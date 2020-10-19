Judge Barrett confirmation hearing recap

This is a rush transcript from “The Greg Gutfeld Show” October 17, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Dear God, please send me an idiot.

KEITH OLBERMANN, SPORTS COMMENTATOR: Trump can be and must be expunged.

The terrorist Trump must be defeated, must be destroyed, must be devoured at the ballot box.

His supporters and his collaborators and the Mike Lee's and the William Barrs and the Amy Coney Barretts must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society, chased at least for a moment, Trump and the maggots off the stage.

GUTFELD: Welcome back, Keith. You were missed. He's the time bomb that never stopped ticking, the hood ornament of Trump derangement. It's an odd success strategy: display your madness and get clicks because people are curious about your tragic decline.

And the worst you look, the more social media keeps you around, like a carnival clown in a dunking booth.

Meanwhile, a mother of seven auditioned for the Supreme Court, badgered by low information scold muffins, she came out cooler than a bowl of gazpacho atop an igloo's air conditioner.

SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN (D-CA): Do you agree with Justice Scalia's view that Roe was wrongly decided?

AMY CONEY BARRETT, U.S. SUPREME COURT NOMINEE: Again, I can't pre-commit or say yes, I'm going in with some agenda because I'm not. I don't have any agenda.

SEN. CORY BOOKER (D-NJ): But you condemn white supremacy, correct?

BARRETT: Yes.

SEN. DICK DURBIN (D-IL): Strange originalist. If the clear wording of the Constitution establishes a right and you will not acknowledge it.

BARRETT: Well, Senator, it would strain the Canons of conduct which don't permit me to offer off the cuff reactions or any opinions outside of the judicial decision making process.

GUTFELD: I would not play poker with her or Yahtzee. She doesn't have ice water in her veins. She has Freon. Unlike these bitter beraters.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: You were surrounded by a team of folks that helped prepare you for this nomination hearing.

BARRETT: I have had.

HARRIS: Let me finish if you don't mind.

BARRETT: I'm so sorry.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): Is Roe a super precedent?

BARRETT: How would you define super precedent?

KLOBUCHAR: I actually I might have thought someday I'd be sitting in that chair. I'm not, I'm up here, so I am asking you.

BARRETT: Okay, well, people use super precedent differently.

GUTFELD: Poor Amy K. She is that high school mean girl who meets another girl also named Amy and takes it personal because she is more successful.

I'm supposed to be in that chair, Amy, not you, Amy. Oh, go eat your salad with a comb.

The high points and the low points.

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO (R-HI): Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?

BARRETT: Now Senator Hirono.

GUTFELD: Glad we settled that. I'd call Hirono an idiot, but what if she self identifies as a moron? I'd hate to offend Dick Durbin.

So the left pretends that ACB is anti-female, but they ended up trashing this independent female way worse than any old white man could. So are we sure they aren't evil white men in disguise? So under the guise of equality, they asked ghoulish questions with your kids present, and we see the liberal lie of diversity.

Oh, they will say, you go, girl, until you're not their girl. Then all of those feminists light the torches, but in this era of the moveable witch hunt, wherever the woke go, intolerance follows, including social media platforms whose motto should be drown the witch, protect the mob.

Take Yelp. If any restaurant is accused of racism, Yelp will now put out a public attention alert. Yes, Yelp just amplified smears in an effort to appear woke.

So if some loser is mad you don't serve artisanal ice cubes, it can cite bigotry minus any proof and Yelp will flag your cafe, which makes employees and customers a target for abuse. Yelp should change its name to Help because they're going to need it.

So should Hunter Biden, and he is getting it from social media platforms.

"The New York Post" breaks a story allegedly showing the spoiled hard partying brat exploiting dad's connections. Of course, the story should be about verifying these e-mails from this laptop. But instead the story is about Twitter and Facebook smothering the story with a pillow.

Twitter actually blocked "The New York Post" account. If you tried to tweet the article, it wouldn't show up. It disappeared like a racist restaurant.

And Facebook also said it would reduce the story's distribution. How noble of them considering all those countless BS stories they and their media pals pushed down our throats for four years: the Steele dossier, the collusion scam, the fine people like Covington, Smollett, Kavanaugh, leaked tax returns, phony smears about Trump offspring.

