Greg Gutfeld on whether Biden administration is mirroring Jimmy Carter's presidency

STEPHEN COLBERT, CBS HOST: Chocolate or vanilla?



MICHELLE OBAMA, FORMER FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES: Chocolate all the

way. I don't even understand vanilla. Vanilla is just sort of a

disappointing chocolate.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Wow, racist much. All right. Joe Biden

may have discovered the secret to time travel. Hear me out. We're currently

seeing the Middle East unravel faster than Ilhan Omar's marriage to her

brother. We're seeing inflation roaring back like that wrasse Kat got at

Coachella. We're seeing absurd gas prices and a gas shortage. We're at the

mercy of criminals trying to shut down a pipeline and a president who

actually did shut one down.



And speaking of, we have a bumbling leader who scares no one except young

women who use Herbal Essence shampoo. Oh, he'll send a stern letter to our

adversaries as long as it's before his 4:00 p.m. bedtime. Unemployment

rising as benefits keep flowing. Crime is back and bloodier than ever we're

witnessing shootings and murders like never before. Well, not exactly never

before. We have seen it before. In fact, we've seen it all before. It's

called



GUTFELD: You don't have to clap. That was no Jack Jones. But it's true.

We've gone back to the 70s. A 10-year span so awful, we had to create the

80s and the 90s to erase it. On the plus side if this continues, we might

get another one of these. Yeah, remember that? That was the 70s. But maybe

we have. Yes. Seriously she is this generation Farrah Fawcett. Or maybe

Jacqueline Smith. I can't make up my mind. But why should I? She didn't

until a few years ago.



And by the way, it's not like I'm stalking you, Caitlin. OK? You D.M.'d me

first. And then I figured I should start working my magic on you. And then

she ghosts me, speed goes on Hannity. I get it. You're trans and you still

date women, whatever. But I feel like I was led on and it kind of hurts.

Just like the 70s. And just like today, the crime, the joblessness, the

turmoil of it, unstable world questioning America's resilience.



And also, no coincidence Joe Biden's in D.C. The fact is we're learning a

harsh lesson here. That progress and stability and success is just one

liberal away from disaster. Just one liberal away. Think about that.

Everything great about America can be unraveled by one leftist with some

power and a vendetta gets America. And we have an administration crawling

with them. Now take New York, Rudy Giuliani took a city rife with rampant

crime and hopelessness and turn it into the number one global tourist

attraction.



And then Bloomberg inherited it and didn't screw it up totally. But then

this ghoul came along. A vile groundhog murdering idiot so clueless to

human motivation that he might actually be from another planet. I think

they call it Shatturn. It's like a giant lumbering Frankenstein made up of

parts from lesser idiots. And it took only one card carrying anti-American

commie to drag the city back down to its worst and two if you count his

wife.



So now we have Gotham City but minus the Batman. But it's not just NYC,

it's every city run by Dems. And now it's America. Joe Biden was so

nostalgic for those years when he had real hair that he took his back there

in a matter of months. It's a pattern. Republicans create the bank account

that the Democrats end up blowing like Hunter's backup eight ball. Saddled

with the attention span and fruit flies high on crank with I.Q.s lower than

CNN's ratings.



Libs see the progress made by Republicans as wrong, and therefore an

opportunity to experiment. And we are there guinea pigs. Our jobs, our

healthcare education system. And it's those experiments that lead to the

devastation. It's a cycle. Liberals like spoiled children ruin things which

Republicans like patient parents fix. And that creates a false sense of

security that allows liberals to return and ruin them again.



I say we put them up for adoption so we could have nice things in the House

again. I wonder what the angry white male thinks.



TOM SHILLUE, AMERICAN STAND-UP COMEDIAN: It's like the America I grew up

in. Urban decay, crime, inflation, gas lines. Democrats. You make me feel

young again.



GUTFELD: So, can we time travel out of this mess? Maybe we did have so many

options for entertainment. Back in the 70s we had three channels and two

restaurants that delivered. One was Chinese and the other one was Chinese.

We had almost no options for pornography, unless you count the sexy Indian

girl on the lender lakes box. Sometimes we got creative and we went to work

on the Sears catalog with an eraser.



