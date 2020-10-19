A deep dive into the Hunter Biden email scandal

This is a rush transcript from “Justice with Judge Jeanine” October 17, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Breaking tonight. President Trump firing up his base in Janesville, Wisconsin just 17 days out from the election.

Hello, and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.

You're looking live at President Trump rallying supporters in the final stretch of this election. We will monitor his speech as he is focusing on law and order and much more.

A big show ahead. But first, my open.

If ever there was any doubt in your mind that the upcoming election is about your freedom, versus the left turning America into a fascist state, look no further than big tech censoring "The New York Post" Joe and Hunter Biden expose as proof positive that you will never know the truth if Joe Biden is elected.

Now, I've been telling you for a while, but the left is lying to you and trying to steal your freedom. I even wrote a book about it.

But what Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook and Jack Dorsey's Twitter have done in the last 72 hours should scare the heck out of you.

This is not the left trying. They are actually stealing your freedom and suppressing freedom of the press and freedom of speech. They are literally watching and monitoring your communications with others and deciding what you should and should not see and what you should and should not share.

"The New York Post," one of America's oldest newspapers, published e-mails allegedly from Hunter Biden's laptop that contradict presidential candidate Joe Biden's claim, he knew nothing of Hunter's business in the Ukraine.

There's even a photo of Joe on a golf course with an executive from that Ukrainian company. Joe, not being the smartest man in the room or in any room for that matter, confirmed some of the story since he has already admitted to threatening to withhold one billion American dollars if the prosecutor investigating that Ukrainian company is not fired within six hours.

Query: how is that even Joe Biden's business? But the Twitter and Facebook brown shirts made it their business to block and censor, refusing to even allow the expose to be shared on their platforms. This is not only election interference, it should be an in-kind contribution to the Biden campaign.

Excuses range from lack of authoritative reporting, unreliable, to reducing the spread of misinformation. By the way, how do you know it was information? This is all the Joe Biden said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BO ERICKSON, CBS NEWS REPORTER: Mr. Biden, what is your response to "The New York Post" story about your son, sir?

JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I know you'd ask it. I have no response. It's another smear campaign. It's right up your alley.

They are the questions you always ask.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: They even used the excuse they don't share private information.

Query: Then how did Donald Trump's tax returns and Melania Trump's phone calls get through to your platforms?

Let me see if I get this straight. Big Tech, aka Big Brother does its best to erase a damaging expose and a former Vice President who leveraged one billion American taxpayer dollars so that his far from reliable son who would continue to make millions and allegedly share it with his family.

Yet for years, Twitter, Facebook and the mainstream media were happy to share anything derogatory on our legitimately elected President. Anonymous sources, leaked reports and unverified information are the social media rules when it comes to President Trump.

Prosecutors and the F.B.I. lying to Congress, the American people and the FISA Court in order to spy on Donald Trump and then frame him are perfectly acceptable. When Joe Biden however, is involved in the ugliest kind of corruption, complete blackout.

There was no support or credible source for the defamatory claims that Donald Trump was a Putin puppet, a Putin asset. Even Mueller and his pit- bulls couldn't prove any of it. Not once the Twitter or Facebook give a damn. Not once did they choose to reduce the spread of unsupported information on Donald Trump. All we heard for three years was Donald Trump was a Putin puppet.

You want to know who is a puppet. You want to know who is an asset. You want to know who couldn't be blackmailed. Joe Biden. The guy who says China is not the problem, a man running for President whose son made money off of China and Ukraine, and whose son according to evidence in "The New York Post" can be blackmailed easily.

And Christopher Wray, the Director of the F.B.I., he needs to be hauled before Congress to find out under oath why he didn't share the information from the laptop with the Department of Justice.

As they impeached President Trump, this information blocked by the left could have put an end to their Star Chamber. But I told you months ago that Christopher Wray needed to be fired.

In America we have a First Amendment right to free speech and freedom of the press and we exercise it daily. The left is so out of sync with the Constitution and the fundamental values of our Founding Fathers that their America is almost unrecognizable.

How dare Twitter and Facebook create an abyss to block information they don't agree with or that harms a Democrat, especially with protections given to them by Congress.

No leftist, fascist, Trump-hating monopoly should ever be able to arbitrarily decide what we can say or share. If they had their way, there would be only one party, one way to think, speak and vote.

They call our President a fascist. They are the fascists.

The blackout of information by the left is pure fascism. You are not entitled to say things digitally or transfer information. We have watched them lie, shadow ban us, cancel us because they don't agree with us. This cannot happen in America.

A reminder, their right to cancel and prohibit information sharing must end immediately. It's time for Congress to stop worrying about themselves and the next election.

You in Congress work for us. You rule only with the consent of the governed. If you don't break up and regulate these monopolies instead of giving them immunity under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, this will only get worse.

We must never put America in a position where monopolies like Twitter and Facebook can regulate our thoughts. And if we do, then the words of Ronald Reagan are meant for us, this generation, "Freedom is never more than one generation from extinction" Tag, we're it.

And that's my open. Let me know what you think on my Facebook and Twitter #JudgeJeanine.

And if you like my opens, you'll love my new book, "Don't Lie to Me"

available right now on Amazon and the Judge Jeanine online store.

Here with reaction to my open and much more, Senate Judiciary Committee member, Thom Tillis joins me now.

Senator, thanks so much for being here tonight. What is your reaction to this censorship by Big Tech?

SEN. THOM TILLIS (R-NC): Well, I think they have to be held accountable.

Section 230 provides certain protections for companies that are not in the publishing business, and I think Big Tech is and they have to be held accountable for it.

I'm looking forward to the hearing the week after next and we're going to have to rethink exactly who should be protected under Section 230, if any should at all.

PIRRO: And that's how you would make them accountable -- it is take away their immunity that they have under Section 230?

TILLIS: Absolutely, Judge. I mean, we're taking a look at people controlling the narrative. They are suppressing certain speech and promoting other speech, so they have weighed in, to I think, a very dangerous sort of waters for democracy.

If you just take a look at some of the news reports that have been suppressed, like "The New York Post" article. I mean, we're not getting full information for the voters to really understand what's going on in the Hunter Biden story, Joe Biden's involvement and all of those things have been overlooked.

And I think it's time for these companies that are making billions of dollars, some of the richest people in the world are built on these tech companies and they have to be held accountable. They need to actually provide free speech and fair speech or they have to be accountable or else, this would be nothing more than another version of a publisher.

PIRRO: Do you see this as election interference, Senator?

TILLIS: Well, I do. I think if you take a look at how other organizations, some even say, state actors are influencing the opinions of the voters in this country, I think that it's fair to say that there is, whether it's intentional on their part or they are using these platforms to do it, the result is the same. That's why we have to make sure that we are protecting our democracy and making sure the information sources that voters use to make important decisions at the polls are well informed, they are not misinformed.

PIRRO: All right, Senator, now, you're on the Judiciary Committee and I'm sure you've had quite a week this week. But I want you to listen to some

sound and I want to come back to you after the sound.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO (D-HI): Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?

AMY CONEY BARRETT, U.S. SUPREME COURT NOMINEE: No, Senator Hirono.

HIRONO: Have you ever faced discipline or entered into a settlement related to this kind of conduct?

BARRETT: No, Senator.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: All right, Senator, that's Mazie Hirono from Hawaii. I mean, where does she get off asking questions for which there is no basis whatsoever?

TILLIS: Well, it's not the first time Senator Hirono has done that. It's not the last time she is going to do it. She was unprepared. Judge Barrett on her worst day could match up against any member in the Judiciary Committee, Republicans or Democrats.

And Hirono continues her attacks. She is not prepared. She is not asking substantive questions. And if she did, she probably wouldn't have understood the answers.

