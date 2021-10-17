'Ingraham Angle' on Psaki celebrating economic crises

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on October 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is the INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight.

Grocery store shelves laid bare. Thanks to the log jams that are biggest ports. The cost of renting a home or apartment, soaring. And energy crisis made worse by Biden's climate agenda. It threatens to bring down the global economy.

And now, Politico revealing that neither Biden or his team apparently saw any of this coming. Political peril that Biden didn't see coming is called inflation. But Biden is not just asleep at the wheel. He's putting us to sleep too. I think he nodded off, or I did a couple of separate times today when Biden was in my home state of Connecticut, pushing his reckless spending plan despite all the soaring inflation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: The world is watching.

Autocrats believe that the world is moving so rapidly that democracies cannot generate consensus quickly enough to get things done. Not a joke.

Show the world that American democracy works.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Huh, what? He's already president in case he doesn't know, which maybe he doesn't know. Then I went into REM cycle when he tried his usual whisper routine to sell the massive tax hikes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I don't think we should punish anybody, but just pay your fair share. Just pay your fair share.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But then 10 minutes later, that strange oratorical tic resurfaced.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I'm glad they made a profit. Keeping people - I mean, necessarily.

But pay your fair share. Just pay a decent portion.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, Biden, of course, took no questions. He ran offstage, sprinkled the speech with words like, literally, or no joke, and for real, man. Look, in all seriousness here, what's wild about how things have cratered, is it the same media who thought they were helping Biden by not aggressively covering his agenda and his administration's conflicts of interest. The media have actually helped dig the hole that Biden's now standing in.

Same for his party leaders on Capitol Hill and throw in the Federal Reserve while you're at it. Now, not only did all of them downplay inflation, they all essentially encouraged the piling on of more spending and more debt, the exact opposite of what we should be doing now.

And now, the one Democrat who did care, former treasury secretary Larry Summers, is speaking out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LARRY SUMMERS, FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL: We have a generation of central bankers, who are defining themselves by their wokeness. They're defining themselves as by how socially concerned they are.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, he's right about that. We didn't quite go far enough.

Biden's puppeteers deserve a lot of blame here, including Chief of Staff Ron Klain. He's responsible.

And by the way, that's the same Ron Klain, who just revealed what he really thinks of the pain people are feeling from that high cost of living. He liked a tweet calling inflation and supply chain chokeholds high-class problems. What a moron!

Meanwhile, Biden is just kind of shuffled from one lame controlled event to another, always surrounded by his protective press cocoon. This bunch Biden's got running our country isn't just asleep at the wheel. It's not even in the car.

Yesterday, we discovered that Mayor Pete is on paternity leave. OK, on big deal. I mean, people take maternity and paternity leave. OK, big deal. It's not like he has one of those important cabinet positions. I mean, he's only the Secretary of Transportation when we have historic delays at major ports in the United States. Remember, his big solution though for addressing the jam-ups, apprenticeships.

Now, the public considers these people such inconsequential figures at this point. I think anyone really even noticed that Buttigieg has been on baby leave since mid August. But it sure tells you a lot about their sense of urgency about the problems directly affecting the American people, the working people who are really hurting.

Are any major media concerned about absentee cabinet secretaries when they're actually in Biden's administration? Because when Melania was off the scene for a few days, it was wall-to-wall.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But the last time we caught a glimpse of her was on May 10. There's been a lot of questions about her surgery, her time at Walter Reed, and now her invisibility.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It was a legitimate media story.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If the First Lady or the person who's standing in for First Lady disappears, you want to know where she is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, what you should be optimistic about here is that after 10 months of Biden, common sense Americans are waking up. And I want you to keep your eye on Virginia's governor's race. This could be the bellwether you've been waiting for.

A new Fox News poll has Democrat Terry McAuliffe with just a slight lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin. But that's not McAuliffe's only problem.

According to The New York Times, he's straining to motivate the liberal voters in increasingly blue state.