You can tweet Russian collusion, but not Hunter Biden.

Now I don't like that e-mail story at all. I hate reading people's private moments. It's gross. But that doesn't matter anymore. Here's why.

If you said the Steele dossier mattered because it compromised Trump and foreign policy, then you've got to say the same thing here. And the story about Trump calling dead troops suckers and losers, that was lifted from a poorly verified private conversation. If that's okay, why not this?

Facebook and Twitter weren't sticklers on that story. Fact is, the media would cite a non-sourced rumor about Trump eating orphans before you could sing "Oliver." And now they're careful.

You know, I used to think this anti-speech ideology would die once it left the campus. I mean, how could these brain dead grads find jobs? But I was wrong. They found work everywhere: Yelp, Twitter, Facebook, Google, ESPN, Newsweek, Merriam Webster -- all zombies.

Remember when the press told us that Trump was a threat to the press? No, it's the press that's a threat to the Free Press. Social media giants can erase stories they don't like while boosting the ones they love.

All of those wet bombshells: why were they out there to begin with? They were always the stories that trended, the ones that took the top spaces at Google searches or the ones repeated five times on Google's news page.

They've been controlling all of this to control what you think or believe.

So after years of smoking guns turning out to be smoldering nothing, here comes Hunter. I mean, this isn't a smoking gun. It's a smoking -- it is a smoking something and no one in the media wants to take a puff.

Are they finally trying to quit? No. It's just not their brand.

GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. He's the king of pain with the awesome mane. "Washington Times" opinion editor and FOX News contributor, Charlie Hurt.

She is more bubbly than a tub full of Pop Rocks, FOX News contributor and host of "Crimes that Changed America" on FOX Nation, Emily Compagno.

What she lacks in math, she makes up in sass. Host of "Sincerely Kat" on FOX Nation, Kat Timpf.

And a piece of his mind weighs a ton. My massive sidekick and host of "Nuff Said" on FOX Nation, Tyrus.

Charlie, Charlie, Charlie a lot to cover, a lot of stories. You've got the Supreme Court hearings. You've got Twitter, Facebook, and Hunter Biden.

Take your pick. What would you like to opine on and make it pithy and somewhat intelligible?

CHARLIE HURT, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I don't know if I could do all that. But it is truly an amazing week if you stop and think about this.

What we have right now is Amy Coney Barrett about to be confirmed to the Supreme Court. This is a fight that has ground Washington to a halt for 50 years, for as long as Joe Biden has been in Washington.

It has been controversial, the idea that Republicans would put forth judicial nominees who believe that the Constitution is what it says it is and it means what it says it means. And here you have Donald Trump putting forth a nominee like this. And Democrats in the committee are lying down like little lambs. They are completely rolling over and they're going to confirm this woman.

Donald Trump has broken these people, and the fact that it's not the biggest news today, the fact that we've all sort of just sort of begun to kind of take it for granted that yes, she's going to get confirmed is absolutely astonishing, especially when you consider what the stakes are at this particular moment. You know, here it is 20 days before an election.

GUTFELD: Yes. Good points all, Charlie. You know, Emily, you claim to be a lawyer, although you haven't helped me on any of my cases. What did you make? I was really impressed with Amy because she came up as incredibly sweet, but she just murdered every answer.

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Totally. She is the dead opposite of me. Like her face is so incredible. I feel like -- I can't even imagine what a superhero she is within that skin and watching this whole thing like Senator Hirono with the sexual assault questions. She said, oh, it's her duty to ensure fitness.

Well, she should ask that of probably everyone else on the Hill so we can finally determine who has been using the sexual harassment slush fund. I mean, watching all of these senators trying to lob these attacks on the really unflappable Judge Barrett, I just felt like it was watching them throwing grenades to her as she like, caught them one handed with a straight face and like rolled them back and all it did was blow up in their face.

Because with every answer, she just totally dismantled them and proved she is 10 steps ahead at every second with intellect and intelligence and experience and she was just dynamite.

KATHERINE TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I thought the hearings were damning.

GUTFELD: Yes. Oh, they were damning, Kat.

TIMPF: Yes, we're all missing the truly damning moment, right?

