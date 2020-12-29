FDA advisory panel recommends authorization of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report" December 10, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Sorry, Emily. All right, good evening. Welcome

to Washington. I'm Bret Baier.



Breaking tonight, we're following two major stories. We have new

information about the government and the investigations of Hunter Biden,

son of the president-elect but first, the day after the grim milestone of

more than 3,000 Americans dying from COVID in one day. An advisory panel

has just recommended the approval of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine just in

the past few minutes. The Food and Drug Administration now takes up that

endorsement and could greenlight the distribution of the formula

immediately with the first shots in the U.S. soon to follow.



Correspondent David Spunt has the breaking details this evening. He's at

FDA headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland. Good evening, David.



DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Bret, good evening. This advisory

panel met for about nine hours. They were incredibly thorough. They voted

17 yes's, four no's and one abstention to move this on to the full FDA

career employees.



But during this debate today, they talked about potential side effects from

a mild fever that lasted for about a day, also the debate over the age.



Some of these COVID vaccines Bret talked about nobody 18 and younger. But

this specific vaccine the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine deals with 16 and 17-

year-olds, that was an issue too if the full FDA career employees approved

this. We could see vaccines going out in just a few hours or days.



SPUNT (voice-over): The majority of Americans won't be vaccinated until the

spring, maybe early summer.



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: That'll get us really on the road very close to being normal. The

sooner we do that, the better.



SPUNT: The new normal will take some getting used to for Americans who want

to get on a plane. IATA, the largest airline trade association in the world

is working on a mobile app that will show that you are COVID free and

vaccinated before you board a flight.



NICK CAREEN, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL AIR TRANSPORT

ASSOCIATION: There is no database. This information is only kept by the

customer, which is key. So, the customer shares it with whomever they wish

to share it with. And if they want to delete it, they delete it.



SPUNT: U.S. health officials believe the international airline industry

will continue to be at risk long after the United States achieves herd

immunity.



DR. ROBERT REDFIELD, DIRECTOR, CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION:

The pandemic in the world is not going to be controlled for multiple years

and so, most always have a global risk of reintroduction through

susceptibles that they haven't been vaccinated.



SPUNT: Jennifer Haller was the first person in the United States to

participate in the original Moderna trial last March. Nine months later,

she has no problem with sharing her information before traveling.



JENNIFER HALLER, VACCINE RECIPIENT: It would be reasonable for me than I

would hope that it would be reasonable for majority of people when we're

talking about trying to combat a global pandemic and keep people safe and

save lives.



SPUNT: Business owners are also grappling with operating in a post vaccine

world. For some, an app sounds appealing.



JOSH QUINN, OWNER, TIGERTREE: Should that technology exist? I would

certainly (INAUDIBLE)



SPUNT: Josh Quinn owns Tigertree, a boutique shop in Columbus, Ohio. We

first met him in April. In August, he closed his brick and mortar store and

is now online. Quinn hopes to open another physical store after the

majority of Americans are vaccinated.



QUINN: I'm an optimist and I honestly think by the summer between the

vaccination efforts and some maybe increased measures coming our way, I

think we're going to be mostly out of this by next October.



SPUNT: Now, we're waiting to hear from the full FDA to see if they grant

emergency use authorization. Millions of doses of vaccines are ready to go

to nursing homes and hospitals to help those first line workers, Bret.



And next week, one week from today, December 17th, Moderna, that is the

second company to come before the FDA for that emergency use authorization.

Big day, Bret.



BAIER: Big day, David, but quickly, you know, this is the advisory panel,

the full FDA has to greenlight it. I guess there's some people saying why

not just say boom, it's done? Why does it take a few days to do that?



SPUNT: Yes, you know, it could take a few days, it could take a few hours.

That's the process here at the FDA. I asked myself, I said what is the

reason for having this advisory panel and then giving it to the FDA to make

that decision?



But from what we know Bret, this advisory panel deals with pediatricians,

scientists, vaccine developers, they make their recommendation to the FDA

then the FDA career employees that work for the commissioner, Dr. Stephen

Hahn. Those are the ones that make that final decision. And it's possible

Bret, it could happen in the next few hours. It could happen overnight. And

those vaccines could be going into the arms of people just within a few

hours.



BAIER: OK, David we'll watch for that. Thank you.



Again, our other top story, new information about the federal

investigations into Hunter Biden's taxes but sources telling Fox the

investigation is actually bigger in scope.



