.

PIRRO: All right, you've covered Washington for 25 years. How bad do you think the battle is going to be and how will she withstand it?

ARROYO: Well, as you heard from Senator Tillis, I think it's going to be a brutal battle. I think she is the perfect person to withstand it. She has grace. She knows where she is coming from. She is grounded in her family. And she is not part of the Washington elite, as some of the other reason nominees frankly, were, okay. They were worried about how things were going to play.

That's not Amy Coney Barrett's style, and I think attacking her on religion, attacking her as a mother plays badly in this election year, particularly with Kamala Harris sitting on that dais as a member of the Judiciary, Judge.

PIRRO: All right. And very quickly, in terms of Senator Kamala Harris, how do you think she will handle her?

ARROYO: Well, I think Kamala Harris, they've already said she is going to take the lead in opposing Coney Barrett. My personal take is, if she gets - - if she leans in too hard, she is going to hurt her ticket.

Joe Biden is advertising himself as bringing decency and empathy back to Washington. Amy Coney Barrett is the epitome of that. And if we see Kamala Harris try to rough up a mother, a suburban working woman in that way, I think it totally undermines what very little argument they have for office at this point.

We'll see what happens, but it plays into Donald Trump's hand in a big way.

PIRRO: All right, Raymond Arroyo. Thanks so much for being here tonight.

ARROYO: Thank you, Judge. My pleasure.

PIRRO: All right. And just three days until what can be the most watched debate in history, Dan Bongino and Leo Terrell, next, to discuss that, plus more on the left's attacks against Amy Coney Barrett.

PIRRO: A historic SCOTUS nomination in the final weeks of the most critical campaign of our lifetime and the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden is Tuesday.

A lot to discuss with my panel, so let's jump right into it. FOX News contributor, Dan Bongino, along with Civil Rights attorney and podcast host, Leo Terrell join me now.

All right, guys, I want to ask about Amy Coney Barrett and what she is going to be facing. But I want you to listen to this first, and I'm going to ask you to respond after.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL MAHER, HBO HOST: ... will be saying this name a lot, I'm sure because she's a [bleep] nut.

[LAUGHTER]

MAHER: Religion. I was right about that one, too. Sorry, but, Amy Coney Barrett, Catholic, really Catholic? I mean, really, really Catholic, like speaking in tongues.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: All right, Dan Bongino, they are already going, calling her, effing nuts on television. What's your take? How far are they going?

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, that's a real way to convince voters, guys, you really got this down. These Democrats, I wonder who their focus groups are telling them to do this.

They sit around with a bunch of lunatics in a focus group and they're like, hey, I've got a great idea. You know, those Catholics? There's just a few of them, you know, like, maybe what? A hundred million. Let's go out there and call them a bunch of effing losers and morons and while we're at it, let's call them deplorable, too.

I mean, they should put it on a campaign site. I mean, who is advising these people? Where are they going for their advice? So that's number one.

Number two, Judge, don't you find it a little odd? I'm sure this is why Leo came over on our side of the fence. Maybe, he got tired of these lunatics, but this is -- we used to argue, me and Leo on the air. It is amazing.

But isn't it -- we are like the same party that's out there backing with their shock tubes, burning down cities, defunding the police, late-term abortion, massive tax hikes, a government takeover of your healthcare system.

Wait, let me get this straight, you're the ones calling us crazy? Listen, if there was ever a moment to look in the mirror, and take a peek on your own reflection, it is right now.

PIRRO: And you know, Leo, I mean, sometimes I think they don't really care what people think. Sometimes I think they just -- they just hate so much that you know, they get together and they have like a hate fest. Some people have love fest. They have hate fests.

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY AND PODCAST HOST: No, you're right. It is one of the reasons why I left. Dan is absolutely correct. They are haters. They are haters.

There is no religious test in the Constitution. It is prohibited. This is the part I don't understand, it is confusing. JFK, Catholic. Joe Biden, Catholic. Speaker Pelosi, Catholic. Why is this Catholic wrong? It's just that they hate when they don't have an argument, they will just make up an argument.

It's just -- as a lawyer, it makes no sense at all. And I couldn't take it. I could not take it any longer. Dan is absolutely right. I had to get away from the asylum. And guess what? I escaped and I'm not going back.

PIRRO: Okay, all right. So Dan, you know, this debate is coming up. Joe Biden, some days he can't finish a sentence. Other days, he reads pretty well from the teleprompter unless he they need to move it up for him, you know? How do you think he is going to be on Tuesday? If he shows up.

BONGINO: Well, let's put this out there because this is really important. Everyone watching understands this. Joe Biden in no way shape, form or fashion is running a presidential campaign. He may be -- his name may be on the ballot, but nothing that would be the indicia of a presidential campaign is present with Joe Biden.

He barely talks to the media. He never gets out of his basement. He rarely leaves his house. He doesn't even ask for people's votes anymore. He doesn't go out and shake hands. He is doing nothing.

Now what I'd like to see in the debate, and I interviewed President Trump and I asked him this personally. I said, Mr. President, please nail this guy down on his lies. He keeps saying, I'm not going to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000.00, and then Judge, in the next sentence, he says, but I'm going to repeal the Trump tax cuts.

That's not possible. The tax cuts largely benefited people who make under $400,000.00. Why isn't anyone in the media just ask him this basic question?

PIRRO: Okay, we know -- we know Joe Biden is running against Joe Biden. He runs against his own record. But is he -- number one, is he going to show up? Number two, when he debated Bernie Sanders, I thought he was great. I really do. How do they get him from great to he can't talk to he can't walk. He kind of shuffles along. Okay, Leo, hit it.