Hey, Virginia, it's time to save yourselves. If you let another four years go by under a democratic governor, you're going to see the terrible trend lines for schools, energy prices and crime continue. Look at out far also that the left pushed Newsom to go after he beat that recall. Imagine where Terry is going to take the state, if he's given the green light.

Radicals rule the Democrat Party. Don't forget, it's not Bill Clinton's anymore. Democrats do know it is looking grim out there in the Old Dominion. That makes me smile.

Just today, a Loudoun County School Board Member resigned and the superintendent who allegedly helped cover up those sexual assaults there issued an after-the-fact apology. Well, that's nice. Very special. But it's only because this show and others did the job the pro-Biden media refused to do. Here's hoping this obvious example of Keister covering during a tightly contested election backfires as well.

Joining me now, Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary; Charlie Hurt, Washington Times opinion editor; and Jason Chaffetz, former Utah Congressman, all our Fox News contributors.

Ari, let's start with you. All the Biden disasters we've seen from the border to Afghanistan and beyond that. Now, it could be inflation that ends up bringing him down and the Democrats down. Back in the spring, they were saying, 'Oh, this is just transitory'. Not so - it doesn't look like it now.

ARI FLEISCHER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Yes, just like the border crossings were seasonal. You know, the problem with inflation, most people don't remember what it was like, because last time we had it, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan were president. It eats at consumers by the tens of millions every day. That's the problem with inflation.

Every time somebody fills your tank with gas, buys coffee, orange juice, pays rent, this winter with the home heating bills and natural gas. This is a daily piece of pain. And that's why inflation is so rough on tens of millions of people. It is one of the worst political problems anybody can have. It's why Jimmy Carter went into oblivion. And this is going to dog Joe Biden.

INGRAHAM: Yes. And the only way to get inflation under control, of course, if you believe in the economy, market economy is to raise interest rates.

And they don't want to do that, because that's going to tank the market. So they're in a catch 22.

And, Charlie, today Biden was in my old home state of Connecticut. And he's still committed to making these wild spending moves, which is just going to exacerbate inflation. Listen closely.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: We're convinced we're going to get it done. We're not going to get

$3.5 trillion. We'll get less than that. But we're going to get it. And we're going to come back and get the rest.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: He is going to come back and get the rest, Charlie. I mean, what is this? This is a grocery store with empty shelves. There's no - nothing on the shelves now.

CHARLIE HURT, WASHINGTON TIMES OPINION EDITOR: Yes. And by the way, let's also remember, that's highly unlikely, especially when I think we all can sort of safely bet that Democrats will not be in control, certainly not as much of control of Washington in two years, or a year from now as they are right now. So, that's wishful thinking on his part.

And let's not forget, of course, a big reason that why we are seeing this inflation is because of this ridiculous amount of spending out of Washington that all of which cheapens the value of your buying power of the money that people have in their pockets. And I think people definitely understand that.

And that's why Democrats and Joe Biden in that speech today was talking about this. Talking about how, oh well, we want to lower the price of childcare. Well, everybody wants to lower the price of childcare. Of course, we would all love that. The problem is, can you do it? What are your plans for doing it?

And when they go to the gas pump, and they go to the grocery store, and they see that buying hamburger for their family is $7 a pound, or a package of bacon is $7 a pound. The idea that they're going to somehow do something to lower the price of--

INGRAHAM: It's ridiculous.

HURT: That's not at all what they - they just want more money.

INGRAHAM: Now, the under price controls that worked out so well last time we tried it in the 70s.

Jason, this happened yesterday. So the White House press secretary comes out, and it's all this bad economic news that keeps rolling in. But she tries to spin it by saying that in - that the supply shortages are actually a really good sign. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We're at this point because the unemployment rate has come down and been cut in half. Because people are buying more goods, because people are traveling, and because demand is up, and because the economy is turning back on. The point is here is that - is that we are at this point because we've made progress in the economy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, my god. This is just - this is the best but we had to actually go to France's finance minister, guys, who was on television being brutally honest about what lies ahead.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is this supply chain crisis? Does it alleviate in weeks, months? Is it lasting?