A Senate Committee report may out -- lay out a blueprint, it describes the

son of the president-elect his business dealings with China and what is

being called in the report the potential for criminal activity. Senior

political correspondent Mike Emanuel starts us off with that part of the

investigations tonight. Good evening, Mike.



MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS SENIOR POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Bret, good evening.

This investigation according to a source familiar began in 2018. Fox News

has learned not only are the feds digging into Hunter Biden's taxes, but

he's also the target of a grand jury investigation.



EMANUEL (voice-over): The federal investigation into Hunter Biden's tax

affairs and business dealings was active in the final days of the

presidential campaign, but it was covert to avoid influencing the outcome

of the election. It's now in an overt phase.



Fox has told his father the president-elect is not part of this probe. But

a Republican member of the Homeland Security Committee notes Hunter

traveled overseas when his father was vice president.



SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): What did Joe Biden know and when did he know it?

He needs to answer questions.



EMANUEL: A source familiar says the investigation was established on

suspicious activity reports regarding foreign transactions. Hunter's

business dealings with Chinese nationals, including some flagged for

potential financial criminal activity are outlined in a Senate Committee

report.



The chairman of Senate Finance, one of the two committees digging into

Biden business dealings says their investigation was justified.



SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY (R-IA): The liberal media and members of the other

political party chose to dismiss our work even falsely claim that our work

was Russian disinformation.



EMANUEL: The Senate report notes "Hunter Biden had business associations

with Ye Jianming, Gongwen Dong, and other Chinese nationals linked to the

Communist government and the People's Liberation Army. Those associations

resulted in millions of dollars in cash flow." A point echoed by the

Homeland Security chairman.



SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): There have been reports of the Biden's cashing in

the Biden name for many, many years. You know, dating back to when Joe

Biden was a Senator.



EMANUEL: Joe Biden and his allies were quick to dismiss questions about

Hunter's business dealings in the final days of the campaign.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: I know you'd ask it. I

have no responses. It's another smear campaign. It's right up your alley.

Those are the questions you always ask.



REP. DAN KILDEE (D-MI): I think that's a question that's been pretty well

litigated in the last year as to whether or not the effort to bring Hunter

Biden's history into this whole situation is a smear campaign.



EMANUEL: Fox News was first to report that the FBI opened a money

laundering investigation into a laptop connected to Hunter Biden. It's

unclear if that portion of the investigation is still ongoing.



EMANUEL: Some Republicans are now expressing concern that with a change of

administrations on January 20th, a new president and his team could replace

the U.S. attorneys. Now, there's a call that those spearheading this

investigation must be allowed to complete their work without interference,

Bret.



BAIER: OK Mike, thank you.



Hunter Biden is not the only member of the president-elect's family under

scrutiny tonight. Some of the business dealings of Joe Biden's brother

James also being examined. Correspondent Peter Doocy reports tonight from

Wilmington, Delaware.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): There's more than one

Biden caught up in a federal investigation, Hunter.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Dr. Biden, can I just ask you one thing on the news, a

reaction to the news of the investigation of your son, Hunter?



DOOCY: And James, Biden's brother whose name has come up in the course of

an investigation into a hospital business he's linked to according to a

report in Politico. This is the same brother who allegedly introduced then

former Vice President Biden to a business partner.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I was introduced to Joe Biden by James Biden and Hunter

Biden.



DOOCY: James Biden didn't want to talk about any of that when approached

recently by FoxNews.com.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you Mr. James Biden, I wanted to ask you about the

China deal.



JAMES BIDEN, BROTHER OF JOE BIDEN: Will you please stop bothering me?



DOOCY: Biden has promised distance.



BIDEN: My son, my family will not be involved.



DOOCY: But yesterday, the taxpayer funded transition team sent out a

statement from Hunter Biden who doesn't work for the transition.



Now, Mike Davis, former Chief Counsel for Nominations at Senate Judiciary

wonders, why is Joe Biden using federal government resources to issue

public statements for his son Hunter Biden, related to his personal legal

problems? Is this legal?



That's happening as the Biden White House is filling up with three more

Obama alumni Susan Rice, Obama's U.N. ambassador and national security

adviser will be director of the Domestic Policy Council. Eight years after

infamously blaming the Benghazi terror attack on a YouTube video.



SUSAN RICE, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: We are of the

view that this is not an expression of hostility and in the broadest sense

towards the United States, or U.S. policy, its proximately a reaction to

this video.



