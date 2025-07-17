Would you feel safe sharing the road with this self-driving scooter?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chances are, you have never actually ridden a scooter like this, zipping around corners, but you have definitely seen them weaving through city traffic.

Just when you thought scooters were already a wild card on the road, imagine one that drives itself.

That is exactly what the Omoway Omo X promises. Developed by a team of former Xpeng engineers, this scooter is not just electric, it is packed with smart features that push self-driving scooter tech to a whole new level, offering far more than you would ever expect from a two-wheeler.

Self-driving scooter features that push boundaries

At its recent launch in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Omo X made a statement by driving itself onto the stage. This scooter uses its Halo Pilot system, which combines sensors and artificial intelligence to handle complex tasks like parking, reversing and balancing at low speeds.

Instead of watching a rider struggle to keep a scooter upright at a stoplight, you can now imagine a scooter that manages its own stability. The Omo X even removes the hassle of parking in tight city spaces by doing it automatically. When the battery runs low, it can drive itself to a charging station, adding a new level of convenience for scooter drivers.

How safe is the Omo X self-driving scooter

The company says that safety is a top priority for the Omo X. The scooter is packed with technology that helps it detect obstacles, monitor blind spots and apply emergency braking if something unexpected happens in traffic. These advanced features are common in modern cars, but the Omo X brings them to the world of scooters. With these systems, the scooter can react quickly to sudden changes on the road, helping to prevent accidents and offering peace of mind for both riders and everyone sharing the street.

Smart design and modular build set this self-driving scooter apart

The Omo X stands out not just for its technology but also for its bold, futuristic design. The modular frame allows you to switch between different riding styles, so it can look and feel like a classic scooter or transform into a sportier motorcycle. The large dashboard screen makes it easy to control all the smart features, and wireless charging for your devices adds another layer of modern convenience. Omoway clearly wants the Omo X to appeal to a wide range of city residents, from tech enthusiasts to practical commuters.

Self-driving scooter pricing: How the Omo X compares to competitors

Set to debut in Asian markets in early 2026, the Omoway Omo X is expected to retail for around $3,800. This positions it above entry-level scooters but still significantly more affordable than high-end electric models like the BMW CE 04. The Omo X justifies its price with advanced features such as self-parking, AI-powered safety systems and a modular design, amenities typically reserved for much pricier vehicles.

Currently, the Omo X is launching in Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on Indonesia. Production is based in China, and as of now, there are no official plans or a dedicated version for the U.S. market. Omoway is concentrating on Asian cities first, betting that urban riders will appreciate the convenience and innovation offered by this next-generation scooter.

What this means for you

While the Omo X is launching in Asia, its technology points to a future that could soon reach American streets. If you've ever struggled to park a scooter in a crowded city or felt uneasy navigating traffic on two wheels, a self-driving model like this could change the game. Features such as auto-parking, emergency braking and obstacle detection are designed to take the stress out of riding.

Think of it as bringing car-level safety to something the size of a bike. Even if this specific scooter doesn't make it to the U.S. soon, it's a clear signal that smart, self-driving mobility isn't just for cars anymore.

Kurt's key takeaways

The Omoway Omo X brings self-driving scooter technology to city streets in Southeast Asia. This electric scooter stands out with smart features and a bold look. Right now, there are no plans for a U.S. release. Still, the Omo X shows how fast self-driving scooter technology is moving forward. The big question is how it will handle real traffic and if people are ready for this new way to get around.

Would you feel confident sharing the road with a self-driving scooter? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