Judge Barrett is going to get confirmed. She is going to get reported out of committee next Thursday. She is going to be on the Senate floor. She's going to be confirmed because she is an extraordinary judge and she is going to make an extraordinary Justice.

PIRRO: And if indeed on Thursday, she is confirmed at what point does it go on the Senate floor?

TILLIS: Well, after she gets reported out of committee on Thursday, Judge, she could be eligible -- Leader McConnell could put forth a call as early as next weekend, and she will certainly be before the full Senate sometime, I would guess the first part or the middle part of the week after next, and I'm looking forward to proudly supporting her.

She deserves to be on the court. And she deserves the support of Democrats who I know during the committee hearings, you can even say and see that they were paying -- by the questions they were asking her because they know she's an extraordinary judge.

She's a brilliant jurist and she is going to make a great Supreme Court Associate Justice.

PIRRO: And not only is she going to make a great justice, her age puts her in a position where she can be on the court for many decades, and you know, cementing the conservative legacy.

But let me ask you about before we go, Joe Biden and the fact that, at first he said we didn't deserve an answer on whether he would pack the court. Well, that wasn't the first thing he said. He said a lot of different things. And now he says that well, he'll let us know before the election, if there's a confirmation. I mean, where is he coming from? Do you have any idea?

TILLIS: Yes, he doesn't want to provide the honest answer, which is that he would pack the Supreme Court. Chuck Schumer gets the Majority of the Senate, Nancy Pelosi keeps the Majority of the House. They pass the nuclear option. They end up expanding the court and Joe Biden is going to sign that into law.

He is being dishonest. He is not being transparent. We know exactly what he is going to do.

He is going to do exactly what my opponent, Cal Cunningham will don, rubber stamp Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi's policies. He will expand the Supreme Court. He will pack it.

If he was going to do anything else he would have told us long before the American people started voting.

PIRRO: Yes. And you know, the amazing thing is when he says before the election, when how many -- 20 million people have already voted. But that's Joe, not the smartest guy in the room.

Senator Thom Tillis, thanks so much for being with us tonight.

TILLIS: Thank you, Judge.

PIRRO: All right. And joining me now to continue the conversation, former Arkansas Governor and FOX News contributor, Mike Huckabee.

All right, Governor, what say you on this Big Tech issue? Do you think that Congress is actually going to do something about it?

MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, if they don't, they're going to lose a lot of credibility. And if they don't, they're also completely derelict in their duty. What's happened with Big Tech is unconscionable, and it's not just a matter that they have a couple of times made these mistakes that they come out and say, oh, we didn't mean to do it that way.

These people are doing this on purpose. This is an intentional desire on their part to manipulate the election. Far more than I'm worried about the Russians, I'm worried about Silicon Valley. They've done a lot more.

The Russians may have put their thumb on the scale in the elections, but Silicon Valley takes the fat woman and sits her right in the middle of the scale and tells her not to get up. This is outrageous and any trust action needs to start.

If they want to be a public utility, they need to act like it, and that means they don't control who gets to talk on the phone. The phone company -

- can you imagine if they said, we don't want Judge Jeanine talking on the phone. We don't like what she is saying. We are going to cut her phone off.

That's basically what these guys are doing.

PIRRO: That's exactly what they are doing.

HUCKABEE: And if that's what they want to do, that is outright discrimination. It absolutely must stop and if Republicans and frankly Democrats don't join together to stop it, shame on them all and vote them all out.

PIRRO: Well, you know, Governor, my biggest concern is that it is the essence of fascism, and I suspect that they might -- they might at this point be a little sorry that they didn't allow it to go through. Because what they have done is they have proven to the American people that they are capable of the putting information in the abyss of a complete blackout, of everything that is supportive of President Trump.

I mean, it's never an error on the part of the of the Bidens and let me ask you, though, in addition to that, I mean, I am concerned about the Christopher Wray and the F.B.I. If this impeachment is going on and that the F.B.I. has custody of that laptop with all of that information on it, and I understand that there are now additional sources who are coming forward, separate and apart from the laptop.