DOOCY: Denis McDonough Obama's chief of staff is the pick for V.A.

Secretary upsetting the founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America

who tweets a stunningly strange and surprising pick. He is not a vet and

not a post 9/11 vet.



Tom Vilsack, Obama's Agriculture Secretary is Biden's choice for

Agriculture Secretary. Payback for help on the trail.



BIDEN: These folks have helped me more than any candidates have ever helped

me in my whole career.



DOOCY: And using history as a guide, Biden is going to try to talk policy

and not his son's problems.



BIDEN: We want to talk about families and ethics, I don't want to do that.



DOOCY: The president-elect is scheduled to introduce Susan Rice and some

other new White House staffers at an event in person in Wilmington

tomorrow.



The closest that we've come to a reaction from him to the Hunter Biden

story is a one sentence statement that was signed by the transition team.

We have not seen Joe Biden since this story broke. He stayed home today,

Bret.



BAIER: All right, Peter, thank you.



The president-elect is asking civil rights leaders not to promote the

defunding of Police Departments. Portions of a Zoom call to supporters have

been posted by the intercept.



BIDEN: They've already labeled us as being defund the police. Anything we

put forward in terms of the organizational structure to change policing,

which I promise you will occur. I promise you.



Just think to yourself and give me advice whether we should do that before

January 5th, because that's how they beat the living hell out of us across

the country, saying that we're talking about defunding the police, we're

not. We're talking about holding them accountable.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Biden transition official tells Fox News on background. The

president-elect believes in supporting bold and urgent criminal justice

reform while continuing to support law enforcement's mission to keep

communities safe and that he says in public what he says in private.



There are many questions still tonight about why a California Democratic

congressman was allowed to serve on the House Intelligence Committee

despite his relationship to a woman accused of being a Chinese spy. The top

Democrat in the House seems unconcerned by that. The House Minority Leader

calls this the tip of the iceberg. Correspondent Gillian Turner has

tonight's update.



GILLIAN TURNER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): Democrat Eric Swalwell

is facing a growing storm of criticism from his Republican colleagues in

Congress over an FBI probe into an alleged Chinese spy he had ties to

several years ago.



REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): This man should not be in the Intel Committee;

he's jeopardizing national security.



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Until he comes forward and has a thorough and

complete explanation for what happened, then he should not sit on the House

Intelligence Committee and have access to classified information.



TURNER: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi waved off the matter today saying both

Democrat and Republican leaders were briefed in the past simultaneously

about this threat.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): I don't have any concern about Mr. Swalwell. I do

think that it's unfortunate that Mr. McCarthy is trying to make an issue of

this when his leader -- we all found out at the same time.



TURNER: We still don't know who briefed congressional leadership. At the

time, James Comey was the director of the FBI and a former senior staffer

on the House Intel Committee tells Fox News the Comey briefing would have

been "standard operating procedure"



Swalwell's Republican colleagues on House Intel are lasering in on the role

the alleged spy Christine Fang played in his California political career.



REP. CHRIS STEWART (R-UT): This was a Chinese citizen, who was a hyper

aggressive in developing relationships with politicians. We know that she

helped him get reelected, she helped him raise money.



TURNER: Swalwell himself insists he did nothing wrong and claims the FBI

actually thanked him for helping their investigation. He also said

Wednesday the whole story is just political revenge.



REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D-CA): At the same time this story was being leaked out

is the time that I was working on impeachment on the House Intelligence and

Judiciary Committees.



They may think that they're going to silence me, they're not going to

silence me.



TURNER: He was one of President Trump's fiercest critics during impeachment

proceedings.



SWALWELL: He's a repeat offender. Crimes against our constitution and yes,

crimes that one day may be prosecuted statutorily.



TURNER: Swalwell insists he long ago cut off all ties with Fang though

until Fox News reported it yesterday. He did have family members who were

friends with her on Facebook, his father and brother. They are no longer,

Bret.



BAIER: All right, Gillian, thank you. More on this with the panel.



Stocks were mixed today, the Dow lost 70, the S&P 500 fell five, the NASDAQ

gained 67.



Up next, President Trump wants the Supreme Court to overturn election

results in four states urging supporters to sign on to what he says what is

one large lawsuit. Many legal experts, though, are calling it a Hail Mary.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We are going to see what

happens. We have tremendous cases right now. A big, big case. 18 states as

of this moment. 18 states.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, issuing a new warning about China's

threat to the U.S. on the ground and in space. And more harsh accusations

and denials in the Georgia's Senate runoffs, next.