BRUNO LE MAIRE, FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER: I would say that it will last till the end of 2022 at least.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: More than a year?

MAIRE: More than a year.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Jason, it's the end of 2022. How does that look for the Democrats?

JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It doesn't end well. Look, inflation is outpacing wages. They're still - the government's still paying too many people not to work. And so you'd go to any restaurant or any place that you want to go and they have worker shortages. Their government is spending too much money. So they're exacerbating the supply chain. They got rid of our energy independence and our ability to draw down the price and availability of fuel. Foreign affairs is working just horrifically, crime is up. The border's wide open. There's nothing that's going well.

INGRAHAM: Nothing's working.

CHAFFETZ: And for Jen Psaki to try to say, this was all by design. It's just - that's why the Democrats won't own up to it, why they're going to be the biggest loser come 2020.

INGRAHAM: Yes. I ended the 'Angle' with this, which is the opportunity that lies ahead in Virginia, Ari. And this is really the epicenter of what politics is right now in the country.

The debate about education, we saw today the superintendent of Loudoun County resigned, as I just said. Apologized for not taking these assaults seriously in the bathroom of these girls, got the CRT issue. But Senator Tim Kaine, obviously a Democrat from Virginia, basically says this is just not an issue. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TIM KAINE (D-VA): I don't think that many people are angry in Virginia about education, Chris. I mean, Terry McAuliffe is - has a record and the record was some of the biggest increases in funding for schools. The other reason parents are in anger is they get to vote for school board members.

How dare a newbie like Glenn Youngkin come in and promise he'll turn a topsy turvy? I think that's the last thing that most Virginians want.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Ari, what is he missing here?

FLEISCHER: Boy, what he's missing is this race for governor. You know, I heard Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate very articulately say this week, that the reason things are gone to the point they are in Virginia is why Republicans were just regularly conservatives living their life, the Democrats stacked school boards everywhere with liberals and woke progressives.

And now when we had COVID, parents were home and saw what their children were going through when we heard about school boards now, that an alleged rape took place and the school board suppressed the public information about it. So this is a righteous anger. We're seeing now conservative grassroots activism that is unlike Republicans. There's protest in the streets to show up at school boards. I've never seen such a passionate grassroots base.

It reminds me of the Tea Party of 2010. It's genuine, it's raw, and it certainly is happening in Virginia.

INGRAHAM: And, Charlie, immigrant women, as we know women of color, this is not necessarily a political issue. This is a kid's issue. Common sense.

HURT: Absolutely. And it's not a Democrat or Republican issue. Democrats want their kids educated just the way the Republicans do. And to listen to somebody like Terry McAuliffe say, parents should have no say and what - I mean, he said that openly in a debate, that parents should not be telling schools what it is they should be teaching their children. It's just absolutely astonishing.

And then you see the Biden administration using the DOJ to go after parents who are showing up at school board meetings. It's staggering.

INGRAHAM: They keep making mistake after mistake. And they think it's a messaging problem. It's not, it's a policy problem. Gentlemen, both - all of you, thank you so much.

This big spending agenda of Biden, the Democrats, has hit yet another snag.

It's called the American people. Well, it turns out after nine months of Joe Biden, Americans are once again clamoring for their government to do less.

The Washington Post notes that, "Since 1992, Gallup has been asking whether government should do more to solve the country's problems. When late last year, 54 percent said they wanted more from the government. A month ago, only 43 percent did."

Joining me now, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul. Senator, I mean, look, it was the middle of COVID and all that, but it's still a stunning data point in the middle of this attempted spendorama that Biden's trying to pull out of his hat.

SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Yes. I've been watching the trend for several years now. And it's actually why my wife and I wrote our book, 'the Case Against Socialism'. Because we were alarmed that the trend lines were going up, with people wanting more and more so-called free things, wanting to experiment with socialism.