GUTFELD: What is it?

TIMPF: When Lindsey Graham said, do you own a gun? And she said, yes. And he said, will that make you able to fairly rule on cases involving the Second Amendment? She said, it would be no conflict, but I'm not so sure especially because you also have to worry about whether she can fairly weigh in on the First Amendment because I noticed she was also talking.

All right, she has a long record of speaking freely without being arrested.

So I just -- I just can't believe you guys are being so complimentary when really there's just far too much bias with her having exercised her rights.

GUTFELD: Did Lindsey Graham asked that question.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: That that seems like such an odd question from Lindsey or Lindy as I call him.

TIMPF: Seems like an odd question from anybody.

GUTFELD: Yes, Yes. Yes. All right, Tyrus. Take your pick. I actually have to say that I don't like the Hunter Biden story, because I don't want anybody ever seeing my e-mails. It's stupid to leave that laptop.

I mean, it's stupid to leave a laptop and then forget about it. But, you know what? I mean, I don't --

HURT: You have to call the hazmat crew if it was your laptop.

GUTFELD: Yes, if it was my laptop, my God. What do you make of this, Tyrus?

GEORGE "TYRUS" MURDOCH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Listen, first of all, Greg, as you know, you and I have a pact. Both of us have in our possession a Samurai sword and ceremonial gear to wear at any time our computer history is intercepted. We will then go through what is called a beautiful death, where we will assume the position and the appropriate Samurai gear and customs and thrust a sword toughly through our gut, not our heart because we want to bleed out slowly, and that's exactly what's going down.

That's exactly -- if -- you know, I always think families should be off limits and campaigns and stuff regardless, but we clearly know that's not how the world plays now. But you know, going back to real quick the Supreme Court situation. I think she's a great candidate. I think she is going to be more of a friend to liberals than they realized.

She seems to be clear-headed. She doesn't seem to take sides. She takes no nonsense. I disagree with she throws grenades back. I literally believe she lets him hit her go and shrapnel. Like she is literally bulletproof.

But going to and I hate to disagree with Mr. Hurt because I think he's an extremely intelligent man. This is going to be the fuse that leads to even more chaos, even more disruption, even more drama going into however this election plays out.

We saw what happened when they lost the pick last time. They basically said, you took our pick, we're taking your President.

President Trump had basically three and a half years of investigations whether true, false or whatever, indifferent. Now, we took a second pick from them. They're not going to lay down like lambs. They're regrouping and seeing what can they can possibly destroy on the other side, which is always bad for the American people.

GUTFELD: They were slinging slime in prime time. With the second presidential debate cancelled, ABC and NBC held simultaneous -- yes -- Town Hall meetings on Thursday night. Biden on ABC, Trump on NBC. I was on XTC.

At one Town Hall, this is what you got.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS HOST: The scientists will disagree with the economist. So the question is, how are you going to decide this? Who are you going to listen to? And how can you contain the pandemic without crushing the economy?

JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Well, you can contain the pandemic by being rational and not trash the economy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: How civil. But meanwhile at the other --

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: A couple of days later on a different show, you denounced white supremacy.

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Oh, you always do this.

No, you always do this.

GUTHRIE: My question to you is --

TRUMP: You've done this to me and everybody --

GUTHRIE: Why does it seem like --

TRUMP: I denounced white supremacy, okay.

GUTHRIE: You did two days later.

TRUMP: I denounced white supremacy for years, but you always do it. You always start off with a question.

GUTHRIE: Well --

TRUMP: You didn't ask Joe Biden whether or not he denounces Antifa?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: What a contrast. On one screen you had Perry Como and Kenny G; on the other, Bride of Chucky, more please.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Mr. Vice President, if you lose, what will that say to you about where America is today?

BIDEN: Well, you could say I'm a lousy candidate and I didn't do a good job.

TRUMP: I just don't know about QAnon.

GUTHRIE: You do know.

TRUMP: I don't know. No, I don't know. I don't know.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Will you demand that President Trump take a test that day and that it be negative before you debate?

BIDEN: Yes, by the way, before I came up here, I took another test. I've been taking it every day.

GUTHRIE: It's about QAnon in its entirety. I know nothing about QAnon.