BAIER: "BEYOND OUR BORDERS" tonight, Mexico's Senate approves a proposal to

restrict U.S. agents and remove their diplomatic immunity. It requires all

foreign agents from any country to share all information they gather with

Mexican authorities.



A former official with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the

law would compromise agents and the informants.



ISIS is claiming responsibility for the shooting death of a female T.V.

presenter and women's rights activist in Afghanistan. Malalai Maiwand was

killed along with her driver in the attack on their vehicle in Jalalabad.



The Lebanese prosecutor probing last summer's port explosion in Beirut

files charges against the caretaker prime minister and three former

ministers, accusing them of negligence that led to the death of hundreds of

people.



Lebanon's official news agency says the four are the most senior

individuals to be indicted so far in the investigation which is being

conducted in secrecy.



Breaking tonight, President Trump puts new pressure on the U.S. Supreme

Court over a lawsuit originating in Texas, seeking to put a temporary hold

on Electoral College voting in four states.



He's getting an assist today from more than 100 House Republicans who

joined in a friend-of-the-court or amicus brief in support of the Texas

appeal. Chief White House Correspondent, John Roberts, tells us where

things stand tonight.



JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): At the

White House today, President Trump hosting lunch for 12 Republican state

attorneys general. 11 of whom are asking the Supreme Court to overturn

election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Texas

Attorney General Ken Paxton leading the effort.



KEN PAXTON, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF TEXAS: It seemed wrong to us that my voters

are now disenfranchised but in a national election where other states

didn't follow state law.



ROBERTS: Paxton argues that a patchwork of inconsistent rules across those

states harmed voters in Texas by electing Joe Biden. Paxton asking the

Supreme Court to block electors in those four states from voting on Monday.



PAXTON: We're asking that the court basically put this back in the hands of

the state legislature to pick their own electors as was commonly done, you

know, for years in this country by certain state legislatures.



ROBERTS: In total, 18 other states have joined Texas, filing friend of the

court briefs, including Louisiana.



JEFF LANDRY, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: There were states under which

non-legislative actors that means like governors, secretary of states, or

state courts, basically modified election law in the midst of the game.



ROBERTS: 106 House Republicans also filed so-called amicus briefs today,

and President Trump himself joined in a statement his campaign saying, "The

president intervened because his rights as a candidate are affected by the

defendant state's failure to follow and enforce state election laws during

the 2020 election.



At a Hanukkah party last night, the president again insisting he won the

election.



TRUMP: So, we're going to see what happens. We have tremendous cases right

now. A big, big case. 18 states as of this moment. 18 states.



ROBERTS: In their response to the Supreme Court, the four states pushing

back on the petition, saying, "The State of Texas has now added its voice

to the cacophony of bogus claims." And adding, "Nothing in the text,

history, or structure of the Constitution supports Texas's view that it can

dictate the manner in which four other states run their elections."



While the majority of the focus at the White House is on the election

results, business is still getting done. President Trump today announcing

yet another normalization of relations agreement. This one between Israel

and the North African nation of Morocco. This part of the deal, President

Trump recognizing Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed lands of Western

Sahara.



ROBERTS: Of course, the big prize still remains, a normalization agreement

between Israel and Saudi Arabia. White House officials today told Fox News

that they believe that it is inevitable that such a deal will take place,

it's just a matter of time but no prediction on when that time might be.

Bret.



BAIER: John Roberts live on the North Lawn. John, thanks.



The top U.S. diplomat with some very pointed statements about the growing

threat from China. We'll have details when we come back.



MIKE POMPEO, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: What more bad decisions will

schools make because they're hooked on Chinese Communist Party cash? What

professors will they be able to co-opt or to silence?



BAIER: The nation's top diplomat issuing fresh warnings about the threat

from China. National security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has details

tonight from the Pentagon.



JENNIFER GRIFFIN, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY CORRESPONDENT (voice-over):

Their fighter jets look remarkably like U.S. fifth-generation warplanes.

Their hackers tried to steal the COVID vaccine from the U.S. last summer,

and many of the 400,000 students sent to the U.S. from mainland China each

year are actually spies for the Chinese Communist Party.



POMPEO: They want to influence American students as well, professors and

administrators too. Look, they know that left-leaning college campuses are

rife with any Americanism, and present easy targets for their anti-American

messaging.



