Early season snow tapers off across higher elevations of the interior West and Northern Rockies today.

Temperatures across the South and Mississippi River Valley remain well above average today, with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Heavy rain will develop over the next several days from the Central Plains to the Midwest; localized flooding will be possible.

In the east Atlantic, a weakening Hurricane Lorenzo will move through the Azores midweek.

What's left of Tropical Depression Narda will bring more flooding rainfall to southwestern Mexico for the next few days.