TRUMP: I just told you.

GUTHRIE: I know very little.

TRUMP: You told me, but what you told me doesn't necessarily make it fact.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: It's like comparing a lullaby to Death Metal. Fun fact, Savannah Guthrie asked Trump over 40 questions, but only got the 10 questions from the Town Hall voters which it was for including one who said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I have to say you have a great smile.

TRUMP: Got-cha.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You're so handsome when you smile.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Well, I didn't expect that. But now, we've learned to questioners at the Biden Town Hall have Democratic ties. One was a speech writer in Obama's Commerce Department. The other is married to a Pennsylvania Democrat involved in local politics.

Meanwhile, Steph pressed Biden on court packing. He is going to get back to us on that. And no mention of the Hunter stuff.

So it's hard to say what we got from the Town Halls other than a raging headache. This was me Friday morning.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: Wow. All right, Emily, which one did you watch? Which one did you record?

COMPAGNO: Oh, well, I started with, Tucker, actually and then I watched the Trump one of course, because we all knew how the Biden one was going to play out.

But I feel like Savannah -- like the Town Hall, it was sort of like if a friend calls you and it's like, oh, hey, how are you? So what's up? And then two minutes in, it is like, look, I wanted to talk to you about something that you said the other night.

Because this was supposed to be a Town Hall, but actually it was Savanna's private personal boxing match that she was trying to engage with, and if the whole point of a Town Hall is for us, the viewers to hear thoughtful questions from other American citizens and hear thoughtful answers, I mean, this is just one more example of those participants in the mainstream media, who are like self-anointed white knights, and who are taking it upon themselves to carry justice for all of us, and instead just missing the mark about what we all want to hear.

GUTFELD: Yes, Tyrus, I was getting the impression that she wasn't asking questions for the American people, but she wanted to make sure she got good reviews from her media friends and people in the media who hate Trump.

MURDOCH: Yes, that's probably was her agenda. Let's just keep it real. But whose fault is that? Like anytime any one of us agrees to interview with the media, we always have a plan and if it's not the way we're going, we pull out or we don't answer.

The one thing we don't do is over answer, and I was flipping back and forth, both candidates over answered. The difference was is that Trump became annoyed and combative and it became very personal.

And then once it became personal, and he gets an argument, the reporter wins. And as savvy and as intelligent as our President is, he allowed himself to get in a one on one battle with a reporter. And I'm telling you right now, I don't care who you are, or how slick you are, you're never going to win, because they're just going to keep baiting you. And he took the bait, which was very disappointing, honestly.

At this point in the game, you know, the white supremacy question, straight up, you say it and you move on. He doesn't need to explain himself and he always seems to fall for that loop where they try to like, well, you didn't

-- you didn't do it fast enough. You know, well, I'm doing it now. Next question.

GUTFELD: What did you make of it, Kat?

TIMPF: Well, I actually thought when it came to the line of questioning for Biden, that it was relatively tough compared to some of the questioning I've seen of him in the past, keeping in mind that the bar for tough questions when it comes to reporters in Biden is on the ground. And like the ground is made of My Pillows.

I will never forget, when he gave that speech about his, you know, economic plan, and the reporter goes to ask a question and says, how are you so calm? And how do you handle it so well when Trump is so mean to you?

That's your question, and it's really upsetting, because I don't care if you're vetting someone to be in a huge position of power or that person is in a position of power. They should be getting tough questions.

I don't care if you're a Republican, a Democrat, or even the greatest politician who has ever lived and my celebrity crush, Ron Paul, same thing.

Because it's is -- it's true. It is an important check on government power that keeps us free, and if this is how it would be with a Biden presidency.

That's something that makes me very concerned.

GUTFELD: You know, Charlie, I do think the imbalance is what was most striking, but we knew that was coming. I think it was -- this is all about Savannah Guthrie taking the heat off NBC, for even having Trump. That she was -- this was her job to say, oh, yes, we're having it, but we're going to barbecue him.

HURT: Yes. No, absolutely. No doubt about it. But I also think that you know, that that's where Trump excels. He does his best. He shows his truest colors is during combative interviews, and I think he does a lot better in a lot of combative interviews than he does with friendly ones.