GRIFFIN: Earlier this year, the head of Harvard's chemistry department was

charged with lying to the federal government about his relationship with

Wuhan University of Technology, accepting $50,000 a month to be a strategic

scientist as part of an aggressive Chinese attempt to recruit scientists to

share their work.



Last summer, the U.S. government ordered the closure of China's consulate

in Houston for its role in economic espionage.



POMPEO: The Chinese Communist Party was using their consulate in Houston as

a den of spies.



GRIFFIN: After a half dozen suspected Chinese spies were arrested last

summer, 1,000 Chinese researchers on university campuses suddenly left the

U.S.



JOHN DEMERS, UNITED STATES ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL, NATIONAL SECURITY

DIVISION: Those five or six arrests were just the tip of the iceberg. And

honestly, the size of the iceberg is one that I don't know that we or other

folks realized how large it was when we began down that road.



GRIFFIN: Since the U.S. election, Chinese influence operations targeting

the Biden administration have been on steroids according to the national

counterintelligence chief.



WILLIAM EVANINA, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL COUNTERINTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY

CENTER: We've also seen an uptick in which was planned, and we predicted

that China would now re-vector their influence campaigns to new

administration.



GRIFFIN: Today, the FCC designated China's top telecommunications firm

Huawei as a national security threat. Bret?



BAIER: Jennifer Griffin at the Pentagon. Jennifer, thank you.



SWALWELL: It is not the view of the intelligence community that China and

Russia are equally acting in this election. And I can say in open session

that is false. And it's false for the American people to walk away and

believe that there's any equivalence between what Russia and China are

doing.



BAIER: Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell, all his statements about China

now being looked at again after the investigation he's facing. And seeing

now, let's get into more detail about the China threat.



Joining us tonight, Bill Gertz, national security correspondent for the

Washington Times. He is the author of the book, Deceiving the Sky: Inside

Communist China's Drive for Global Supremacy. And retired Air Force

Brigadier General Robert Spalding, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute,

author of the book, Stealth War: How China Took Over While America's Elite

Slept.



Gentlemen, thank you. When I say investigation, the House minority leader

McCarthy wants Eric Swalwell off of the House Intel Committee. The House

Speaker, Bill, saying she doesn't see a problem with this. How do you put

that in context to what we just heard about the threat from China?



BILL GERTZ, NATIONAL SECURITY CORRESPONDENT, WASHINGTON TIMES: Well, first

of all, I think it shows extremely poor judgment on the part of Congressman

Swalwell. Anytime a Chinese national shows up at your office and says she

wants to help you fundraise and place people in your office. Certain --

certainly, you know, the FBI would call that a clue. I think that's what

happened. And also remember, Swalwell for a short time last year ran for

president.



We've seen this playbook in the past. The Chinese funneled cash into the

Bill Clinton reelection campaign back in the 90s, and then there was the

case of Katrina Leung in Los Angeles, who was sleeping with two FBI agents

who were handling her as a double agent.



BAIER: General, I talked to Chris Wray in the summer, the FBI director, and

he told me at the time that the FBI was opening up an investigation,

counterintelligence investigation, somehow tied to China every 10 hours. I

don't think people fully understand the length to which China is trying to

go to infiltrate all elements of the U.S.



BRIG. GEN. ROBERT SPALDING (RET.), HUDSON INSTITUTE: Nor did they really

understand how many are actually operating here. When I got to the embassy

as a senior defense official in Beijing in 2017, the embassy told me that

we had some 4 million 10-year visa holders in the United States at any one

time. So this is a big problem, and I'm glad we're finally starting to pick

at it.



BAIER: Bill, the incoming nominee for secretary of state, Tony Blinken, has

said that it's unrealistic to decouple the U.S. from China, something that

President Trump had talked about. He said recently, trying to fully

decouple, as some have suggested, from China is unrealistic, ultimately

counterproductive. It would be a mistake. As you get ready for this next

administration, how it deals with China is really going to be front and

center.



GERTZ: Yes, the presumptive president-elect has said that he is going to

win the competition. Of course, early on in the campaign he said we can't

compete with China, we shouldn't try, they are nice people, and all that.

Everybody is going to be watching very closely. I think it's going to be

very difficult to undo a lot of the hardline policies that have been put in

place under the Trump administration, and I think we're going to be seeing

more of that in the final weeks as the administration winds down.