Nobody understands that. We had no choice but to save ourselves. But now

it's different. We have Netflix and Hulu. There are 407 ESPN channels.

delivers. And so does your dealer Kat. Decriminalized pot keeps us

ambivalent in China and Disney keeps us distracted. The whole world outside

could crumble but we're too happy binge watching the crown. The question is

for how long? Oh, thank God I still have this. Don't worry, I laminated it.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. He's so country. He thinks a

seven-course meal is a possum in his six pack. Country music singer and

songwriter, Larry Gatlin. When he tells a joke, the woke shell joke. Host

of the Nick di Paolo show, podcast comedian, Nick Apollo. Stand-up comic

who needs a booster seat, writer, comedian Joe DeVito. And she said until

death do us part. And now her husband's missing. Fox News contributor, Kat

Timpf.



GUTFELD: All right. I'm excited. Larry, I got three questions for you. One,

do you remember the 70s? Two, do you even remember Jimmy Carter? And three,

do you remember doing coke in the Carter White House?



LARRY GATLIN, AMERICAN SINGER-SONGWRITER: I thought tonight was going to be

a career move. I don't -- I don't think it really turned out that way.

Well, you know, they will do but if you remember the 70s you weren't part

of them, you know, that's the standard. What was the second question?



GUTFELD: You just answered it.



GATLIN: Jimmy Carter. We were friends. He was a nice man. In my opinion, if

anyone was ever, you know, not really up to the task of that. That would

be -- if you're going to put it in the dictionary and, you know,

illustrated, good man. Policies all wrong. And do I remember snorting coke

in the --



GUTFELD: White House.



GATLIN: You know, I have -- I have kids and grandkids who watch this show

about a --



GUTFELD: So you're saying you don't remember?



GATLIN: That's a yes. No. Hey, just seemed like the thing to do (INAUDIBLE)

well, I had some help from Stephen Stills. Anyway.



GUTFELD: Stephen Stills.



GATLIN: I didn't say that.



GATLIN: I didn't say that. I could get sued. No, look --



GUTFELD: (INAUDIBLE) son?



GATLIN: Yes. Right.



GUTFELD: Yes.



GATLIN: That is the most insidious drug on the planet. I got to disagree.

You know, let me -- let me give you this -- the test. They would put little

monkeys in the cage. And the little monkeys that tell -- they teach them to

self-induce that bounce up against this needle and shoot them. And so,

little god monkeys, if given the choice to get next to a little girl

monkey, or to get the cocaine? Which one you think they took?



GUTFELD: Well, was it --



GATLIN: Caitlyn Jenner.



GUTFELD: Oh.



GATLIN: No. They took the cocaine every time it's insidious.



NICK DI PAOLO, AMERICAN COMEDIAN: Yes, but those monkeys were in a band.



GATLIN: They just -- they ran out, you know. So it was -- it was crazy. And

like I said, they just seemed like the thing to do. The 70s and so Steven

and I -- I mean, nobody was down there. I mean, so we just went in there in

the library restaurant.



GUTFELD: Well, you know what, Nick, this is good news for everybody.

Because if we're going to go back to the 70s that means we're all doing

coke in the White House.



DI PAOLO: Yes. Apparently. I did it with Obama. (INAUDIBLE) It wasn't a

White House was a holiday in, right? Loudon County or something but --



GUTFELD: What do you do -- so it's only been 100 and some odd days, Nick,

and we're all going to hell. Everything's going to hell in a handbasket.



DI PAOLO: Well, is that -- is that a surprise? I mean, Trump said

everything called everything that we're going through right now.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DI PAOLO: I want to yell at people who voted for Biden, but we really know

nobody did.



GUTFELD: Right.



DI PAOLO: But --



GUTFELD: Allegedly.



DI PAOLO: Here's the thing -- yes, that's my opinion, not Fox's. Me and .

But here's the thing, you know, Jimmy Carter, like you said, I got -- I met

him on The Tonight Show. Nice guy. But he was a horrible politician.



GUTFELD: Right.



DI PAOLO: Right? He -- but Biden is inflicting this pain intentionally.

That's the difference.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DI PAOLO: And it's not even Biden. We keep saying Biden, we know it's. And

Bernie and the rest of the idiots, so --



GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes.



DI PAOLO: Right?



GUTFELD: Yes, you know, he's a hollow vessel. He doesn't - like it -- if he

doesn't do what they say they don't give him the pudding. That's the

(INAUDIBLE)



DI PAOLO: I just want to go that by putting --



GUTFELD: DeVito, what are your thoughts on this theory that we are

returning to the era known as the 70s? You grew up in the 70s, right?



JOE DEVITO, COMEDIAN: A little bit? But some of it. Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes. You're about 60 now?