But I think now we've seen eight, nine months of big government socialism coming from Biden, and people are starting to understand that there are consequences. One of the consequences is prices are rising. We've had the highest increase now on the cost of living for social security. But the question is, will it keep up with prices? What if prices go up 10 percent next year? What happens to those on social security and those of lower wage income?

So, yes, I think the results are coming in. Big government, socialism doesn't work. And people are unhappy with it. But this is important for people to know. But they also need to know the history of socialism that every time it's been tried in world history, it always ends up with state- sponsored authoritarianism and violence. So it's not a pleasant system to live in. But it's also economically a terrible system, if you want to try to get ahead for you and your family.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Good luck. And speaking of big government, Senator Paul, now those of us are concerned about the treatment of some of the January 6 defendants, how we've been dismissed and kind of laughed at. But now a judge is demanding an investigation.

"U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth of Washington acted after finding that jail officials failed to turn over information needed to approve surgery, recommended four months ago for a January 6 Capitol riot defendant's broken wrist."

Senator, fairly appalling. Your response?

PAUL: Look, my initial impression of January 6 is people who were fighting with the police, shouldn't have. And people who entered, shouldn't have.

But I keep hearing all of these cases. I met a woman this weekend, who's a journalist, who has podcasts, has been on television, she's on a no fly list and was yanked off of a plane, never been charged. But this is the kind of stuff happening.

I met a young man, who works in Washington in his early 20s. He's been fired, uprooted, and now has lost his job. The pictures of him as he's wandering through walking past some policemen who never tell him to leave.

Now, I'm not saying he did was right to walk in when he shouldn't have, but he's walking in, he's not even yelling, talking to anybody. He's not - he is just curious and walking around, and he's sort of swept up by this crowd.

So for justice not to differentiate between people who sort of wandered in and people who were fighting with the police, there really is a big difference. And I am worried about what we're doing to these people. And I can tell you for one that the mob that attacked my wife and I, that bloodied a policeman and caused a laceration above his eye, nothing happened to him. No investigation of how they got to Washington, who paid for their hotel rooms, who's paying for all the stuff they're doing.

Nothing.

INGRAHAM: That is - thank you for mentioning that. That is absolutely appalling after what happened to you.

And meanwhile, the Biden administration - we know they're not using accountability. Instead, they end up rewarding bad actors, senator, because we just learned the administration is restored former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe's pension. The settlement deal reached this week removes McCabe's FBI record any references to having been fired restores his retirement money.

Senator, we just have - yes, we just had this marine Lieutenant Colonel Scheller, looks like he's going to suffer. But I guess, McCabe, no.

PAUL: Yes. So, rewarding McCabe, who took the position of the FBI and used that position to go after a political candidate, Donald Trump, he's now rewarded with his job back. But you have the Department of Justice with Merrick Garland now saying, that if you're a mom, and you're a little bit irate about what they're teaching your kids at school, or the fact that they're mandating them to be vaccinated, if you are irate and upset and raise your voice, you might be - you just might be a domestic terrorist.

Former President George Bush chiming in and comparing moms at these rallies to and at these school board meetings to domestic terrorists. It is awful.

But you need to be aware that your government can listen to every phone call, can discover everything about you, yank you off a plane, prevent you from flying, and that is not the America that I want to live in. And we all need to push back.

INGRAHAM: Senator Paul, thank you for leading on this again.

And we warned you that the left was going to come from the founding fathers. Well, now the radicals controlling New York City, they're coming after Thomas Jefferson. City Councilman Joe Borelli has an answer to that.