What do you think Christopher Wray -- what should happen to Christopher Wray?

HUCKABEE: He needs to package things and head to the house. Look, this is again an outrageous miscarriage of justice. The President ought to call him into the White House on Monday, and say I want a clear answer and he ought to do the same with Gina Haspel over at the C.I.A. and ask, how come there has been such stonewalling going on.

I'm going to tell you something, Judge, thank God for Ric Grenell, who was at the D.N.I. office, and now John Ratcliff for finally starting to declassify and give us answers that we haven't had.

But now some people in those agencies need to be coughing up some answers and doing it quickly.

PIRRO: Well, the whole thought, Governor, of having information that would assist the President as they went in their Star Chamber to impeach the President and they wouldn't let half of the House in on the information they were getting, it was all secret. It was all on the Star Chamber, the sub-basement. And for the F.B.I. to have this laptop, I mean, I wonder if the Jim Comey Deep State clan is still in there and how long it will take to clean them out?

But let me talk about Joe Biden. His being a point man on the energy in the Ukraine, his going into the Ukraine, and admitting that he told them they wouldn't get a billion dollars of American money unless the prosecutor investigating his son's company was fired.

I mean, that is clear corroboration, wouldn't you say, of the e-mails that are, you know, on the Hunter Biden laptop, which haven't been confirmed absolutely, but that seems to confirm them?

HUCKABEE: You know, you understand that and I understand that. But I was reading today that "The Washington Post" says, oh, no, that had nothing to do with it. It's sort of like who are you going to believe? "The Washington Post" or your lying eyes.

I mean, this is just what we're up against these days. It's that even the video tape roll with his voice and his picture saying explicitly, you fire that guy or you don't get the money, and then he comes back and says an expletive and says, well, what do you know? They fired the guy and they got the money.

I mean, that's just as blatant as -- he was proud of it. That's even worse.

He was boasting about it.

PIRRO: Yes, I mean, he is --

HUCKABEE: Why on Earth ...

PIRRO: Not too smart.

HUCKABEE: ... aren't reporters not want to follow that? But here's the problem. Reporters are supposed to be the referees. They're supposed to be striped shirts calling balls and strikes, calling the touchdowns and the inbounds if it were football.

But when the referees take off their striped shirts and start wearing team jerseys for the Joe Biden Democratic National Committee, they are no longer referees. They're part of the game. And the game now is rigged.

And that's what President Trump has to be against, it is not just another team. He has got to fight the referees as well. And we saw that with Savannah Guthrie the other night in that disgusting display.

Let me make this one point that I think is very important, Judge.

PIRRO: All right.

HUCKABEE: When she asked the stupid question -- very quickly -- the stupid question about denouncing racism. He has done it over 20 times on videotape. One of two things: she did that to try to embarrass him or she is the most ill-prepared person to ever host a Town Forum. One of those things is true.

PIRRO: I agree with you, and I know what you mean.

Governor Huckabee, thanks so much for being with us.

Still ahead, Dan Bongino, Herschel Walker, Corey Lewandowski and Charlie Kirk. But first, how far will the left go to try to win this election?

Oklahoma's Senator James Lankford weighs in next.

PIRRO: FOX News obtaining more e-mails allegedly from Hunter Biden raising questions about his dealings with a Chinese energy firm. This as social media censored "The New York Post" original story and the Ukraine scandal hangs over it.

Let's bring in Republican Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma to weigh in on all of it. All right, good evening, Senator.

You've been in Congress for the better part of a decade and talking about directly right now Big Tech. Do you think that there is a way to regulate them and consider breaking them up as a monopoly?

SEN. JAMES LANKFORD (R-OK): There's definitely a way to be able to regulate them. There's definitely a way to be able to manage this as a monopoly. Obviously, Facebook has been notorious for it. If they've got a good competitor out there, they just buy them. That's how we have Instagram. It's how we have so many -- WhatsApp -- all of those things were independent and then Facebook decided they were competition. They bought them to be able to silence the competition.