I tried to watch the Biden thing and it literally put me to sleep. It was so boring.

And then you also had this weird setup, where you had the audience members that were elevated up in the stands talking down to him, and Biden was looking up and it was like he was watching angels in the room and answering and you couldn't tell who he was talking to. It was the strangest thing.

And then of course, if you listened to what he said, you know, he was -- he kept talking about programs and stuff that he and Barack had done. And also

-- and to me, it was just such a turnoff. And tedious and it reminds me that -- you know, when Donald Trump is gone, I'm going to quit covering politics.

I don't want to cover and go back to covering regular politicians. They bore the hell out of me.

GUTFELD: Yes, you know, it's funny. It's kind of like when you were caught smoking as a kid, your parents made you smoke two packs in a row, so you'd hate it. But I think Trump has forced America to smoke two packs of politics.

Like just like, here, you want this stuff, every freaking day. I'm going to make you smoke politics and you're never going to want to go near it again because I agree, I feel like walking off into the sunset with a vape.

All right, up next, the media's reaction to the dueling Town Halls. Here's a hint, they peed their pants.

ASHLEY STROHMIER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Live from "America's News Headquarters," I'm Ashley Strohmier.

Supporters of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Amy Coney Barrett squared off during the women's march in Washington, D.C. Barrett, a staunch conservative is on track to replace the liberal icon on the nation's highest court. Now Barrett supporters gathered at the Supreme Court. The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on her nomination on Thursday.

Women's Marches took place in several cities today, including Denver, New York and Nashville. Crowds were much smaller than previous years due to the pandemic.

And at least five people were hurt during an explosion at a mall in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Three are students at James Madison University.

That blast was so powerful that it rattled the windows of nearby homes. No official word yet on what caused the explosion.

I'm Ashley Strohmier. Now back to THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW.

For all of your headlines, log in to http://foxnews.com.

GUTFELD: They were okay with Joe, but Trump, that's a no.

President Trump holding a Town Hall at the same time as Biden caused the media to set what's left of their hair on fire.

Don Lemon was sour.

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: This is an outright embarrassing ratings ploy on behalf of NBC and I am shocked and surprised that they would allow the President of the United States to do their programming and manipulate them into doing this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Shocked and surprised over a ratings ploy. That's rich. Rachel Maddow, she was dour.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Are you as mad as everybody else is that NBC is doing a Town Hall with President Trump tomorrow, instead of the debate at the same time that Vice President Biden is going to be on ABC?

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I am not touching that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Thankfully, calmer heads prevailed over on "The View."

JOY BEHAR, ABC HOST: It's the end of this country, four more years of this. I believe that, especially when they own the Supreme Court and God forbid they take the Senate again. We're doomed. We're doomed. People, go out there and vote.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG, ABC HOST: Don't flip out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Joy has never been right, so that's actually good news. Many on the left called for a boycott of NBC saying the decision to air dueling Town Halls was bad for our democracy. The networks are required to give equal time to candidates. In the case of Town Halls, they kind of did that.

But it's Trump reverse syndrome.

The media is fine with everything unless they find out Trump is doing it.

Then it is evil, when it's just Trump doing what he does best, which is called counter programming. But of course, it's not about defending democracy or promoting fairness. It never is. Which is why the only talking head I listened to is this guy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mommy, stop him now. Why is my voice so deep? I do not know. Maybe because I'm a baby.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: All right, fair enough. Kat, you know, I find it hilarious that CNN is complaining that this was a ratings ploy when in 2016, they took Trump every single moment and opportunity they could to counter program against FOX and probably MSNBC, and then meanwhile, "Morning Joe," on MSNBC gave Trump carte blanche to be on that show any moment he wanted, because they knew he would be great for ratings.

So they actually helped get Trump elected. They lost the right to complain about counterprogramming.

TIMPF: Well, I have not lost my right to complain, so I'm going to just be perfectly honest here.

I'm not mad that they are on at the same time necessarily. I am mad that they were on at the same time on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. because that's when I watch "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

I know everybody hates them like oh, they're not rocket scientists, blah, blah, blah. Of course they're not rocket scientists. Thank God, they're not. Who would want to watch a bunch of people sitting there doing math?