Plus, disdain for our history has been embraced by Walmart. Chris Rufo brings us details of his latest investigation, next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The most extreme abolish America elements on the left are emboldened. You can see it you can feel it. They have cultural power, they have momentum. Now, statues coming down. That's going to be the least of our problems. Their aim is to pull down our whole culture, the American founding, Western civilization, and everything that sprang from it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And now, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's goons are trying to remove a 200-year old statue of Thomas Jefferson from City Hall. Of course, they are. According to the New York Post, the historic statues removal was scheduled for an up or down vote by the public design commission instead of a hearing with public testimony. But now that this secret plot has been exposed, the committee has scheduled a hearing for Monday. And Mayor de Blasio is distancing himself from this attempted takedown of Jefferson, because it was orchestrated by his own appointees.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL DE BLASIO, NEW YORK CITY MAYOR: This is something, again, came from the council not from me, or the First Lady. But I'll speak to my own views on Thomas Jefferson. He's a very complex figure. But he's someone who is such a profound part of our history. That needs to be seen, that part needs to be respected. The part that is profoundly troubling and contradictory needs to be seen and addressed and acknowledged as well.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: When are your failing is going to be addressed? That's my question. Oh, my goodness. He's complex.

Joining me now, New York City Councilman Joe Borelli. Councilman, this is a disgrace wrapped in an outrage coming from all people de Blasio, who's taken a wrecking ball to the New York economy.

JOE BORELLI, NYC COUNCILMAN: Right. And in a weird way, he is right that, I mean, Jefferson is a very larger than life character in our American history. But no one on sort of the preserve statue's side is trying to take Jefferson out of the context that he was a slave owner, or that slavery is bad.

What the left is trying to do is rewrite history and tear down statues from prominent places, sort of, erasing his legacy on American history. By the way, Laura, the republic that he helped found it is working out pretty well for people, the bill of rights, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom from quartering troops in your house. All of these things have worked out pretty well for New Yorkers, and that's why he was given a spot in the city council chamber.

INGRAHAM: But I'm not going to give de Blasio any props for saying, 'Well, this isn't my decision'. Well, we have to respect this part of him. I don't give him any props for that, because that's not how you look at history.

You look at history in the full lens.

So he's opening the door for the removal of other statues with perhaps the balance isn't exactly as obvious as it is in Jefferson's case. So, maybe next year, the balance will tip against Jefferson, or another historical figure. But de Blasio is just - he knows this is a disaster. He probably wants it rip down. That's my view.

BORELLI: No, no, you're 100 percent right. He is someone that really is behind all this. He appointed all the people to this Public Design Commission. So there is no tearing down Jefferson's statue without Bill de Blasio's go ahead.

But the City Council, which is where this statue was located, in 2018, honored a guy named Jean-Jacques Dessalines, a Haitian founding father, who massacred 5,000 men, women and children that were French colonials.

So, just because characters are complex, isn't necessarily a problem for the City Council and city government. It just seems that the woke left is only focused on a certain class of people, the people that probably did more than anyone else to make the country what it is, the founding fathers.

And now, we're left at this juncture, where history is being literally torn from a building, which has stood for almost 200 years.

INGRAHAM: Well, it's about the country. They want the country taken down.

And so, other than George Floyd statues, maybe a few other figures, Breonna Taylor, there's really no one left. Joe, thank you. Great to see you. We'll be watching on Monday.

And as our cities crumble, so to do many of our once great corporations, where wokeness is now rewarded over success and hard work. So, what's the latest example? Well, Walmart has launched a critical race theory training program that labels the U.S. as a white supremacy system and accuses white employees of internalized racial superiority.

Joining me now, a journalist who uncovered all this, Christopher Rufo, senior fellow and director of the initiative on critical race theory at the Manhattan Institute. He's also a contributing editor at City Journal.

That's a mouthful. Chris, what else did you learn?

CHRISTOPHER RUFO, MANHATTAN INSTITUTE SENIOR FELLOW: Well, we've learned that critical race theory is now endemic through America's Fortune 100 companies. I have documents from now more than 33 companies where they're training their employees and intersectionality, telling white employees that they're actually internalized white supremacists, and then telling employees of color, racial minorities. That they suffer from internalized racial inferiority, that they're filled with self loathing, and rage, and hatred, that they're incapable of seizing opportunity.