This -- all of this conversation about Section 230 really was designed to be able to protect for decency, for criminal activity online, or for child pornography and such.

PIRRO: I know.

LANKFORD: And now it's being used by Facebook to create algorithms, to be able to block out conservative thoughts and to be able to make sure that they want to monitor that to be able to inspect it. It is not an illegal conversation to them. It's helpful in the campaign.

And at the end of the day, they're trying to do payback. All their liberal cronies all felt like they didn't do enough to stop President Trump from being elected in 2016, and so now, they're trying to do what they can to be able to stop him in 2020.

PIRRO: All right, and let's talk specifically about the story that they censored, and that is, of course, the Hunter Biden story. And given what we already know about the Biden family ties and Hunter's ties to a corrupt Ukrainian energy company without having any experience in Ukraine and energy, or even speaking the language, nothing other than his father's last name.

You know, the issue for me is very simple. You serve on the Homeland Security Committee. And, you know, are you concerned that there might be a national security risk? Should someone like Joe Biden be in the White House given the fact that the Biden families have received millions from Ukraine, Moscow, and now China and the Chinese Communist government?

LANKFORD: Right. That is what's called counter intelligence risk. This is why supposedly, Jim Comey sat down with, at that point candidate Trump, President-elect Trump, even at that moment, to be able to say we have this information on the Steele dossier that we need to be able to make you aware of because it could be a counterintelligence threat.

We now know what Jim Comey knew at that time as well, that it was the whole Steele dossier was created by the Hillary Clinton campaign to be able to smear candidate Trump at that point. This is information that should be handled the same way by the F.B.I. to say this is a counterintelligence risk and say, leverage points that the Ukrainians and that the Russians and the Chinese would have on a then President Biden for how much information they really have.

And what we don't know is, what else is the information that they have?

What else was going on with the family at that point that could be used as leverage against the Vice President, if he became President?

PIRRO: And the sad part is, the press won't even ask the question and Joe Biden gets to say, you know, it's just a smear campaign, but the money has exchanged hands and that is a very dangerous scenario.

Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma, thank you so much for being with us tonight.

LANKFORD: Yes, good to be with you again.

PIRRO: All right, and a wild week with President Trump and Joe Biden in dueling Town Halls, both NBC and ABC under fire, but for very different reasons. Dan Bongino breaks it all down, next.

PIRRO: Sharply different tones in Thursday night's competing Town Halls.

Critics blasting NBC News and "Today" show anchor, Savannah Guthrie for spending the first 20 minutes grilling President Trump before voters even got to ask any questions.

And Joe Biden, well, he got lobbed softball questions from some questionable voters at his ABC News Town Hall. Let's get into it all with FOX News contributor, Dan Bongino.

All right. Good evening, Dan. You watched both of those Town Halls. One was a cross examination, and the other was play time for kiddies.

I mean, but the thing that amazes me and I want your opinion on this is the whole idea that everybody with ABC was somehow connected to Biden and the Democratic Party.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, I mean, you want to talk about malfeasance, Judge, how do you not as George Stephanopoulos in that alleged Town Hall, right? How do you not ask Biden whose family is clearly now a national security threat based on the information we have, there is no doubt about that. How do you not ask him that question?

And then you go into this Savannah Guthrie Inquisition, I've got to tell you, I've interviewed a lot of bad guys in 15 years in law enforcement, I was nicer to them than Savannah Guthrie was to the President. You know why?

I wanted to hear actual answers from the bad guys. Right?

Savannah Guthrie did not want an answer from one of the good guys, President Trump. What she wanted to do was show off to the Hollywood snobs and elitists, beat him up, be rude and obnoxious and interrupt him.