DEVITO: About -- yes, it was very coked up as a child, so (INAUDIBLE) yes,

it's definitely -- it's definitely that 70s show. That's what we have with

Biden.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DEVITO: And that, you know, it really feels like a throwback too because

we're saying things like are you -- is Jenner going to run?



GUTFELD: Yes.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, I get it.



GATLIN: I know you were sick earlier.



DEVITO: He did. So yes, I mean, if I -- if I worked in U.S. embassy

somewhere, I would pack a bag.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DEVITO: Because things are going to get bad. And it's unfortunate. You look

at somebody like -- they don't seem to understand that their policies that

are bad have bad consequences. It seems to baffle them all the time. And

then you see de Blasio and his wife on New Year's Eve dancing, and an empty

Time Square like it's I Am Legend.



GUTFELD: Right.



DEVITO: And they're having this wonderful time. Meanwhile, she put her in

charge of a charity that has $800 million unaccounted for.



GUTFELD: Exactly.



DEVITO: Now, that's not the ultimate leftist program right there. The money

went in and nothing came out.



GUTFELD: Yes. I don't even think Larry could spend all that on coke.



GATLIN: I tried. I tried. And then a bar someone steals money. He's got a

lot more than I do.



DI PAOLO: That have to be three-day weekend.



GUTFELD: So Kat, I talked about the trade off before the election which is

people were willing to vote Trump out of office for his mean tweets. And so

what you got in that work. I mean, they got no more mean tweets, but now

you've got inflation. You got unemployment, you got a Middle East. So it's

like, now all the news anchors can sleep better at night because Trump

doesn't hurt their feelings, but the rest of us are all screwed.



TIMPF: Well, the news anchors are complicit in all this, you know, the

government saying, hey, it's no big deal. Like the gas thing. For example,

hey, don't panic. It's no big deal. How is not being able to leave your

house not a big deal?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: And this is why people were concerned. You know, might not have this

one. But with all of those crisis sees of this magnitude that he had to

face is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: But it's all identity politics, and now we go to have gas and

they're stuck at home and they can't go to work. But then they just, you

know, they get the government payments and they stay home and the

environments not affected if they need food, the government can bring it to

them. So maybe it's not a problem if you view the world a certain way where

individuals aren't responsible for taking care of themselves. Well, I'm

always responsible for taking what I know.



GUTFELD: I hear -- no, you don't



TIMPF: I do.



TIMPF: Excellent. I'm married.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.



GATLIN: We can have, way to go girl.



GATLIN: -- an independent woman



GUTFELD: Up next. O.J. said OK but her party said no way.



GUTFELD: When the juice gets your back, it's probably time to pack. On

Wednesday, House Republicans voted to remove Wyoming Congresswoman Liz

Cheney from their leadership. Ostensibly her colleagues were upset she

voted to impeach Trump. And that's continued with their comments about the

former president and the January Capitol riot. May be true but I wonder if

anyone else swayed their vote.



O.J. SIMPSON, PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAMER: I was not a fan of Liz Cheney.

Don't get me wrong. I'm 50/50 on her politics but I'm good like her. It's

seen that fact-based truth and Honesty seemed to be the enemy of many of

these Republican politicians. And Liz Cheney stands up for the truth. And

that's got her a lot of heat. She may lose her position in the party. She

may even lose her career as a politician. But that is something to be

admired standing up for the truth.



GUTFELD: Someone is auditioning for CNN. I think Sunday, 8:00. It'd be

great. But you know it's trouble when O.J. weighs in on your behalf. The

last time O.J. paid this much attention to an outspoken blonde lady. We'll

just move on. OK? O.J. talking about standing up for truth is like Jack the

Ripper standing up for women's rights. Still, the only reason Cheney became

a big story is because she's anti Trump, which the media and the Dems

embrace.



They actually can't stand her but they're willing to put that aside and

they're already drooling over the comments she made after the vote.



REP. LIZ CHENEY(R-WY): I will do everything I can to ensure that the former

president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office. We have seen the

danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen his

lack of commitment and dedication to the constitution. And I think it's

very important that we make sure whomever we elect is somebody who will be

faithful to the constitution.