It's really an all around bad deal for everyone. The only people it's good for are the executives. They get to get a pat on the back, they get to be lauded in the media for being pioneers of social justice. Well, they're denigrating their hourly rate - hourly wage employees as white supremacists and hapless human beings. It's a scandal and they have to stop.

INGRAHAM: Well, the Walmart training also presents employees with something called a ladder of empowerment for white people. It's basically a list of steps that they need to take to accept their guilt and shame and embrace collective action, where White can do right now.

Now, Chris, I'd like them to try that over at Walmart on the people who actually patronize Walmart who happen to be white. Maybe they should -- before they spend their hard-earned money at Walmart, they should go through this training as well. How do you think that would go over?

RUFO: I don't think it would go over very well. The average customer from Walmart, for Walmart, rather, is a working-class white American. And the training program makes it quite clear, Walmart believes that those people are white supremacists, they're racist, they're oppressive, and they have to accept their complicity in a racist country before they can actually pass through the stage of learning that whites cannot do right until they become, quote-unquote, anti-racist, adopt leftwing ideology. And only then, Walmart says in their training program, can white can do right. It's inherently bad. You have to overcome and abolish your own whiteness just to be a real human being. This is what is happening in Bentonville, Arkansas, at Walmart's headquarters. It has to be exposed.

INGRAHAM: It's a poison, that's for sure, and it is a scam. Chris, it's great to see you, as always. Thank you.

RUFO: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: Musicians turn to ghost hunting, and we're going to introduce you to Biden's newest and youngest crop of lobbyists. Raymond Arroyo has it. Friday Follies next.

JACKIE IBANEZ, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Welcome to FOX News live. I'm Jackie Ibanez in New York.

The Pentagon offering unspecified condolence payments to the family of 10 civilians, including seven children and an aide worker, killed in a botched drone strike in Afghanistan back in August. It occurred amid the chaos of the final days of the U.S. troops withdrawing from the country. The Defense Department can offer up to $3 million, a year to compensate for property damage, personal jury, our deaths. Efforts are also underway to help surviving members relocate to the U.S.

Police say the fatal stabbing of a British lawmaker is terrorism. David Amis, a longtime conservative member of the House of Commons, was meeting with constituents when he was stabbed inside a church. Police arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder and recovered a knife at the scene.

Authorities believe the attacker acted alone.

I'm Jackie Ibanez. Now back to THE INGRAHAM ANGLE. For all of your headlines, log on to http://FOXnews.com.

INGRAHAM: It's Friday and that means it's time for Friday Follies. And for that, we turn to FOX News contributor, Raymond Arroyo.

Raymond, I know this is one of your favorite holidays because you're from New Orleans. So getting close to Halloween, and we have two major singers have found second careers as what, supernatural investigators? Who are these people?

(LAUGHTER)

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, it's downright spooky, as you'll see in a second. Singer Kesha is planning to take it off with specters in her new Discovery Plus series. It's "Conjuring Kesha" where she visits haunted sites to commune with ghosts. This is not the first time she has done so apparently.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I did have sexy times with a ghost. And it was fun, and erotic, and spooky. And it was weird, but it did happen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: OK. Her next series could be called "Therapy Sessions with Kesha."

She even has a podcast, Laura, where she discusses her experiences with the spirits even if she doesn't know their names.

Then there's Demi Lovato. She too is chasing the unknown. In her new series "Unidentified" she visits UFO sites and tries to contact aliens. I wish I were joking about this. But her approach, at least, is very novel.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you like to sing, carmen?

(SINGING)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Go on try to tear me down. I will be rising from the ground like a skyscraper.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Standing ovation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Oh, my lord. This is --

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Raymond, everyone needs a thing. They did the singing, songwriting, performing. They get bored. They need the next thing in case we have another shutdown, a stay-at-home order. Then they can crawl through the floorboards of where they're staying and do another episode any time they want. Or it's just a really great and novel way to promote your next album. Who knows?