I mean, the interruptions -- and listen, Judge, I'm a partisan. Everybody gets that. I'm not trying to be a journalist. That was just really offensive, and it was really just a bad performance.

I mean, I get it. I'm not -- you know, I'm not trying to be objective about it. But it really was just annoying more than anything. She did herself no favors.

PIRRO: Well, she didn't. She didn't. But I want to ask you about Big Tech, and I want to ask you, you know what the future of Big Tech is in this country. And did they show their hand too soon by censoring something that was helpful to the President and harmful to the left?

BONGINO: Yes, just a disclosure. I'm one of the owners of Parler, which is one of Twitter's competitors. So just so everybody knows that, but on this Big Tech topic, which because of that position, I'm very familiar with the entire background here.

You know, Twitter really could have taken down basically the entire internet with what they did. I don't mean acutely, and I mean, chronically over time. What I mean by that is, Section 230 is invaluable for a lot of people. You don't want to be responsible as a tech company owner for every single thing posted in a comment section somewhere. It's unrealistic.

You'd find yourself in court, Judge, all the time defending some commenter who wrote some stupid comment on your website. So there is a valuable component to it.

Having said that, I don't think there's any question right now it is being abused. What Twitter did and then Jack Dorsey, the CEOs own words in his own tweet is now going forward, Judge. They're going to add context to tweets. Isn't that the job of the person tweeting?

Like, it's a social media platform, you numbskull, like you had -- Judge, I follow you on Twitter. When I want Judge Jeanine's context on Twitter, I go and listen to Judge Jeanine. I don't give a damn what Jack Dorsey says about what Judge Jeanine thinks. Why do we care? That's why this is so ridiculous. They're going to add context -- that's your job.

PIRRO: That's why they have to lose their immunity. They absolutely have to you lose their immunity. They are a publisher. They're not a platform.

They've taken a position so they lose that protection. But I want you to listen to one thing. I really want to get your opinion on this. I'll come back to you after we hear it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): What I say to you is, I don't know why you're always an apologist, and many of your colleagues -- apologists for the Republican position, Ro Khanna, that's nice.

WOLF BLITZER, CNN HOST: I am sensitive to them because I see them on the street begging for food, begging for money. Madam Speaker, thank you so much.

PELOSI: Have you fed them? We feed them. We feed them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Well, you know, she went on even longer saying we feed them, we feed them, we feed them, we feed them. Why are the Democrats so angry?

BONGINO: Yes, it's a great question. I'm so glad you asked this. I see this all the time, having run for office and being a political commentary now. You see it when Joe Biden is asked about Hunter Biden as well where he loses his marbles right away.

Now listen, I've got a temper like that. That's not a big secret out there, okay. So I kind of get it in a way.

But the reason you see Democrats perpetually angry all the time is they are never confronted on their stupidity ever, ever. Their whole lives are a lie. Nothing Democrats ever tell you is true.

But the culture, Hollywood, academia, they are never confronted because everybody is a leftist.

So when you get an honest journalist who goes, hey, Joe, you know, I saw these e-mails about your son, basically selling us out to nuclear powered enemies like Russia and China. It's kind of a big deal. You want to comment?

And Joe is like, you know, screw you. Don't dare ask me that question. Of course, he is, because he has never been confronted.

Now switch that out with Donald Trump who is asked hostile questions every day and he just swats everybody away because he is just used to it at this point.

PIRRO: That's right.

BONGINO: I mean, that's why Democrats are always so angry. They're just not used to what you and I have to deal with every single day.

PIRRO: Dan Bongino, thanks so much for being with us tonight.

BONGINO: You got it.

PIRRO: And coming up, a football icon taking offense to celebrities who believe the color of their skin has held them back. Herschel Walker joins me next.

PIRRO: Football icon, Herschel Walker is not shy about expressing his views. The former NFL player and college all-American joins me now. Good evening, Herschel.

HERSCHEL WALKER, FORMER NFL PLAYER: Hello there. How are you doing?