GUTFELD: And also don't shoot your best friend in the face. Anyway, that

was your dad. But anyway, that's a lot of constitution talk in a deep cut

at the same time. Anyway, an election on her replacement is going to take

place at a later date. Congressman Elise Stefanik is a front runner who

cares, she's a great choice. But I'd also nominate these ladies.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Here grandmother doesn't know where the hell (BLEEP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No with your damn big mouth, damn it (INAUDIBLE)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yeah. (BLEEP) an excuse.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Ah, I don't (INAUDIBLE) the hell we're going, I go

uphill.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Just go uphill (INAUDIBLE)



(CROSSTALK)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And then you turn to your right --



(CROSSTALK)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Left, left.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: You know, Nick, those are my groupies. I have to beat him up with

a stick. I tell you. Yu know, when O.J. always --



DI PAOLO: Excuse me?



GUTFELD: What do you make of -- what do you make of this?



DI PAOLO: Well, I got to my political notes. You know, O.J. is the first

thing I think of. We didn't -- you didn't even show the part where he

quoted Voltaire.



GUTFELD: That's right. That's right.



DI PAOLO: That was my favorite part. You know, I want to hear what Antonio

Brown has to say about Socrates. But -- and first of all, he looks way too

good for guy who's spent time in the can.



GUTFELD: He is -- he is --



DI PAOLO: He looks great.



GUTFELD: Yes. He's in great shape. He's younger than me.



DI PAOLO: If I was a politician, though, I could be -- I'd rather be backed

by O.J. than Kaepernick. All right. There's a hush, I understand. O.J., you

know, lost his mind for like five minutes. But you know, Kaepernick lost

his forever. So I would rather have O.J. having my back. That's how much I

hate Kaepernick. You don't -- we don't know what he did. Now we don't. But

I'm just saying Liz Cheney, I hate Liz Cheney more than Kaepernick. I think

that's the point I was trying to make.



GUTFELD: So there you finally got him.



DI PAOLO: She -- as far as the election goes.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DI PAOLO: Come on. I disagree a thousand percent with her.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DI PAOLO: He's out there saying there was no shenanigans. Come on, Greg.

Let's get to the bottom of this.



GUTFELD: But you know, I got to tell you.



DI PAOLO: Yes.



GUTFELD: Trump broke a lot of people. And she's one of the broken people.



DI PAOLO: Yes. Good way of point there.



GUTFELD: She said -- she's one of the broken people. And Kinzinger is

another broken person. They were probably sensible, but they can't get

Trump off the brain, Joe. What are your thoughts on this? Would you like to

comment on O.J.?



DEVITO: Yes. Yes. That is -- the O.J. endorsement hasn't been good since

Hertz rent a car but it's like years ago. Yes. Now, if she thought the

Republicans stabbed her in the back.



GUTFELD: Oh, god.



DEVITO: Ah. The man's a widower for God's sake. This is -- this is the

problem.



GUTFELD: I knew this would happen.



DEVITO: This is the problem. The news media thinks that the rest of the

world cares about what's going on with Liz Cheney. We really don't. We have

much more serious things going on. So they're going to -- they're going

tout this. This is it. This is some big in your face guy who's not the

president anymore. Where normal people have more important things to worry

about. We've got -- we're on the brink of war in the rest of the world.



We don't have gas, prices are going up. It -- we don't care what's going on

in Wyoming.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DEVITO: I mean, I hate to say it but AOC's district has more people in it

than the whole state of Wyoming deaths.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true.



DEVITO: And hopefully Liz isn't going to make a dancing video for us. I

have no interest.



GUTFELD: I like that dancing video --



DEVITO: It's very nice.



DI PAOLO: I have a ranch in Wyoming with Larry. I disagree with you.



GUTFELD: You call it a ranch. God knows what you people are planning. All I

know is there's a weird buzzing noise coming from your ranch. Anyway, Kat,

you know what? There's a -- there's a paradox when O.J. offers you with

support. You want to -- if you accept it, you look bad. But if you don't

accept it, he could kill you.



TIMPF: True. Yes, I thought you said O.L, you know, supporting you for

being a truth tellers like jack the Ripper, supporting women's rights. It's

also like Liz Cheney supporting herself for being a truth teller. It's just

as bad as -- I mean, do we not remember the whole weapons of mass

destruction thing? That her dad was pushing and then she was pushing on

behalf of them? We went to war over that and a lot of people died.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: OK? So it's -- although I'm very much in support of anybody who

wants to feel comfortable to break, you know, with what people are saying

who are leaders or, you know, former leaders in your party, hearing Liz

Cheney go on and on about the importance of truth and not -- how to not

tell the truth has consequences, when she still continues to say the Iraq

war was a good idea, even though it was based on a lie that she helped pump

up, she can save it.



