YouTube to pay massive $170M fine as it settles claims it violated children's privacy laws

Google-owned YouTube has settled with the Federal Trade Commission and New York Attorney General, offering to pay a fine of $170 million on allegations that it violated children's privacy laws.

The $170 million breaks down into parts: $136 million will be paid to the FTC and the remaining $34 million will go to New York on allegations the video-sharing site violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) Rule, which was enacted in 1998 under President Clinton.

“YouTube touted its popularity with children to prospective corporate clients,” said FTC Chairman Joe Simons in a statement. “Yet when it came to complying with COPPA, the company refused to acknowledge that portions of its platform were clearly directed to kids. There’s no excuse for YouTube’s violations of the law.”

The fine was passed by a 3-2 vote by the FTC Commission, with the commissioners voting along party lines.

In the complaint by the FTC and the New York Attorney General, YouTube marketed itself to toy companies such as Mattel and Hasbro. YouTube told Mattel that it is "today’s leader in reaching children age 6-11 against top TV channels,” while telling Hasbro that it is the “#1 website regularly visited by kids.”

“Google and YouTube knowingly and illegally monitored, tracked, and served targeted ads to young children just to keep advertising dollars rolling in,” said Attorney General Letitia James in a statement obtained by Fox News. “These companies put children at risk and abused their power, which is why we are imposing major reforms to their practices and making them pay one of the largest settlements for a privacy matter in U.S. history. My office is committed to protecting children and holding those who put our kids in harm’s way — both on and offline — accountable.”

"COPPA imposes certain requirements on operators of websites or online services directed to children under 13 years of age, and on operators of other websites or online services that have actual knowledge that they are collecting personal information online from a child under 13 years of age," reads a summary of the law on the Federal Trade Commission's website.