PIRRO: I'm great. Thanks. So I always love watching your videos on your Twitter feed. And one of your most recent videos, you talk about the fact that how lucky we are that -- and how blessed we are that we live in America, a country that is the envy of the world. What got you going on that one?

WALKER: Well, what got me going on that is I've seen so many entertainers and athletes telling our black and brown people that we are oppressed, like people are holding you back when they've had an opportunity to make it just from working hard.

Well, telling someone that they are oppressed is telling them that they can't do it, that they don't have to do anything. They're totally wrong.

I've had an opportunity to work extremely hard to get in a position I am in. They have worked extremely hard to get into position they are in. What we need to do though, is reach back and help someone else. If there's a problem, why don't we straighten it out?

I think that they're trying to separate people by telling them that to get support for the Democratic Party, which I think is wrong, because people can achieve that American dream. The best thing that ever happened to me is to represent my country in the United States Olympics. When I represented my country, I saw some people there from other countries that would envy of the United States of America because of all the freedoms we have.

So I think it's wrong to help people to say you cannot do it. Because I'm here to tell you, you can do it. You just have to work hard. It's going to be hard. Yes, it will. But you can achieve the American Dream.

PIRRO: Okay, and then the next video has to do with Joe Biden coming clean with the American people. What's that one about?

WALKER: Well, that is about, you know, it is sad, sad, sad to me that the mainstream media won't cover what happened with Joe Biden and his son because I think it's totally wrong. American people deserve the truth.

You know, we're being watched by the world. That means the world is watching us and right now, if they go into this election with us not knowing the truth, what are they going to think about the American people?

You know, I think they're doing this bait and switch, they are bringing up all of this racism. They're bringing up all of this other stuff when they know and they've known for a long time that this was out there.

They have known for a long time that this Russian hoax wasn't real. They have known for a long time of all the things that they've tried to do to this President. And right now, there's a lot that they don't even want to address. Nobody wants to address it and it need to be addressed before the election.

There are people that already have voted, but it needs to be addressed before the election and let's find out the truth. The American people need to know the truth.

PIRRO: And, you know, in the in the end, I mean, we've got 17 days until the election. Amy Coney Barrett sounds like she is going to be confirmed before the election. What impact do you think that's going to have on the Democrats? Are they going to flip out?

WALKER: Well, they're going to -- they will flip out, but this is what is so strange. If they were so concerned because if you watch that here, they were so concerned about what was going on that they shouldn't have the hearing. Well, why did they at that time say, why don't we go ahead and vote and we can worry about all the other stuff?

Remember, they talked about a stimulus check. They talked about all the things, the COVID virus. Well, why did they waste all of these days, if they knew good that they were not going to vote for her, why don't you go ahead and have the vote? Let's get on with what we were going to do, so now they can start addressing other things.

Quit trying to fool the American people like you really care. Well, you don't want to do it because, I hate to say it, Judge Barrett, she is everybody's dream, of every young girl in America to grow up to be like this. This lady is absolutely incredible. And I'll tell you what, she will be an incredible, incredible Supreme Court Justice.

PIRRO: Without a doubt, Herschel Walker, we love the way you think. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.

And the final presidential debate is set for Thursday, which candidate has the most on the line? Charlie Kirk and Corey Lewandowski are next.

PIRRO: President Trump and Joe Biden set for the final presidential debate. What kind of battle should we expect on Thursday night? Trump 2020, senior campaign adviser and the author of the book "Trump: America First,"

Corey Lewandowski; along with the author of "The MAGA Doctrine," Charlie Kirk, join me now.

All right, gentlemen, on Thursday night, there will be a debate unless the Presidential Debate Commission decides that something is wrong or if Joe decides something is wrong. But right now, it appears that it's going forward.

So Corey, what do you expect from the moderator in this debate?

COREY LEWANDOWSKI, SENIOR ADVISER 2020 TRUMP CAMPAIGN: Well, Judge, I hope it's not a two on one debate, like we saw the first time with Chris Wallace and Joe Biden against Donald Trump because I didn't think it was very fair.