They have done some tremendous things. On the intelligence front, I can

tell you a retired CIA counterintelligence official told me that what the

Chinese are doing is an intelligence assault that hasn't been seen since

the Cold War days of the Soviet Union. And I would make the point that we

really, really need a much better counterintelligence system then we have.



Let's go back, this case that we are talking about with Swalwell happened

around 2015, and that's when the FBI was at its worst in terms of what we

found out to be politicized counterintelligence people. We really need to

beef up our counterintelligence capabilities.



BAIER: General, where do you see the biggest threat from China? You have

the military buildup. You've got their cyber capabilities. They are now

really going into space significantly, and we have been talking about the

counterintelligence efforts and intelligence efforts inside the U.S.



SPALDING: It's really on their collection of data. They seek to become the

Saudi Arabia of data. Data drives artificial intelligence. They seek to use

the same tools that Silicon Valley developed to harvest data and then

influence consumers. They want to influence not only our consumption

patterns, but also our social and political beliefs. So it's a real threat

to our democracy going forward when the population doesn't know where the

truth lies, or they're following the dictate of the Chinese Communist Party

that has access to their data through modern telecommunications systems and

can use that data with advanced artificial intelligence, some of the best

algorithms in the world today, to influence them in ways that are counter

to our own interests.



BAIER: Economically, Bill, Republicans on the Trump administration had said

the trade efforts that they have made weekend China. Democrats were saying

it wasn't, it didn't. Do we have a sense of where China is, was, as a

result of the trade actions of the Trump administration?



GERTZ: It's hard to tell. Because of the pandemic their economy has

contracted significantly. But all questioning aside, I think that clearly

it has had a tremendous impact on forcing China to back off. Now, that

doesn't mean they're going to end their technology collection and their

spying efforts. And they may be waiting for a more conciliatory Biden

administration. But clearly, during the Trump administration, they put

tremendous pressure on the Chinese, and they didn't gain economically as

they have in the past.



BAIER: Gentlemen, we appreciate your time. This is a serious subject that

we're going to continue to follow across the board. Thanks a lot.



Up next, star power for the Georgia Senate runoffs and harsh personal

attacks and rebuttals. We'll bring you there.



First, here's what some of our FOX affiliates around the country are

covering tonight. FOX 9 in the twin cities as the Minneapolis city council

unanimously approves a budget shifting about $8 million from the police

department toward violence protection and other programs. It will keep the

staffing levels intact, a condition for approval from the mayor there.



FOX 32 in Chicago as hundreds of firefighters battle a blaze engulfing an

auto parts warehouse on the west side of Chicago, the facility holding more

than 100,000 auto parts. No injuries reported.



And this is a live look at San Francisco from our affiliate FOX 2, the big

story there tonight, General Motors self-driving car company is sending

vehicles without anybody behind the wheel as it navigates its way toward

launching a robotic taxi service. The move by G.M. owned Cruise comes two

months after the company received California's permission to operate fully

driverless cars in the state.



That's tonight's live look outside the beltway from SPECIAL REPORT. Would

you get in that car? We'll be right back.



BAIER: The Justice Department says the fund to compensate victims of

disgraced investor Bernard Madoff and the world's Ponzi scheme has begun

its sixth distribution of about $488 million in forfeited funds. That

brings the total distributed to almost $3.2 billion to nearly 37,000

victims worldwide. Madoff was accused of stealing billions from his

clients. He pleaded guilty to 11 federal felonies.



Vice President Mike Pence headlined a rally for Georgia Republican senators

today in Augusta ahead of next month's runoffs. That will determine the

balance of power in the Senate. President-elect Biden plans to visit the

state next Tuesday to campaign for John Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Reverend Warnock is fighting back tonight against tough new allegations

from Senator Kelly Loeffler. Correspondent Steve Harrigan has the story

tonight from Augusta.



STEVE HARRIGAN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: The second time in a week the vice

president was in Georgia to back the runoff Senate campaigns of David

Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.



MIKE PENCE, U.S. VICE PRESIDENT: We're going to keep Georgia. We're going

to save the Senate, and then we're going to save America.



(APPLAUSE)



HARRIGAN: Spending in the January 5th election could top $400 million as

airwaves are saturated with the four candidates attacking each other.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Loeffler receives a confidential briefing on the threat

of coronavirus and immediately starts dumping stocks as Kelly Loeffler

downplays the threat publicly.