I mean, last week, Kylie allegedly put a stiletto in Kendall's throat over a ride home dispute. I had to wait not one, not two, but three hours before figuring out being able to learn how that all panned out.

I don't have much going on in my life because of this pandemic. That's not fair to me. But still the calls to boycott NBC over this are ridiculous.

You put up -- I don't feel that way. You put up a tweet from Debra Messing saying that, like they gave you 11 seasons of "Will and Grace," which is slightly more than they've ever given me and I don't feel that way.

Baffling.

GUTFELD: Tyrus, did you think this was a bad idea?

MURDOCH: Not as much as they did, and I'm going to tell you why. We, of course on THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW have been extremely deeply investigating the power of the old white man.

GUTFELD: Right.

MURDOCH: We knew that went to all white man set up shop across each other, bigger than the gridiron, it is bigger than the NBA Finals, who is going to have more crafty, old white man tricks?

What we did learn is that nobody on the left media thought that Joe Biden could last a ground with President Trump in a ratings battle. They were furious. They're like, great, America is going to see 25 million for Trump,

1,100 for Joe Biden. That's what they thought. That's what all the outrage was about.

But they didn't listen, and even though two million people listened to it when we talked about it on -- and I put it on social media for people to watch, the only thing craftier than an old white man is an older white man.

Come on, man. You didn't think Joe could go?

So that's why you were crying foul and everyone -- the world is over because they didn't want to know and lo and behold, lo and behold, the only one who knew that if you put two old white men together, the oldest one is going to get more ratings, it was yours truly.

GUTFELD: That's a very intriguing theory. Charlie, has the media never heard of DVRs? What's the deal?

HURT: Yes, apparently not and I also now seriously doubting any ratings metrics out there because I still can't believe that more people tuned in to watch Joe Biden than Donald Trump. Unless, of course, it's just by the fact that Joe Biden never answers any questions and people thought maybe something would happen.

But I have no problem with this. I just wish they had somehow like maybe tricked both of them and sort of cut the Debate Commission out of it, and just secretly put them on the same stage and then had two reporters go at both of them.

I didn't have a problem with Savannah Guthrie. I thought that she asked tough mean nasty questions. I like tough met nasty and mean questions.

TIMPF: Exactly.

HURT: I just wish that Joe Biden would get asked those questions.

GUTFELD: That's -- it's the contrast that drives me crazy, I guess.

TIMPF: I agree.

GUTFELD: Emily, I would have liked to see Trump actually have a screen that had Biden's Town Hall, and they could have watched that and they could have showed the comparison as it was happening.

COMPAGNO: Yes, a side by side would have been awesome.

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: To comment on the whole introductions thing and how the media was covering and the reactions. I mean, Don Lemon said, this was the story of the day, what everyone is talking about. And then you know, like you mentioned, Hollywood piled on, right? This was called an outrage and unconscionable.

And this was a Q&A with the President at the same time as a Q&A with the nomination -- candidate for the vice presidency. And my point is, there's no gas left in the tank, you guys. If that is unconscionable, if that is an outrage, in an era, in a day and age when there's DVR and recording and playback and upload and streaming and pirating on your phone and your watch and your computer and your television -- the elevators in this building even, like if that's unconscionable. What is next?

That's why no one listens to these people because they are screaming from their gated communities. Their hangnail is like our equivalent of an amputation or being burned at the stake. Their alternate reality literally has zero actual pain. That's why no one listens to them.

TIMPF: Hang nails are painful.

GUTFELD: They are, but not to me, if you have them. That's an interesting point. You know what I mean? All right, but it's true.

Up next, who said lockdowns are bad? Yes. The W.H.O.

GUTFELD: They just shot down the lockdown after previously saying countries should be careful about reopening, the World Health Organization is calling for an end to lockdowns.

DR. DAVID NABARRO, W.H.O. SPECIAL ENVOY ON CORONAVIRUS: We, in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as a primary means of control of this virus. Remember, lock downs just have one consequence that you must never ever belittle and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Wow. They are not the only ones giving things a second thought.

"The New York Times" predicts the pandemic will end far sooner than expected. Main reason: Operation Warp Speed aka the government's move to fast track a vaccine that's been so successful.

