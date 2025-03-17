Are you being stalked? Start with this safety check

I get so many calls during my national radio show and DMs from folks who think they’re being stalked. Sometimes, the person is seeing signs that aren’t there. Other times, it’s clear there’s something going on. It’s not surprising, given how easy it is for tech to watch someone’s movements.

The good news is you have me, and I know the exact settings creeps use to spy on you. Grab your phone and let’s dive in.

Start here, Apple folks

First, check Share My Location. You’ll see a list of the people who can follow your every move.

Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > Share My Location.

Pro tip: If you remove access, they’ll be notified. Take a screenshot of that list if you need to show it to the cops or someone else. Press and hold the right-side power button and the top volume button until you see a flash.

Now, if someone’s signed into your Apple ID, they could track you across everything that uses it. Let’s make sure no one’s in your account.

Tap Settings > [your name], then scroll to the bottom to see a list of anything signed into your account. Hit the arrow on the right, then press Remove from Account to delete the ones you don't recognize.

Pro tip: Want a quick fix? Apple’s Safety Check shows you what info you’re sharing and lets you cut off access from people or apps you don’t trust.

Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Safety Check. At the bottom, hit Manage Sharing & Access to see who still has the keys to your account. Press Start Emergency Reset to yank access from everyone with your Apple ID.

On to you, Android crew

The easiest way for someone to spy is by logging into your Google account. This shows them your Maps history, location, searches and everything else. Yeesh.

In your Google account, head to Security (left side). Scroll to Your devices and select Manage all devices. Click on one to see its info. You can Sign out at the bottom.

Don’t recognize something? Sign out and change your password. Do this just in case.

One more check for everyone

It’s worth checking Google Maps, too, to see if your location was shared that way.

Open Maps, tap your profile pic (top right) and hit Location sharing .

tap your (top right) and hit . If someone who shouldn’t be following you shows up, just tap their icon and press Stop .

. On that card, hit those three dots on the top right and select Remove from list.

Beep-beep! Hear a tracker?

Almost 10% of Americans have been stalked via GPS, like an Apple AirTag or another small gadget. If that’s not you, it’s someone you know.

An AirTag will start beeping only after 24 hours away from its owner. That gives the stalker plenty of time to reach you, especially if they’re local. If a carjacker tags your ride, they could learn your routine and follow you home before you even know what’s going on.

The rumor mill says Apple’s AirTags 2, coming later this year, will have antistalking tech. With the most current AirTags, tech-savvy stalkers can rip out the built-in speaker so you won’t get alert, but the new ones should make it harder. For now, you need to do everything you can to stay safe.

On your iPhone, make sure a few settings are enabled:

Go to Settings > Notifications > Tracking Notifications and toggle on Allow Notifications .

> > and toggle on . Now, open your Find My app and tap Items at the bottom of the screen. Tap on Identify Found Item.

On Android, the process is similar as long as your phone is running Android 6.0 or newer. If it’s not, you really need a new phone!

To make sure alerts are enabled, go to Settings > Safety & Emergency > Find Unknown Tracker Alerts. Toggle on Allow Alerts.

You need to make sure your location and Bluetooth settings are enabled, too.

On iPhone:

Open Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services . From there, toggle on Location Services and Find My iPhone . Then, head to System Services and turn on Significant Locations .

> > . From there, toggle on and . Then, head to and turn on . Next, go to Settings > Bluetooth and toggle on Bluetooth.

On Android:

Open Settings > Location and toggle on Use location, Wi-Fi scanning or Bluetooth scanning. Turn on Bluetooth by going to Settings > Bluetooth and toggling on Bluetooth.