HARRIGAN: Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock accused his opponent Loeffler

of being an out of touch billionaire who profited on insider stock trades

during the pandemic, while Loeffler brought attention to a 2002 arrest of

Warnock for allegedly obstructing police, a charge that was eventually

dropped.



SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER (R-GA): You were charged for obstructing police in the

arrest, in the child's abuse investigation.



REV. RAPHAEL WARNOCK (D), GEORGIA SENATE CANDIDATE: I was working and

trying to make sure that young people who are being questioned by law

enforcement had the benefit of counsel, a lawyer, or a parent.



HARRIGAN: Republicans have a strong history of winning runoff elections in

Georgia, but several factors make these races difficult to predict. The

president's criticism of Georgia's voting system as fraudulent has some GOP

strategists worried it could keep Republican voters away. And suburban

Democrats who turned out in record numbers to flip Georgia after 28 years

of voting Republican could stay home with President Trump off the ticket.



HARRIGAN: Early in-person voting begins Monday. Mail-in voting has already

started. Bret?



BAIER: We'll have full coverage. Steve, thank you.



Up next, the panel on the lack of media coverage about the Hunter Biden tax

investigation or wherever else it goes, plus the latest Joe Biden's

transition, next.



JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: The right wing is going crazy with all sorts of

allegations about Biden and his family, too disgusting to even repeat here.



TRUMP: Also insist on transparency from Joe Biden and his son Hunter.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We hate to do this, really, but the president isn't

telling the truth.



HUNTER BIDEN, JOE BIDEN'S SON: I'm a private citizen. One thing that I

don't have to do is sit here and open my kimono as it relates to how much I

make.



JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: I thought Hunter did very well. I never met

the guy. I knew Beau, but you know what, own it. I don't think -- and, by

the way --



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Here is your daily reminder that there is no evidence

of wrongdoing by the former vice president or his son in Ukraine.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The news that the family member of an incoming president

is under investigation is a big deal.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Among the things they're looking at is whether or not

income was reported or underreported.



BAIER: Well, the federal investigation we have confirmed looking into

Hunter Biden, the president-elect's son. Some of the media coverage before

and now after the election.



Let's bring in our panel, former Tennessee Congressman Harold Ford Jr.,

Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at "The Federalist," and Matthew

Continetti, founding editor of the "Washington Free Beacon."



Mollie, we know now there is a tax investigation. We know from sources that

it is broader than that and it deals with foreign exchanges of money, as

well. We know that the FBI had this laptop before the election. Big tech,

other media, weren't covering the story and in fact blocked it from a lot

of social media.



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, "THE FEDERALIST": Yes, we hear about the

rigging of the election, and partly what people mean by that is targeted

vote fraud, but partly what they mean is the meddling on the part of big

media and big tech to affect the outcome of the election. We had a Senate

report from the Judiciary Committee and Homeland Security Committees that

showed suspicious money transfers to the Biden family business from foreign

governments or people linked closely to foreign governments. It barely got

any coverage, or it was mocked. When "The New York Post" broke the story

about these emails, even though they were verified and people who were

recipients of these emails verified that they were real, the media

suppressed that story.



And we actually also knew there was an FBI investigation into Hunter Biden

before the election, except that the media suppressed it so, so blatantly

and brazenly. The American people had a right to really have a thorough

discussion of the Biden family's involvement with corrupt foreign

government and how they benefited from that, and this meddling on the part

of big media and big tech, which banned people from even talking about this

on Facebook and Twitter, is a very serious problem and a huge threat to the

republic.



BAIER: Harold, what do you think of this story, where it's going? It's not

even -- obviously Joe Biden hasn't even been inaugurated yet.



HAROLD FORD JR. (D), FORMER TENNESSEE REPRESENTATIVE: Well, I think we

should all probably take a deep breath. Thanks for having me on tonight and

count our blessings on a lot of fronts.



This story is disturbing. From the standpoint that Hunter Biden is going to

have to answer questions, it sounds like there is an investigation

underway, it may be broader than what we think. And I trust listening to

his statement today that he will respond and act accordingly.



I do think some of the reaction around whether this should have been

reported before the election or after the election, to our knowledge I've

not seen any reports suggesting that Joe Biden had anything to do with this

or there was any involvement on his part. So, I don't know how or what

voters would have to have considered about Joe Biden in this story. There

were voluminous stories about Hunter and about some of his personal

challenges and things that he has had to overcome. I thought his father,

the president-elect's statement today about his son was touching and

heartfelt. And it's what a father would say about a son.