By next June, there should be enough vaccines for every American that shortens the pandemic timeline by years and saves countless lives. In the report, "The Times" forgot to say it so I will. Thanks, Mr. President.

Finally, Walmart has got a plan for containing crowds on Black Friday -- three Black Fridays. They are splitting up the usual sales into three separate events starting the day after the election.

I plan to shop how I always do on Black Friday. Here's me last year.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: You don't want to know where I keep my wallet. Tyrus, three -- yes.

MURDOCH: We made it. We made it. You had those three days to February. We get 32 now. Yes, we made it.

GUTFELD: Yes. So I guess --

MURDOCH: Come on, man.

GUTFELD: I don't even have to even complete the sentence. I don't even know what I was going to say.

MURDOCH: Yes, you know, just, you know, the W.H.O. if The Who, the actual music group came down and told us that lockdowns were a bad idea. It would be like thank you so much, but this W.H.O., they should be where?

Where the hell have you been? Hindsight is 2020. Hey, hey, Tyrus, not listening to Vince McMahon when he's talking to you directly and rolling your eyes at him. That's going to get you fired. Yes, thanks. Four years later. Thank you, sir.

This is why we left you all. This is why. Always coming up, oh, hey, by the way, lockdowns don't work. No [bleep].

GUTFELD: You know, Emily, this also shows why we're never going to ever get the right answer. Like every -- years from now, when people write books, we're never going to know what worked.

COMPAGNO: Exactly. I mean, that's what happens when you're an armchair quarterback only. I will say that what I learned in prepping for this is how Operation Warp Speed, not only is the speed obviously awesome, but that it was akin to a war time weapons procurement that the President did so by investing in all of that, by buying all of the vaccines outright and upfront, it allowed all of those companies to stay afloat and the benefit is us, because we'll have multiple options with these awesome production lines setup.

And of course, he is not getting any credit for that, and I feel like this whole -- the whole lens everyone is looking at this, it's always like a soccer game where you blame -- you like string up the goalie, if he let one ball go by, but you never acknowledge the like thousand saves that he or she made throughout the course of the game.

GUTFELD: You know, Charlie, I noticed that Emily has a lot of violent analogies today. There's a lot of explosions, a lot of hanging, a lot of disfigurement. I don't know what's going on in Seattle, but I'm frightened.

What do you make of these new declarations from the other W.H.O.?

HURT: Well, it just I think, underscores the fact that during -- especially during a global pandemic, you don't want partisan politics governing everything. And we've had -- we've seen Democrats try to score political points off this from the beginning.

And of course, we've seen the World Health Organization, and lots of other scientific organizations that are supposed to be helping, you know, stop the spread of this and fix this problem. All of them trying to score political points off of this.

And that is a terrible, terrible idea, and I think Emily is exactly right.

A long time from now, we're going to look back at this and we're going to look at the things that worked and look at the things that didn't work.

But the things that worked, they worked because people were trying to solve a problem, a problem that we had never encountered before January of this year.

GUTFELD: Yes, it's called a novel pandemic, for a reason, Kat. The fact is, whenever we're doing something new, there's going to be risk. It's like, this is a war and we're like fighting a novel enemy.

TIMPF: Yes, and the lockdown, right? That was so controversial a few months ago to say something like that, like, hey, maybe this is not good.

You know, you just killed my grandma.

I'm all for saving lives, but I think that if there is a potentially life- saving mechanism that also makes everyone who is still living wish they were dead, that that is something that needs to be considered, right?

Because it's not just -- it's even worse than that, it is not just poverty.

That is obviously a very real thing. But all health experts say that prolonging loneliness can lead to a whole host of physical problems and ultimately, early mortality.

That's kind of a big deal and should not be controversial and shouldn't have taken that long to realize that and to acknowledge that.

GUTFELD: That's a good point. Look what prolonged loneliness has done to Brian Kilmeade. It is terrible.

All right, up next, is it too good to be true when Brad Pitt wants to marry you? Yes?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: So sure, it was legit. She sued Brad Pitt. A Texas woman -- aren't they all -- is suing Brad Pitt for $100,000,00 alleging he failed to appear at Charity Events after she had already paid him 40 grand to be there.