GUTFELD: All right. Larry, did you ever do coke with O.J.?



GATLIN: You know, there's kind of a recurring thing. No, you know, I mean,

he's become such a punch line.



GUTFELD: Yes.



GATLIN: You know, I don't think --



TIMPF: So unfair.



GATLIN: Well, you know, I mean, he's not the brightest flame in the candle

shop.



GUTFELD: Yes.



GATLIN: You know what I'm saying? May be able to read, route or trace, but

I'm not sure. I don't think I'd really want him on my side. You know,

Johnny Case told me a long time ago that there's no such thing as bad

publicity. Unless they have a picture you making love to a goat.



GUTFELD: Yes.



GATLIN: Now that -- I don't know if that's tantamount to O.J. supporting

her. But the Cheney -- the Cheney family, they've been in politics all of

their life. And I would have thought on a serious note -- I would have

thought she would have had been bigger -- I mean, I've known President

Trump forever. He's been good. You know, I lived in Trump Tower years ago,

we played golf together.



The choice for me was between voting for the town bully or voting for the

village idiot. I picked the town bully.



GUTFELD: Yes.



GATLIN: I don't want to go to war with the village idiot. So, it -- to me,

if you're conservatism, if your conservative values depend not on the

values themselves, lower taxes, smaller government, strong defense, all the

things that that conservative stand for. If your conservatism hinges on

whether you like the guy or not --



GUTFELD: Yes. That's ridiculous.



GATLIN: Then you're not a conservative. You're just -- you're --



GUTFELD: Yes.



GATLIN: -- you know, you're wishy washy. And I --



GUTFELD: No, you're absolutely right. That --



GATLIN: Do good things for O.J. like your hero.



GUTFELD: You don't hire a lawyer or an agent because you like them. You

hire an agent or a lawyer because you hope the other people hate him. That

is -- and he was -- and Trump was our agent. He was America's agent. He

didn't give a (BLEEP) about anything but America. That's all that matters.

OK. Up next, does ending lockdown mean a swinging single seat?



GUTFELD: After months of lockdown, it's time to get down. Social distancing

rules in England have banned people from meeting up with anyone outside of

their home since January. But Boris Johnson, seen here, just announced that

beginning May 17th, people from two different households can meet indoors

and even hug and kiss. Yes, nothing like getting romantic advice from a guy

who looks like an old sofa mated with Gary Busey.



Johnson didn't offer any advice on going further than first base. That's

because in England, second base is actually brushing your teeth. But the

Daily Mail still chose to interpret the news this way: Casual sex is back

on. Oh, great! Britain are still being warned to use caution and common

sense. Or as I interpret that for Joe DeVito, always make sure to wash your

hands before and after you inflate the doll.



That was meant to hurt you, Joe. I want you, I want you to feel the sting

of that insult because I don't insult you enough. I feel. Are you kind of

shocked that there was a bit -- they were enforcing a ban? I didn't even

know about this. This is kind of crazy.



JOE DEVITO, COMEDIAN: Yes, well, I actually would listen to Boris because

he always looks like he has bedhead.



GUTFELD: Oh, he's, he's a player.



DEVITO: Something's happening.



GUTFELD: He's a player.



DEVITO: I'm very happy for the British people for the, the lads the, the

yobs, the chavs, the chavets.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DEVITO: The Hooligans, especially.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DEVITO: Yes, I think it's great. And this is -- we're talking British sex

here. It's pale. It's foggy. It's not -- I've actually extended my Tinder

range by 4000 miles just to maybe get some of that across the pond action

from that.



GUTFELD: Has since done in a foggy more



DEVITO: Yes, there's a Hound of the Baskervilles howling in the background,

very atmospheric.



GUTFELD: After we're after sex, you share some blood pudding.



DEVITO: Yes. You just close your eyes and think of England.



GUTFELD: Yes. I don't even know what that means, Nick. Nick, would you take

advice from Boris? I mean, I'm still shocked at this, actually, they

actually told citizens they couldn't like his people.



NICK DI PAOLO, COMEDIAN: First of all, how did they enforce this? What was

he on? It was a Boris on the balcony? The telescope blowing a whistle every

time he saw somebody across the way?



TIMPF: Undercover cops on Tinder.



LARRY GATLIN, SONGWRITER: Yes. The British are known for their passionate

sex, you know?



GUTFELD: Really?



GATLIN: Yes. It's like a dog. Will we be having sexual intercourse? No. OK,

that's fine.



But my Lord, you know, you know how you can tell, when you alluded to the

two thing -- I mean, I mean, my God. I mean, the country has bad breath. It

would stop a train. I mean, my God. You know, you can tell the English, the

French, because they're the ones with the good teeth. I mean, my god. This

-- I think he's got like a Peeping Tom thing. He's going to kind of creep

around Big Brother running --



DI PAOLO: -- and he's watching the girl seeing the commercial



GATLIN: You lived in England, didn't you?



GUTFELD: I did, I did live in England. And I found it to be quite

delightful. The people there are magical. They're like, they're like from

another planet, except it's a country.



GATLIN: I always felt like I was in the middle of a movie when I was there

everybody speaking --



GUTFELD: Well, you were in the middle of the movie. That was during the

time when you were filming porn. All right, Kat.



TIMPF: Well, I spent a lot of time reading about this today.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: And I found it, it's shocking that this ever happened. And then,

also more shocking, they're still experts. I don't know how you'd be an

expert in this. Weighing in saying listen, I know you're cleared. You know,

the law says this patient still, if you're going to have sex, wear a mask

and don't do it face to face. And I don't even understand how that would

work. I've only been married for a week and a half.



GUTFELD: Here's what I -- here's, OK, one of you guys can answer this and

then I got to go. So, in the United States we have a baseball analogy

right? For sex, first base, second base. How can you discuss sex without

baseball? England, that's the problem. They can't talk about it. Do you use

cricket?



DI PAOLO: Yes. Oh, you just -- that's, I was going right there, man,

cricket.



DEVITO: It's a better bad for paddling. From what I've heard.



GUTFELD: More faculty nerds removing gendered words.



GUTFELD: They're standing firm against gendered terms. Penn State known for

employing Jason Dusky has passed inclusive language legislation to remove

gendered and classes terms from course descriptions and to move to delight

parents paying 30 grand a year.



The faculty senate has decided to ban terms like junior and senior because

they're "parallel to Western male father son naming conventions." And much

of our written document -- doc, scroll that back down -- documentation uses

he/she pronouns. Documentation -- don't use a word like that. Also out male

centric terms like freshmen and upperclassmen, because they're apparently

sexist in classes.



They'll be replaced with terms like first year, fourth year and crushed by

student loan debt. The resolution recommends that you move away from

gendered language in all written materials anytime they refer to students,

faculty or staff; except for courses and degrees that relate to gender

studies, those stay the same. Kat, what are your thoughts?



TIMPF: That was my favorite part. The fact like, listen, you can still

acknowledge gender in a gender studies course. So, I'm thinking at what

point does all of this collapse in on itself?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: At what point is a gender studies course just, it's not real. Close

the book. And it's based on everything. They're saying. Isn't that what the

whole course? There should be no gender studies because gender is not real.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: So, it's not your fault that you're not getting this. It's just the

ideas can't exist at the same time?



GUTFELD: Yes. It makes no sense to me, Nick, should modern schools be

required to watch 30 hours of Animal House?



DI PAOLO: Why not? To know what college is really about?



GUTFELD: Exactly. And what life is about, which is great.



DI PAOLO: You see the professors that teach this gender stuff?



GUTFELD: Oh, my god. Here we go.



DI PAOLO: I'm just saying.



GUTFELD: Just don't say it.



I'm just saying they should be referred to as Sir and Mister, and Kevin.

Kevin and these people. Um, what was my other really salient point about

this, I don't know. I thought it would have been an issue like you said,

right after Sam Dusky, with the with the junior father thing.



I mean, he had like 12 wrestlers on the shower. And it was staying at his

house. I'm just saying --



TIMPF: He's just saying, he's against that.



DI PAOLO: I'm saying it would've come up.



GUTFELD: Yes, it would've come up. Go ahead. All right, Larry, how does

this prepare anybody for a successful career?



GATLIN: It doesn't. It absolutely doesn't. I mean, they've they finally

have out-sillied themselves. You know, just when you thought it couldn't

get any sillier? You know, maybe someday we'll have a moment of truth. When

somebody like Fred Couples, golfer?



GUTFELD: Yes.



GATLIN: Right, great golfer, a friend of mine. Joins the women's tour as

Frieda Couples. And he'll go out there and take a four-hour and a pitching

wedge in the putter and beat the women plate. They cannot compete with

that. They -- you know, they want they want to have it both ways. And like

I say --



GUTFELD: Who doesn't?



GATLIN: Well, I mean, it's not like the old boy who was a veterinarian and

a taxidermist and either way, you get your dog back.



DI PAOLO: They did go too far. The feminist with this whole gender. That

it's come full circle.



GUTFELD: Right.



DI PAOLO: They're going to disprove their point.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DI PAOLO: When some tight-end 6'4" and 260 pound, runs a 45-40 named

Sharon, runs over a girl who's 103 pounds is trying to tackler and she's

paralyzed. They're going to -- this is so self-fulfilling prophecy.



That's what I'm saying. It's actually good. I want to see this play out,



GUTFELD: I don't know how long humans have been on the planet like 200,000

years or 2 million years? I don't know. But it's, but in the last 15 years,

or 20, we've decided that we know more about the biology of gender than his

did -- than the entire history of the human species.



DEVITO: Yes, well, this is clearly the biggest scandal -- the rename of the

classes. I wish they would just look, stop, stop moving too slowly. Just

comrade that's what they want.



GUTFELD: Right? Yes.



DEVITO: Just call everyone I'm in favor of that now. It's easier trying to

memorize was freshmen is now -- it's absurd at this point that what are we

going to do is make Penn State the first completely blank university. You

can't go at Penn State because William Penn had slaves hundreds of years

ago.



GUTFELD: That's true. That's true.



DEVITO: So, you're going to take that name away. And you can't call the

lions, because lions are meat eaters, and that's going to bother somebody.

So, I'm in favor of this, just started a university where everyone goes to

class. You're wearing a garbage bag, no one can tell your size, your

gender, your age, anything like that. Let's have a -- if we're going to

have a year zero, let's do it right.



GUTFELD: That's Chico State.



DEVITO: Chico State the fighting garbage bags?



GUTFELD: Everybody in California goes, he's right that is Chico State. What

a terrible school.



GATLIN: But you know, you can call something what you want to.



GUTFELD: Yes.



GATLIN: You can call a red light a green light, but there's going to be

hell to pay when somebody says, well, I know it's rare, but I'm just going

to call it green. One of my, my heroes, Dr. Allan Bloom said, in the

Closing the American Mind, he said, "The law may prescribe that man's

nipples are equal to women's nipples, but the men's nipples will still not

give milk."



DEVITO: I liked your other Texas sayings much better than --



GUTFELD: We learned so much tonight. You know, I think this obsession might

attempt to chase down problematic words might actually be a good thing,

because it preoccupies losers who could be far more destructive in other

areas. Maybe we just let them chase the pronouns that these activists and

leave us all alone. All right, my favorite block. Up next, who made the

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? It's a story no other show is talking about, to

my knowledge, anyway.



GUTFELD: They beat all the odds to become a rock gods. The rock and roll

hall of fame announced the 2021 class, and for some insane reason, once

again, Crocus has been snubbed. Crocus has been snubbed. That's got me

screaming into the night, Crocus fans. Instead, here's who made the cut and

what's been called the most diverse. Thank you. Finally, a diverse class in

rock hall history. This is what we need. We got the Gogos, we got Todd

Rundgren, who is this sis-normative male, we have Jay Z, we have Tina

Turner and Carole King who are already in the hall, but as co-inductees

with their respective husbands. Finally, the Foo Fighters. So, I got, I got

to say, Foo Fighters, they've really been mailing it in recently. Take a

look at their last concert.



GATLIN: There goes -- hey, come on, solo.



GUTFELD: But they really have gone downhill. They were so talented.



DEVITO: Yes. Fan gets to your head like that.



GUTFELD: Yes, you know, that's what happens. Exactly. Anybody in the Rock

and Roll Hall of Fame that you wanted to be in that isn't in? That was a

strange question.



DEVITO: Yes, this is my yearly cue to start bitching about how 80s metals

bands don't get the respect they usually deserve. But, I'm glad the go

GoGos are in. I love the GoGo's. They were a very innovative band. Plus,

Charlotte Caffey, they said that she couldn't tour because she had carpal

tunnel syndrome, but she actually was addicted to heroin, but that that is

not a Hall of Fame Rock and Roll move, I don't know what is. I'm glad they

have a diverse class. What I don't like is they get so diverse that they

include people who have nothing to do with rock and roll.



GUTFELD: Right.