ARROYO: Laura, this is ghost hunter meets love boat. There are endless excuses to just perform. And if this is going to draw aliens or ghosts. But look, if you're a bored singer who wants to chase ghosts and aliens in your spare time, have at it. But opening yourself to spirits and encounters with unseen beings, it could land you in another well-known genre.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Cast him out of yourself.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: Exorcism fun with Kesha and Demi. That'll be next season after the possessions take hold.

INGRAHAM: It's like Biden when they tell him you have to go out and speak again. No, no!

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Raymond, I have a really spooky topic for you, though. OK, so we're watching Biden advance this one horrific policy after another. We have to ask, who is really driving this agenda? We've talked about this offline before, but which lobbyists have the most sway here? Who is it?

ARROYO: Laura, we got a big indication of this the other day. The president signed an order to protect the Bears Ears National Monument. Look at the lobbyist that got his attention.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I promise you, I'll restore the full protection for Bears Ears.

How old are you? Nine Years old?

She said, you have to promise, you have got to promise me you'll protect the Bears Ears. She said you promise? You promise? And I promised.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, this is unbelievable. How long before K Street and the other lobbying firms start sending teams of young girls in to ply their clients' agenda? In fact, there was a lobbyist who got Biden's attention today before he spoke at a Build Back Better event. See that? Now, none of this, none of this should surprise us.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: When I talk to all your folks out in the playground, I joked -- everybody knows I like kids better than people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: You see? These are the lobbyists to be. I'm telling you, there'll be teams of them surrounding the White House any day now.

INGRAHAM: For parents who occasionally call their kids other than -- things other than people. He says I like kids better than people. That was like kind of dig at the kids, right? They're not really people.

ARROYO: I guess.

INGRAHAM: I guess.

ARROYO: There's a clear gender bias at the White House in the Biden group.

Now Lego is promising to eliminate gender stereotypes and biases from all their products. I didn't realize Lego was so, so sexist as it's being manufactured in China, now.

ARROYO: Laura, this could be the most absurd story of the week. Does this look like gender bias to you? It has got male and female characters. Girls devoured the "Harry Potter" books and movies. How about this set? Does this discourage girls from playing with Legos?

The truth is, Lego is just trying to expand its audience share. They did a survey and they found 76 percent of parents encouraged their sons to play with Legos while only 24 percent encourage their daughters to do so. Now the company says it's their job to encourage boys and girls to play with sets that are traditionally viewed as not for them. Are America girl dolls going to drop their gender bias? How about Disney princesses? There are gender specific toys that boys and girls are instinctively attracted to.

INGRAHAM: No.

ARROYO: Yes, yes. And if you don't like playing with Legos or dolls, why are we insisting, or companies insisting that they have to? It's called nature.

INGRAHAM: All I can say is my middle son, he would build something, like a 2,000-piece boat, Lego thing, with no directions. Then my littlest would come and smash it. And my oldest, the only girl, would say, when are we going to Starbucks? They didn't care anything about it.

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: Exactly.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, fascinating. Have a great weekend. See you on Monday.

ARROYO: You, too.

INGRAHAM: And our interview with the Chicago police union head John Catanzara, it happened last night. It rattled some cages in the windy city.

In moments we have Mayor Lightfoot's reaction, plus Catanzara's response.

Stay there.

INGRAHAM: Chicago police union president John Catanzara made a stunning announcement earlier this week. If enforced, city-backed mandates would take nearly half of Chicago's officers off the street this weekend. Last night in our exclusive interview with Catanzara, he challenged Mayor Lori Lightfoot's charge that officers failing to supply were just insubordinate.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN CATANZARA, PRESIDENT OF THE CHICAGO FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE: Just because she says it doesn't make it so. It's not a legal, proper directive.