The woman claims Pitt approached her online to help fundraise for his Make it Right Foundation, which builds houses for victims of Hurricane Katrina.

But she says they developed a close relationship and even talked about marriage. But Pitt's lawyers say she got cat-fished by a Pitt impersonator adding that she has even admitted she knows she was a victim of a scam.

Sounds crazy, but I get it. I was once cat fished by Clive Owen. It turns out, it was this fella.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: I mean, it was a happy ending.

TIMPF: I like him.

GUTFELD: It turns out he is way better than Clive Owens. Definitely. All right. So Kat, have at it. Do people ever try to catfish you? Do people ever contact you and say hey, I'm Jesse Watters.

TIMPF: No, Jesse Watters doesn't contact me either. But look, this is why I always believe in yourself is terrible advice, and I will not tell it to my future children. I will not sit there and watch the Olympics with them and say that'll be one day because I not a liar. Okay?

This lady did not need to be Colombo to figure out she probably wasn't talking to Brad Pitt. She sees that healthy little bit of self-doubt. You should believe in yourself. But not always. Because you're not perfect.

We're not all Adam Sandler.

GUTFELD: Tyrus, is this kind of a sad story that she believed it.

MURDOCH: I kind of think it's hilarious. So just -- I'm just -- you know, I think anytime anyone makes an accusation, I have to believe to a certain extent and then you should be allowed to prove that it's not and then afterwards, they should be held accountable.

Having said that, so Brad Pitt's average annual salary. This means lowest ever, like he had a bad year is $25 million. He averages that a year. On a good year, it can be up to $150 million, even more. The cheapest you can get him in your movie for is $7 million. So you're going to set it with a straight face and say that you as Brad Pitt to make an appearance at like six charity events for $40,000.00.

The defense rests, Your Honor.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes.

TIMPF: Colombo.

GUTFELD: Emily, what do you think? Does she have a chance in this lawsuit?

COMPAGNO: No. And here is the interesting thing, so in the lawsuit, she details how he approached her. And I'm like, if that isn't the biggest indication? It is not Brad Pitt.

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: I don't know what else to tell her.

GUTFELD: It's so true.

MURDOCH: Old broke ass Brad Pitt looking for money. Sad, when actors fall that way.

GUTFELD: You know, Charlie, somebody was actually pretending to be me on Facebook. That's great, too.

COMPAGNO: Me, too.

TIMPF: Me, too.

HURT: That's creepy.

GUTFELD: So it does happen.

MURDOCH: I know, it was you, Greg. That was you pretending to be -- please, stop it.

HURT: This whole story -- this whole story is utterly perplexing. Where I'm from, catfishing is something entirely different and a lot less disappointing.

But the most amazing thing about the story, I read all the way to the end, Brad Pitt's Make it Right Foundation's spent $27 million building homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and they are having -- they are getting sued. There is a class action lawsuit because apparently they didn't build them up to code.

GUTFELD: Oh. Wow.

HURT: According to the complainants. That's a really big deal. You would understand that. That should be called catfishing.

GUTFELD: You know, I don't know how I feel when one of our guests actually reads the whole story. It makes all of us look stupid.

TIMPF: This isn't "Special Report."

HURT: It was the last paragraph.

GUTFELD: Last -- that is a big deal.

MURDOCH: What are you talking about? Kat and I read all the stories.

That's why it's THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW with Kat and Tyrus.

HURT: I was so confused.

GUTFELD: I didn't read the whole -- I think I read the headline. But I will tell you this, Brad Pitt is great for doing that.

HURT: I had to read the whole thing because I'm so utterly confused, because there was talking about catfishing, and I kept looking for the pictures of the catfish they caught. I was looking for chicken livers. I was looking for the fishing rod.

GUTFELD: You're old.

HURT: I couldn't find any of it. And I'm like, I'm so confused.

MURDOCH: Of course, you're Charlie Hurt.

GUTFELD: You make me sick to my stomach. I congratulate Brad Pitt on helping all those people after Hurricane Katrina and that's too bad he is being sued. Terrible.

GUTFELD: We are out of time. Thanks to Charlie Hurt, Emily Compagno, Kat Timpf, and Tyrus. Great show.

I am Greg Gutfeld. I love you, America.