Donald Trump beat both of them. So next time, they should bring more friends, Judge.

Look, let's hope that maybe this moderator, even though her family has a history of hanging out with the far left is fair and gives the opportunity for the participants to answer the questions and pushes back on some of the answers that Joe Biden is going to give like, I'm not going to answer that question until after the election. That's just an unreasonable thing. And I hope we get some pushback from the moderator on some of those answers from Joe.

PIRRO: All right, Charlie Kirk, do you know about this moderator?

CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER, TURNING POINT USA: Not too much. I agree. I hope it's not two on one. I will say this, though.

This is now the President's race to win. We have seen almost every single tracking poll Titan in the last week. The enthusiasm for President Trump is absolutely incredible. We have been doing three rallies a day at Turning Point Action and the enthusiasm of the crowds are incredible.

And all the while, Joe Biden has to answer questions about the very questionable dealings with the new e-mails that are coming out. It is not a good time to be in the Biden campaign.

If the President wins this debate, which I anticipate he will on Thursday that puts him in a position to win the election that the left, the media and the activists have done everything they possibly can to stop him. I would much rather be in President Trump's position than Joe Biden's position right now.

PIRRO: All right, guys, the moderator for the debate is a woman by the name of Kristen Welker and she has deep Democrat ties. You know, she has had to remove from her own social media, her anti-Trump tweets and posts, and her mother has apparently and father I have given tens of thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates.

And in addition to that, they celebrated Christmas at the White House with the Obamas, and although her party registration is not listed, she was a registered Democrat in Washington and throughout her 10 years, she has earned a reputation for scathing questioning, but at the same time, she is clearly someone based upon reading her background that like George Stephanopoulos or Savannah Guthrie is a Democrat in terms of her favoring candidates.

But the upcoming debate should be one where Joe Biden is asked to answer questions about the expose. If he is not asked about "The New York Post"

expose about the Hunter and Joe Biden, Ukraine and China relations, what can be done about it, Corey? How do you get that information out?

LEWANDOWSKI: Judge, the President has to continue to raise those issues because most of the members of the mainstream media won't. Your network this morning showed how much time some of the major networks had given to "The New York Post" story and a number of the networks gave zero minutes to it.

Look, "The New York Post" is the fourth largest newspaper in America. They had a front page story on it, and they were censored by Twitter and Facebook for their coverage. This is outrageous, Judge.

And what it comes down to is -- the only -- you know, look, the Presidential Debate Commission in my opinion should be summarily disbanded.

Steve Scully who was going to be the debate moderator last week was supposedly hacked only to come to find out of course, he wasn't hacked and he was a Joe Biden acolyte and intern.

Look, it's outrageous that there is no conservative moderator who has the opportunity to participate in this. Judge, why don't you moderate the debate?

PIRRO: Yes, although I'm not interested, but thanks, Corey, but Charlie, look, you know, we've got Scully, who was bounced and then we've got Stephanopoulos who had given Hillary Clinton's foundation money, never mentioned it and he was about to do the interview or the debate with Hillary. I mean, everything is on the left for the Democrats.

And this last step by the Big Tech companies show that there's got to be another way to get information to the public.

KIRK: I'm so glad you mentioned that, Judge. For everyone watching, I hope you understand that the future of free speech in our country --

PIRRO: All right, Charlie, thanks so much. Charlie, I have -- we are going out. I have 10 seconds. Go ahead.

KIRK: The future of free speech in our country rests solely on our ability to challenge Big Tech and to be able to get our free speech rights out through the capacity to speak online.

PIRRO: All right, thanks so much, Charlie and Corey. We'll be right back.

Finally, my new book, "Don't Lie to Me" is a "New York Times"

bestseller.

bestseller. Thanks for being with us. JUSTICE has been served tonight. I'll see you next Saturday night.

