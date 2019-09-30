Expand / Collapse search
Early season snow tapers off across higher elevations of the interior West and Northern Rockies

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
Temperatures across the South and Mississippi River Valley remain well above average today, with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Heavy rain will develop over the next several days from the Central Plains to the Midwest; localized flooding will be possible.

In the east Atlantic, a weakening Hurricane Lorenzo will move through the Azores midweek.

What's left of Tropical Depression Narda will bring more flooding rainfall to southwestern Mexico for the next few days.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.