DEVITO: Which annoys me because Jay Z is great, put them in the Hip Hop

Hall of Fame, the Music Hall of Fame. Now Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Iron

Maiden didn't get in. Iron Maiden should get in because they were a great

band. They inspired and influenced a lot of bands, and there were tighter

pants than the GoGo's ever did. That's rock and roll.



GUTFELD: By the way when I had, I was so embarrassed about getting carpal

tunnel syndrome that I told everybody I was addicted to heroin.



DEVITO: Times, they are changing.



GUTFELD: They are changing. You know, I think that'd make a great lyric.



GATLIN: -- kind of like that.



GUTFELD: Yes, something like that. Yes. That was, yes, just murder the

joke, Larry. Just take, drag it out and bury it in the streets. All right,

Larry, you are actually a musician. You are a music legend. You played

everywhere. So, what, what do you who do who should be in there that isn't

in there?



GATLIN: Hmm. I'll get back with you. See, because, I don't even know. I

mean, they put my friend Johnny Cash in there. I mean, we know that that --



GUTFELD: But he's --



GATLIN: -- rock and roll, yes, because some people are so all encompassing.

They, they don't they, you can't define them. They're undefinable. Tina

Turner, I mean, who was the It Girl back in the -- some actress they call

her the It Girl? Somebody Google who was the It Girl?



GUTFELD: We're on T.V. right now Larry.



TIMPF: Amanda Bynes.



GUTFELD: Amanda Bynes.



GATLIN: But Tina Turner was the It Girl as far as performers. We were in

Vegas with them one time. They work shows, we work opposite them. And I sat

over there every night and just watched, because it was a classroom, you

know, take notes and watch this woman --



GUTFELD: One of the hardest working women in showbiz.



DI PAOLO: I'll tell you who should be in there, that's not, men without

hats.



GUTFELD: Yes. The safety dance.



DI PAOLO: Just the name of the group.



GUTFELD: Yes, men without hats. That was a jab at you, Larry.



DI PAOLO: But guess who?



GUTFELD: Oh, I look from Canada.



DI PAOLO: Yes, how are they not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? By the

way, American woman destroyed by Lenny Kravitz. They were the original.

Burton Cummings, underrated classic band. No sugar tonight in my coffee.



TIMPF: What is the metrics, because like you said, Jay Z is great but he's

not rock and roll? So, they -- this is not the first time they put rappers

in. But like why is it just, like why not like Beethoven? Like, what I

like, that guy had some bangers, right?



GUTFELD: He did.



DI PAOLO: He did a lot of coke, to you.



GUTFELD: In the Carter White House.



GATLIN: Well, here's the deal. The people who voted him in obviously are

Democrats because they're making this crap up as they go. We'll just put

anybody who we want in this particular --



GUTFELD: The GoGos really --



DI PAOLO: That's like putting a 240 hitter on the Baseball Hall of Fame.

They had two hits. That says, back as a well -- it's like Paul Lindo in the

background. That's the B52. I thought she was part of both bands.



GUTFELD: B52 are probably one of the greatest bands ever, agreed? No?



DI PAOLO: That's right. Rock band.



GUTFELD: I loved B52. One of the greatest gifts (INAUDIBLE). All right. We

got to go. This was scintillating, I believe. I think we have more stuff.



GUTFELD: Before we go who let's do this.



ANNOUNCER: "GREG SEES THE STARS."



GUTFELD: You know where I live, I see a lot of celebrities and every now

and then, I'll check in on them because sometimes I worry about them. For

example, I heard a lot of noise coming from Alec Baldwin's townhouse. So, I

decided I go in and check and there he was. I don't know what happened. He

had lost his temper. But he was just like he couldn't handle it.



And I feel bad for him because I know that he's doing a lot of yoga and

he's trying to get his temper under control, but he just destroyed the

place and we love you, Alec, we hope you get better. And put on a shirt.

OK, put on a shirt. All right, before we go, Nick, where can people catch

you?



DI PAOLO: Hilarities tomorrow night in Cleveland, Thursday night the FTX

Theater in Baltimore, Soul Joel's on Saturday night, and Royce Ford, Pennsylvania.



GUTFELD: Wow. And you're driving?



DI PAOLO: Yes. Didn't exactly get a handful of cash to come up here and --



GUTFELD: Set your DVRs every night so you never miss an episode. Thanks to

Larry Gatlin, Nick di Paolo, Joe DeVito, Kat, our studio audience. Fox News

with Shannon Bream is next, "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT."