But Hunter, and whatever he did, he will have to face whatever comes from

Justice Department, and I take him at his word today that he'll answer

those questions, and he believes he has done nothing wrong. We'll have to

wait and see.



BAIER: Yes, a couple of things, Matthew. Tony Bobulinski obviously

referenced Joe Biden and meeting him, and he was blacked out of media

coverage other than this network and a couple other places. The other

thing, Matthew, is it was interesting to see a Hunter Biden statement put

out on transition, memo by the transition team that Hunter Biden's legal

challenges were going to be talked about by the Biden-Harris transition.



MATTHEW CONTINETTI, EDITOR IN CHIEF, "WASHINGTON FREE BEACON": Right, and

it shows how it does affect President-elect Biden, that they are related.



What I find interesting, though, Bret, is despite the legacy media and the

social media companies trying to suppress this story in the final days of

the election, it seems to have broken through to some degree. You look at

the exit polls, it's actually the late deciders tended to break first

before. And one has to imagine that discussions of Hunter Biden played some

role in that.



And more importantly, the fact that Joe Biden has never had an answer to

what Hunter Biden was doing in China and why he was able to get so much

money from Chinese entrepreneurs, or whatever, connected to the Chinese

Communist Party. He continues to not have a good answer, just giving

outright denials. And I think this is going to really come to hurt him in

the coming months.



BAIER: All right, last, I want to turn quickly, Mollie, to the Swalwell

situation, what the House speaker and House minority leader said about

that. Take a listen.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): At the same moment, you have Republican and

Democratic leaders, and the leadership of the committee were briefed at the

same moment. Make sure you know that, because he keeps going around saying

when did they know. We knew when they knew.



REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): Speaker Pelosi was notified. I was not. I'm

asking for an FBI briefing now. But if she knew and maintained Swalwell on

Intel -- wrong. He's a national security threat.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: OK, where is this story going, Mollie?



HEMINGWAY: Stunning news that someone on House Intel Committee had this

relationship with a Chinese asset, and that people knew about it and that

he was allowed to stay on this committee. I think there's a lot of concern

that the Democratic Party, that the Chinese have too much control over the

Democratic Party and its agenda, in the same way that they have too much

control over Hollywood and the NBA. This is a big issue for the entire, the

Biden administration, as we are talking about, and on the House side.



I think it's important to note that Devin Nunes and the House Republicans

tried to focus on China when they had control over the committee, and these

Democrats, Swalwell and Adam Schiff, really pushed to change the

conversation to Russia. That they were personally involved and that this is

coming out now makes that look even worse than it did at the time that they

were trying to dissuade House Intel from looking into China.



BAIER: Harold, I guess we do sometimes look at the panel through the prism

of what happens if this was the other way. Let's say Devin Nunes had a

relationship with some Russian. How much coverage with this be getting as

him on the House Intelligence Committee and what we see today? Do you see a

disparity here?



FORD: It deserves a lot of coverage. I think that the panel you had on

prior to us focused on at the right way, though. The increase, the

proliferation of Chinese assets in our country, that's what we should be

focused on. This is not a partisan issue, Democrat or Republican. I can't

believe that any member of Congress, Republican or Democrat, would openly

avow and want to work with a Chinese asset.



Two, on the Hunter Biden thing, let's remember, COVID, the economy, and

other matters are on the ballot, as well, and the president's decency. But

I hope we get to the bottom of the Swalwell thing, and I hope, more

importantly, we focus on the number of Chinese assets here in our country,

and we act as an American government to stop it.



BAIER: Yes. And on the COVID front, the vaccine moving forward. We'll see

if the FDA moves in coming hours. Panel, thank you very much.



When we come back, holiday season firsts and seconds.



BAIER: Finally, tonight, some holiday glee.



(MUSIC)



BAIER: That's Sergeant Robert Kirby, went viral this summer with his

quarantine quartet videos. Now the Georgia police officer returns to spread

some holiday joy and encourage safety.



And it was a joyful time for Margaret Keenan who was greeted with cheers as

she left the hospital. The 90-year-old was the first person to take the

coronavirus vaccine in the U.K. She departed hand-in-hand with her family,

feeling good. So that's good news.



Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for this SPECIAL

REPORT, fair, balanced, and still unafraid.



END