TERRELL: Okay, I hope Chris Wallace -- great journalist -- pinpoint him on three specific questions. One, if you're such the union president, why are all the police unions supporting President Trump? Why do you deny school choice for people of color? And tell me how in the world can you have systemic discrimination in cities run by black minority? Please, Chris Wallace ask those three questions. Because he cannot come up with an answer, because he is controlled by the left.

PIRRO: All right. And so, Dan, should the President talk to Joe Biden about what we just learned in the past week that Hunter Biden is going through Eastern Europe with a vacuum cleaner sucking up money from the Ukraine and other countries, as well as China? I mean, can Joe handle that?

BONGINO: Yes, they should call him Hoover Biden, right, Judge? Hoover Biden. Like vacuuming up, sucking up money all over the world. If you're an enemy of America, Hoover Biden to the rescue. There you go ladies, where China? Bring it in China.

Russia, you're developing hypersonic missiles with your Skolkovo Project. Give me a little dinero. Throw it in my bucket, Hunter Biden.

By the way, one other point on this. This is important. If his name -- and Leo, you know this, too. If his name was Hunter Trump, he'd have the guillotine right now. It would be like the French Revolution.

PIRRO: Oh, yes.

BONGINO: It would be like, "Off with his head." But because his is Hunter Biden, he is a member of the protected class Democrats.

PIRRO: Leo, last word, fast.

TERRELL: Very quickly.

PIRRO: Yes.

TERRELL: Does anyone in this country believe that Joe Biden never spoke to Hunter about the China deal when they were on Air Force Two? Does anyone honestly believe that?

PIRRO: They already caught them. They already caught them in a lie. Leo Terrell and Dan Bongino.

TERRELL: Yes, he is lying already.

PIRRO: Tuesday night, popcorn and what do you call them? Peppermint patties. G.O.P. Chairman Ronna McDaniel is next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: If Sleepy Joe came here, if he had -- I really mean this, you know, the little circles he fills and he can't get them full. You have like five of them. Those circles, those big and beautiful -- I love it. He does a nice job. They're very round.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: But he's got like five of them, and then he stands very far back and walks in. I mean, I don't get the whole deal there. I don't get it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: President Trump at a rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania as he gets ready to debate Sleepy Joe next week.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel joins me now. All right. Good evening, Madam Chair. Now I understand that after every rally, you actually get a rally report that includes all the data from that night's rally.

So tonight in Middletown, Pennsylvania, you have information. Can you share with us?

RONNA MCDANIEL, CHAIRWOMAN, REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE: Sure, absolutely. It is half and half women and men. But 15 percent -- 15 percent of the people who attended this rally tonight were Democrats, and even more than that, Jeanine, 14 percent didn't vote in the last election.

So these are voters, we're going to turn out and make sure that we can get them to vote on Election Day, and if they come to a rally and they stand in line, chances are they're going to go vote for Donald Trump.

PIRRO: That is amazing. So he's now energizing the people who didn't vote in 2016 or weren't energized then. And the crossovers, we're starting to see them actually show up at a MAGA rally. That is incredible. And it's a testament to you know, the President and his perseverance and his success and his promises, I could go on, but I'm not going to waste your time with that.

I want to talk about Amy Coney Barrett. Now, you know, one of the things that she said tonight, Madam Chairwoman, is that -- they were they were music to my ears. She said, "I love the United States. I love the Constitution." And after so many months, six months and from the pandemic to the CHOP and CHAZ and I hate America, the anti-America, you know, everybody is a racist, everybody is a murderer.

It was just like music to my ears. I mean, this woman is a true American.

MCDANIEL: She is. It was such a special day and to see her family there and to have her talk about loving this country, and have our President put somebody who adheres and reveres the Constitution on the Supreme Court, it was just such a remarkable day.

We know the Democrats are already going to tear her down. They are going to attack her religion. They are going to attack her faith. But even a Harvard lawyer liberal has said she is overqualified, well-qualified and immensely capable of being on the Supreme Court.

This is what we're hearing from liberals. I don't know how they're going to tear a suburban college educated woman down like Amy Coney Barrett.

PIRRO: And I'll do you want better. The woman has seven children, I mean, school-aged children and a Justice on the United States Supreme Court and running a house and everything. And yet she was so gracious to her husband and all that he asked her in spite of his busy schedule.

I mean, she seemed like such a warm, real person, and I suspect based on what I've heard tonight from various senators that she is going to bring a lot of people along with her in spite of what the left will probably do to her. Do you agree?

MCDANIEL: There are women -- yes, absolutely. There are women and there are young women across the country right now looking at her and saying, "This is who I can be. This is what I can do. I can go be on the Supreme Court. I can do this."

She is a trailblazer and I'm so thankful for President Trump. He put the best candidate on the bench. But what a remarkable candidate she is. And if Democrats go after her, if they start attacking her like they did to Justice Kavanaugh, I think it's really going to backfire and women in this country will be very turned off.

PIRRO: Well, yes and it did backfire with Kavanaugh, four additional seats for us in the Senate. But the women going after her when they are connected with her in so many ways or have parallel lives. It's going to be very interesting.

Ronna McDaniel, thanks so much for joining us tonight.

MCDANIEL: Thanks for having me.

PIRRO: And we'll be right back.

Thanks for watching. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice and the American way on this historic night, as President Trump nominates a third person to the Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a woman of exceptional caliber, intellect and poise.

Good night.

