If you don’t know about these video tools, you’re already behind

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, AI is changing everything. And now, it’s coming for video in a huge way. We’re not just talking about deepfakes or filters anymore. This is next-level, movie-magic stuff.

Enter to win $500 for you and $500 for your favorite person or charity in our Pay It Forward Sweepstakes. Hurry, ends soon!

Let’s talk about the wild part first.

FOX NEWS AI NEWSLETTER: SCAMMERS CAN EXPLOIT YOUR DATA FROM JUST 1 CHATGPT SEARCH

You don’t need any editing software. You don’t need a green screen. Heck, you don’t even need a camera. Your keyboard is now the director, the producer, the editor, and your creative partner. All you have to do is type what you want to see, and boom, AI turns your words into high-def, studio-quality video clips. It’s like having a Hollywood studio tucked inside your laptop.

Two of the biggest names in this space right now are Sora from OpenAI and Veo from Google. And yes, you can actually try them both right now. I’ve tested them side by side, and you can watch my results at the end to see which one came out on top.

Sora: OpenAI’s text-to-video powerhouse

Sora is built right into ChatGPT and is shockingly good. Type something simple like, "a golden retriever puppy playing on the beach with a tennis ball," and within seconds, Sora delivers a smooth, visually rich video clip. No stock footage. No need to mess with editing timelines or export settings. Just write what you want to see.

Here’s the breakdown:

If you’re subscribed to ChatGPT Plus ($20/month), you can create videos up to 10 seconds long in 720p.

($20/month), you can create videos up to 10 seconds long in 720p. Want to go bigger? ChatGPT Pro ($200/month) gives you 20-second videos in full 1080p HD, with no watermark and faster processing.

And here’s a hot tip: Microsoft just announced that Sora is being integrated into their new Bing Video Creator, so you’ll start seeing it pop up in more places soon.

FEDERAL AI POWER GRAB COULD END STATE PROTECTIONS FOR KIDS AND WORKERS

Veo: Google’s take on AI filmmaking

Now over to Google’s Veo, and wow, this one is aiming for cinematic quality. Veo gives you up to 60-second videos in 1080p, and the realism is something else. You can include camera moves, lighting shifts, and smooth transitions, just by typing a sentence. For example: "A cat runs across a Paris rooftop at sunset." And it delivers exactly that, complete with lens flares and realistic shadows.

To get your hands on Veo, you’ll need to sign up for Google’s Gemini plans:

Pro Plan : Free for the first month, then $19.99/month. It gives you basic access to Veo and a video-editing tool called Flow.

: Free for the first month, then $19.99/month. It gives you basic access to Veo and a video-editing tool called Flow. Ultra Plan: $124.99/month for the first three months (normally $249.99). This unlocks all the bells and whistles, that is, full Veo access, higher-quality exports, and cool features like "ingredients to video," where you can mix different elements into your creation.

The test: puppy vs puppy

I wanted to see how each platform handled the same prompt, so I asked both to generate a video based on: "Show me a golden retriever puppy playing on the beach with a tennis ball."

Now you can watch the videos side-by-side. My AI puppy Bella stars in both (Veo’s on the left, Sora’s on the right).

My thoughts? Sora nailed the adorable close-up details, Bella’s floppy ears, the texture of the fur, the light hitting the waves. But it fumbled a bit when it came to physics. The ball’s bounce didn’t feel quite right. On the other hand, Veo did a better job with the action. The puppy’s movements were more lifelike but it wasn’t as sharp on the visual details.

We are entering a new age of video creation where your ideas are enough. No gear, no crew, no edits. Just imagination and a little typing. Whether you’re a marketer, content creator, educator, or just someone who likes to experiment, this is the future of storytelling.

Trust me, it’s just getting started.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Get tech-smarter on your schedule

Award-winning host Kim Komando is your secret weapon for navigating tech.

Copyright 2025, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment.