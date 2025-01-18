Who's really behind that random strange text from nowhere?

These days, our phones are constantly buzzing with notifications, and it's becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between legitimate messages and potential scams. Bill from Mesa, Arizona, recently shared an experience that highlights this growing concern:

"Twice in the last week I've received texts supposedly sent elsewhere. The last one asked if I was 'available tomorrow evening.' I did not recognize the number but am active in an old people park so receive many calls and texts from unfamiliar numbers. I texted back that my wife thought we were available. A few minutes later, a text came asking if I was Mrs. Amy. I texted that I wasn't Mrs. Amy and had never been, but it was a problem.

"A return text came thanking me for being so polite and the texter's appreciation for polite people and if I were ever in LA, I would be welcome to a backyard BBQ. Looking back, there were a couple more texts ending with ‘I like to make friends with polite people.’ The first text which I deleted was in a very similar vein and format. Is this a scam and why, for what?"

Bill's experience is not unique. Many people receive similar messages that seem harmless at first glance but could potentially be part of a more sinister scheme. Let's dive into the world of text message scams and learn how to protect ourselves.

The anatomy of a text message scam

Text message scams, also known as "smishing," a combination of SMS and phishing, have become increasingly sophisticated. Scammers use various tactics to engage potential victims and gain their trust. Here are some common elements:

Unfamiliar numbers: The message comes from a number you don't recognize. For instance, you receive a text from +1-555-123-4567, a number not in your contacts.

Unsolicited contact: The text arrives unexpectedly, often with a friendly or urgent tone. Example: "Hey! Long time no see. How have you been?"

Personal touch: The scammer might use your name or reference a common activity to seem legitimate. Example: "Hi Sarah, it's Mike from the book club. Are you coming to the meeting next week?"

Too good to be true: Offers of prizes, invitations, or other enticing propositions are common. Example: "Congratulations! You've won a $500 gift card. Click here to claim your prize!"

Requests for information: The scammer may ask for personal details, either directly or indirectly. Example: "This is your bank. We need to verify your account. Please reply with your account number and PIN."

Remember, these are all examples of potential scams. Always be cautious when receiving unexpected messages, especially those asking for personal information or containing suspicious links.

Understanding the scammer's strategy

In Bill's case, the scammer employed a "long-play" strategy. By engaging in friendly conversation and offering invitations, the scammer aims to build trust over time. The end goal could be:

Phishing for information: Gradually collecting personal details that can be used for identity theft.

Malware distribution: Eventually sending a link that, when clicked, installs malicious software on your device.

Financial scams: Building trust to eventually request money or financial information.

How to identify suspicious texts

To protect yourself from text message scams, follow these steps:

Check the sender: Look at the full email address or phone number, not just the display name.

Look at the full email address or phone number, not just the display name. Analyze the content: Be wary of messages with urgent subjects, grammatical errors, or strange URLs.

Be wary of messages with urgent subjects, grammatical errors, or strange URLs. Verify independently: If the message claims to be from a known entity, contact them through official channels to confirm.

If the message claims to be from a known entity, contact them through official channels to confirm. Trust your instincts: If something feels off, it probably is. Don't let politeness override your judgment.

What to do if you suspect a scam

If you believe you've received a scam text, here are six steps to follow:

1. Don't respond: Avoid engaging with the scammer to prevent further attempts.

2. Block the number: Use your phone's built-in blocking features to prevent further contact.

For iPhone: Open the message , tap the sender's name or number , select "Info ," then " Block Caller ."

Open the , tap the or , select ," then " ." For Android: Open the message, long-press the conversation, tap the three-dot menu and select "Block" or "Block & Report Spam." You may be asked to confirm your decision by clicking Yes. Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

3. Report the message: Forward the suspicious text to 7726 (SPAM). Also, report it directly to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov .

4. Keep your information safe: Never click on links or provide personal information in response to unsolicited texts.

5. Have strong antivirus software: Install and run strong antivirus apps on your phone to scan for malware and ensure your device is secure. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

6. Invest in personal data removal services: Consider using a data removal service to eliminate your personal information from data broker sites. These services can help reduce spam, decrease the risk of identity theft and clean up your online presence by automating the removal of your data from hundreds of data broker sites.

While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time. Check out my top picks for data removal services here.

Kurt’s key takeaways

While it's natural to want to be polite, as Bill was, remember that your safety and personal information are paramount. Trust your instincts, verify unfamiliar contacts and never hesitate to ignore or block suspicious messages. Remember, a true friend won't mind if you take extra steps to verify their identity, and a legitimate organization will have official channels for communication.