We had a special meeting last night of membership, and it was unanimous across the board -- hold the line, don't bend. It's not John Catanzara -- it's not John Catanzara pushing this. John Catanzara is the mouthpiece for the FOP members who want something done on their behalf.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, this morning in a fit of rage, that's all we can call it, Mayor Lori Lightfoot made clear she was watching the show. She filed an injunctive complaint against Catanzara, writing "As Chicago's mayor, I cannot and will not stand idly by while the rhetoric of conspiracy theorists threaten the health and safety of Chicago's residents and first responders. Catanzara has time and again deliberately misled our police officers by lying about the requirements of the policy and falsely claiming that there will be no repercussions if officers are insubordinate and refuse to follow and city and department directive or order."

Shortly after the injunction was announced, Catanzara responded.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN CATANZARA, PRESIDENT OF THE CHICAGO FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE: They can take us to court all they want. We already are filing paperwork to dismiss that silly motion. We also are filing -- and already have this drafted, our own TRO to compel the city to go to interest arbitration. They have done everything but negotiate in good faith, regardless of what the mayor says.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Good for Catanzara, fighting back.

It's here where we should remind you where Lori Lightfoot's loyalties lie.

Last year when teachers' unions were refusing to come into work, Lightfoot, she backed down, she let the teachers walk all over her and further destroy the education system in Chicago, of course. But now when a mandate could actually threaten the safety and security of her citizens and then put thousands of officers out of a job, she is just pushing with all of her might. Don't forget this, Chicago.

Now while many Democrat-run cities are seeing double digit increases in murders, homicides are only up about 1.5 percent in Chicago. Well, that's just because the windy city was already so violent that even this year's crime surge is just a blip on the radar. And according to "The Chicago Sun- Times," Chicago has seen more than 500 murders each year for the past four years. This year has seen more than 630 people killed and more than 2,000 shot.

And beyond the obvious pain and suffering, these horrifying stats reveal a city in decline. You've got the schools in decay, finances upside down, a populous literally fleeing for other states.

But my next guest has a plan to save it. Joining us now is Matt Rosenberg, who lived in Chicago for 30 years. He just recently wrote a book titled "What Next, Chicago? Notes of a Pissed Off Native Son." Matt, I don't like the phrase "pissed off" but I understand why you're use it here. How can Chicago be saved when it seems like they're cycling the same time of ineffective, radical, political leaders in election cycle after election cycle?

MATT ROSENBERG, "WHAT NEXT, CHICAGO?" AUTHOR: I think the first thing we can do is reschedule our municipal elections. They're held in odd numbered years in the early months of the year. We only have 33 percent voter turnout compared to 70 percent for presidential elections. That has to be changed through state law.

We also need to pay more attention to judicial elections in order to reform bail reform. The revolving door policy for violent criminals that we're all too familiar with can be turned around if we put judges in office who understood that serious crimes require serious punishment.

Then you turn to public education. Mayor Lightfoot agreed to a cap on charter school growth. That's all wrong.

INGRAHAM: Last January, Lori Lightfoot said that she plans on having a reunion weekend for black Chicagoans who fled the city. And she said "We've lost a lot of population over the last ten plus year. People leaving Chicago, particularly black Chicago, going to other places in the country.

We have got to change that. We open back up, we're going to be heavily marketing to all areas of the country that know that Chicago, the diaspora has gone too and saying come back home. Give us another look." Well, Matt, she's announcing a P.R. campaign to bring people home. What is so wrong about that?

ROSENBERG: Sadly, Laura, this is the strategy in Chicago City Hall, to try and soundbite your way out of egregious misgovernance. I think there's no chance at all that a P.R. campaign is going to turn things around. What we need are safe streets, more foot patrols by the police. We need a chief judge of Cook County to replace Tim Evans, the guy who instituted the bail reform in 2017. We need a far better Cook County state's attorney than Kim Foxx, who has never seen a dismissed prosecution that she didn't like. We need somebody running the city, our owner Eric Adams, if you will, who will take on the teachers' union. It's going to take a lot to turn the tide.

INGRAHAM: Matt, thank you. It's good to see you tonight.

